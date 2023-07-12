11 Prime Day Book Deals You Can Grab Today For Your Next Vacation
Vacation has a very special formula: wake up, make coffee, and spend all day alternating between your favorite book and your favorite summer TV show. If you find yourself in need of a read for an upcoming OOO, consider grabbing one of these books on Amazon to take with you. They're all a part of Prime Day 2023, meaning you can grab a few and save money at the same time!
The Summer of Broken Rules ($7, was $11)
After her sister's death, Meredith's annual family vacation in Martha's Vineyard feels like the perfect place to finally reconnect with her family, especially since it's also a wedding this year. When she forms an alliance with a handsome groomsman during their game of assassin, Meredith realizes that she might have more than she bargained for.
Bridgerton Boxed Set 1-4: The Duke and I/The Viscount Who Loved Me/An Offer from a Gentleman/Romancing Mister Bridgerton ($29, $65)
Before we see Colin and Penelope onscreen in Bridgerton season 3, catch up on all of your reading with this box set. Not only will you be ready for the next season of the show, but you'll also have a head start for future seasons, too ;).
The Quarry Girls: A Thriller ($9, was $16)
Heather and Brenda have a secret they can't tell anyone, until their friend disappears — and the police aren't sure they want to investigate. The teens decide that they have to figure out who's behind the danger, especially since Heather knows that she's next.
The Vanishing Half: A Novel ($8, was $18)
The Vignes twins' lives have never been the same since they ran away from home at 16. One sister lives with her Black daughter in their childhood town while the other passes for white, but when their daughters' paths cross, both women are left questioning their choices.
Colleen Hoover 3-Book Boxed Set: Reminders of Him, Layla, Regretting You ($23, was $45)
Have the most relaxing week ever when you stock up on this TikTok viral author. Now all you need is a beverage, a snack, and a blanket and this set up is *chef's kiss.*
Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear ($13, was $30)
Jinger Duggar Vuolo grew up on camera as a part of TLC's 19 Kids And Counting. But behind the scenes, she was constantly fearful and on edge that she wasn't living up to expectations. After realizing that everything she had grown up believing was not truth, she embarked on a journey to separate fear from faith and grace.
If He Had Been with Me ($7, was $11)
Autumn and Finn have changed. They used to be best friends, but now they just ignore each other. Even though neither of them realize August will change everything, Autumn does think about how things could be different if they had never split.
Dune: Deluxe Edition ($16, was $40)
I recommend this book to everyone I talk to! It's a great, engrossing read for fans of The Lord of the Rings or Star Wars because it has that same world building that sweeps you off your feet. Go on a journey with Paul, who must navigate a political race for the universe's most desirable substance.
Nancy Drew Starter Set ($18, was $42)
I was absolutely obsessed with all things spy-related growing up thanks to Nancy Drew. Whether you want to revisit your childhood favorite or introduce a new generation to the heroine, this box set of books one through five makes a great gift.
Turtles All the Way Down ($7, was $15)
Best friends Aza and Daisy decide to investigate the disappearance of Russel Pickett, a fugitive billionaire, even though it's the last thing Aza wants to do. As they partner with Pickett's son Davis, Aza must balance relationships, school, and this new project as her own thoughts begin to spiral.
Conversations with Friends: A Novel ($8, was $17)
When Frances and Bobbi attend a local poetry performance in Dublin, they become friends with a well-known photographer and her husband. When boundaries are crossed and friendship turns to intimacy, Frances must come to terms with how the pleasure and pain of youth are intertwined.
