12 Movies We're Streaming This Spring
Spring is in full bloom and even though we're excited for some warm-weather road trips, we're still gonna have plenty of date nights with some deep dish pizza, a floral cocktail, and our favorite movie. More than ever before, BIPOC and women are playing pivotal roles before and behind the camera, and we can't wait to watch all 12 of these springtime movies.
For the Family Gal
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
A Wrinkle in Time: Stream on Disney Plus
Meg is determined to find her missing father, and with the help of three mystical guides (Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon), she just might find him. Directed by Ava DuVernay, this film is full of life and color, and the cast list alone is enough to convince us to press play.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
The Princess Diaries: Stream on Disney Plus
Produced by Whitney Houston and based on the book by Meg Cabot, when Mia (Anne Hathaway) learns that she's the heir to the Genovian crown, she trades Algebra for princess lessons. Get your tiaras ready for this feel-good coming of age story!
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
The Princess and the Frog: Stream on Netflix
The classic tale gets a New Orleans twist. Tiana has dreams of opening her own restaurant but must transform the frog prince back into a human after she kisses him and becomes a frog herself. This movie musical even got some Oscar noms!
20th Century Fox
The Sound of Music: Stream on Disney Plus
Based on a true story, the Von Trapp family discovers the meaning of love and music after Maria (Julie Andrews) becomes their governess. You'll want to picnic in the Alps while singing Do-Re-Mi after watching this film!
For the Romantic
Netflix
The To All the Boys I've Loved Before Trilogy: Stream on Netflix
These movies are full of everything we need this spring: romance, adventure, and lots of pastels. They're based on the trilogy by Jenny Han, and feature women in both directing and screenwriting roles.
Focus Features
Emma 1996 and 2020: Stream on HBO Max
Emma takes it upon herself to meddle in the love lives of everyone around her. Gwyneth Paltrow (1996) and Anya Taylor-Joy (2020) star as the flirty and devious title character in this vibrant Jane Austen comedy.
For the Girl Boss
Lionsgate
A Simple Favor: Rent on Amazon Prime
Upbeat mommy-blogger Stephanie's (Anna Kendrick) life takes a turn when her friend Emily (Blake Lively) goes missing. Based on the book by Darcey Bell and featuring a screenplay by Jessica Sharzer, this candy-colored thriller is overflowing with cocktails, floral prints, and mystery.
TriStar Pictures
Lifetime Movie Network
Steel Magnolias 1989 and 2012: Rent both on Amazon Prime
Follow the strong friendship of six women in a Southern small town as they grow closer through the good times and bad. This is a great pick to watch with your mom, your sister, or your BFF.
For the Old Soul
Funny Face: Stream on Amazon Prime
This Audrey Hepburn classic follows bookstore employee Jo Stockton after fashion photographer Dick Avery takes her photo and believes she could be a successful model. If 'musical' and 'Paris' don't scream spring, we don't know what does.
Netflix
Anne With an E: Stream on Netflix
Adapted from the book series from L.M. Montgomery, Anne Shirley gets adopted by an elderly brother and sister but her quick temper and imagination always seem to get her into trouble. The natural lighting and Anne's love of nature hooked us instantly. (It counts as a film if we watch it all in one sitting, right?)
Warner Bros.
The Secret Garden: Stream on HBO Max
After she moves into her uncle's home in the Yorkshire Moors, Mary Lennox discovers a secret garden brimming with more flora and fauna than we could dream of. Based on the book by Frances Hodgson Burnett and directed by Agnieszka Holland, this movie is a springtime essential.
What are you streaming this weekend? Tag us @BritandCo!
Brit + Co Editorial Intern, the Taylor Swift friend | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!
This 30-Minute Chicken Recipe Offers A Creative Way To Eat Your Veggies
We already know hasselback potatoes are a crowd-pleaser, but wait until you sink your teeth into this chicken-centric version which uses PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Chicken Breasts to bring it to life. As an added bonus, this recipe is designed to make clean-up easy with a one dish method! Scroll ahead for the easy-peasy how-to guide that you'll want to bookmark for your next home-cooked meal.
Hasselback Chicken with Spring Vegetables
Serves Two
Ingredients:
- 2 PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Chicken Breasts
- 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 tomato sliced
- 1 zucchini, 1 yellow squash, thinly sliced cut in half
- feta cheese, crumbled
- lemon juice from 1 lemon
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper, to taste
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Step One
Slice veggies into half moon shapes to easily add to the chicken. Then make horizontal cuts across each PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® BONELESS, SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST and place in a small oven-safe dish.
Step Two
Add your veggies to the slices you made in your chicken being careful not to overcrowd the chicken breast.
Step Three
Mix brown sugar, paprika, salt, garlic powder, pepper, chili powder, olive oil, lemon juice and oregano to create a caramel glaze for the chicken.
Step Four
Coat chicken generously with the sweet and tangy glaze. Then bake at 350˚F for 20 minutes.
Step Five
For a little char on your veggies, broil on high for 4 to 6 minutes.
Step Six
Remove the chicken from the oven, top with feta cheese, serve with a side of fries or a cucumber salad and enjoy!
Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.