"Damsel" Is Millie Bobby Brown Like You've Never Seen Her Before
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I've seen my fair share of princess movies. The Little Mermaid, Enchanted, and (of course) The Princess Diaries. But Netflix's new Damsel movie, starring Millie Bobby Brown (who you know as the waffle-loving, super-powered Eleven on Stranger Things), is unlike anything I've ever seen. Read up on what you need to know about the new movie, including why Damsel is the *perfect* title, and then check out our Winter Movie preview!
What is Damsel about?
Image via Netflix
According to the official synopsis from Netflix, Damsel is about "A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt."
Now, Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) has to figure out how to survive the betrayal when she's left in a cave with only a fire-breathing dragon to keep her company. This definitely isn't your average princess story!
Who's starring in Damsel?
Image via Netflix
Damsel stars Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter, Ray Winstone, and Robin Wright, who played Princess Buttercup in The Princess Bride. Talk about a full circle moment!
When is Damsel coming out?
Image via Netflix
We know Damsel will hit Netflix in 2024, but we don't have a more specific date yet. If I had to guess, I'd say we could get the movie in early spring or summer, but either way, I hope it's sooner rather than later!
Why is the movie called Damsel?
Image via John Wilson/Netflix.
The title Damsel is a play on the phrase "damsel in distress." While Elodie is poised to become a princess (and, admittedly, is kind of in distress), it's up to her to save herself. That isn't to say that she's choosing power over romance (surprise! You can have both), but she isn't totally and entirely dependent on anyone else. I can already tell that Elodie is just as powerful, strong, and persistent as Millie Bobby Brown herself, and I love it!
Watch The First Teaser For Damsel Here
With a piano-driven song, dark visuals, and an ominous setting, the teaser does an excellent job of showing us the stakes right off the bat. There's also a super fun contrast in the aesthetic of traditional medieval design with more modern details. All in all, this is a new movie you won't want to miss in 2024.
Are you excited to see Milly Bobby Brown in Damsel? Follow us on Facebook for more pop culture and movie news!
Lead image via Netflix
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!