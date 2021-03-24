21 Adorable DIY Easter Crafts for Kids
Embrace the springtime spirit and bring some Easter magic into your home with a few easy DIY crafts that will keep your place looking extra festive and your little chicks entertained. Not only are these kid-friendly projects oh-so adorable and fun to make, but they'll also keep them busy while you're whipping together your tasty brunch or filling their Easter baskets with goodies. Break out the art supplies and make this holiday an eggstra-special one. (Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves!)
Easter Egg Paint Chip Garland
Add a little holiday pizzazz to your mantle with this eye-catching rainbow garland made from paint chips. Home Depot, here we come! (via Modern Parents Messy Kids)
Painted Egg Cartons
Think twice before ditching your empty egg cartons. Why? Your kids can turn them into festive little gift boxes that hold trinkets and toys. (via Design Mom)
Egg Shell Seed Pots
Let your little ones soak up the spring weather and get their hands dirty with these innovative, organic seed pots formed from eggshells and hosted in an egg carton. Once the seedlings start to grow, plant them outside and watch them flourish. (via Monica Bennett)
Bunny Hand Puppets
Made with bright colors and soft wool felt, these hand puppets allow imaginations to run wild. While they're waiting for the Easter Bunny to deliver their basket, your kiddos will have fun naming the bunnies and giving them story lines. (via The Purl Bee)
Bunny and Chick Fingerprints
All you need is your child's thumbprint, a stamp pad and a marker to create these heartwarming keepsake bunnies and chicks. (via Chickabug)
Felt Bunny Ears
Perfect for everyone sitting at the kids' table, these felt bunny ears double as a festive headband and make for a fabulous photo-op. What's not to love? (via Chirpy Threads)
Brown Sack Easter Masks
Keep your kids entertained all morning long with these masks made from old shopping bags. Let them choose between a lamb, bunny or chick, or have them make all three. (via Oh Happy Day)
Bunny Bean Bag Toss
Who knew a piece of cardboard could turn into an adorable DIY and amazingly fun game for kids? You and your little ones will have a blast trying to throw the mini-felt carrots into the bunny's mouth and tummy. So. Stinking. Cute. (via Pink Stripey Socks)
Wooden Easter Eggs
Forget smashed egg shells with this DIY project. All you need are wooden eggs, paint pens and painter's tape to create this Easter decor alternative you'll actually be excited to reuse. (via Brit + Co)
String Easter Eggs
Kids will love popping the balloons used to make these vibrant eggs, and they'll be mesmerized by the end result (as are we!). (via Craft Whack)
Pin the tail on the bunny puts a whole new spin on indoor games. (find this and more via the Magic Playbook)
Salt Dough Ornaments
Grab some salt dough, a cookie cutter and pastel paint to create these charming ornaments that can be used over and over again. String them on a ribbon for a cute garland or hang them on a tree outside. (via The Desperate Craftwives)
Paper Plate Easter Chick
This baby chick takes cute to a whole new level. If you've got some Easter brunch attendees who are still working on their motor skills, get them set up with this simple DIY. (via Simple as That)
DFelt Easter Basket
What better way to hunt for eggs than with a personalized Easter basket?! This DIY felt basket is the perf way to excite and inspire the littles in your life! (via Nap Time Creations)
DIY Unicorn Easter Eggs
We are *obsessed* with unicorn everything and love this totally original Easter egg design! All you need to rock this DIY is some cardstock paper, hot glue, paint, markers, and tiny spring flowers. (via The Inspiration Edit)
DPrintable Bunny Box
The kids won't even notice when you swap out Easter candy for some Spring citrus when it's hidden in a darling bunny box. A free printable template makes this a quick and easy craft paper DIY FTW. (via Lovely Indeed)
Egg Carton Chicks
Teach the bb's to be creative *and* eco-minded when you show them how to repurpose egg cartons into Easter chicks! Just add a little yellow paint and some cardstock features and you have the cutest candy-filled birdies we ever did see. (via Practically Functional)
Easter Bath Bombs
Make bathtime fun again (at least for Easter) with easy to craft lemongrass bath bombs! Not only do they smell divine but they'll get those kiddos super clean too. (via Beauty Crafter)
Easter Bunny Bark
There's nothing like teaching mini humans how to create things — especially in the kitchen. Get artistic together with a bunny bark recipe that's sure to inspire generations to come. (via The Decorated Cookie)
Surprise Bunny Pouch
No-bunny holds Easter candy more adorably than a DIY bunny bag. We think the kids will really jump to it and enjoy creating their own little holiday hopper. (via (No)Narrative Lines)
Try this jelly bean graphing to sort jelly beans by color — and then eat all of them of course! (find this and more via the Magic Playbook)
Follow us on Pinterest for more fun craft ideas!
This post has been updated.
- 40 Quirky White Elephant Gift Ideas for Easter - Brit + Co ›
- As Seen on the Today Show: 10 Egg-stremely Easy Easter Ideas ... ›
- 50 DIY Easter Decorations That Go Way Beyond Eggs - Brit + Co ›
- How to decorate a speckled chocolate easter egg cake - B+C Guides ›
- 20 Easy Recipe Ideas for Easter Cakes, Cookies, and More - Brit + Co ›
- 23 Kids' Easter Basket Ideas to DIY - Brit + Co ›
- 14 Galaxy-Inspired Easter Eggs That Are Out of This World - Brit + Co ›
- 44 Creative Ways to Decorate Easter Eggs - Brit + Co ›
- easter - Brit + Co ›
- 43 Creative Ways to Decorate Easter Eggs - Brit + Co ›
Everything You Need To Know About Filing A Tax Extension
Welcome to Selfmade Finance School, our new money series with Block Advisors to help small business owners with their tax, bookkeeping, and payroll needs year-round. This week, we go over tax deadlines and when it's a good idea to file for an extension.
Surprise! Tax Day is
April 15 May 17 (the usual federal tax filing deadline has been pushed back by a month this year; state deadlines can vary and are not always the same as the federal filing deadline)! What many don't realize is that April 15th (usually) is just one of many important dates on the tax calendar. For example, if you run a small business, there are many other important tax dates to know about. Below, we will cover these and provide a timeline of dates to circle in red on your calendar. In addition, we will cover when and if you need to file an extension.
March 15: S-Corporations and partnership tax returns for calendar year filers are due, along with Schedules K-1! This is also the deadline to file for a 6-month extension on S-corporation and partnership tax returns.
April 15 May 17: BIG DAY Folks! Here is a breakdown of all the events that usually happen on April 15th but this year happen on May 17.
- Your individual 2020 federal income tax return is due.
- This also applies to sole proprietors who also file a Schedule C as part of their personal return.
Still April 15:
- If you are a corporation (C-Corp) on a calendar year, April 15 is the due date for your corporate tax return.
- If you pay estimated quarterly taxes, the first quarter's payment is still due for 2021 on April 15
Dates To Know If You Pay Quarterly:
If you pay estimated quarterly taxes, you need to file and pay on the following dates:
April 15 for Q1 2021
June 15 for Q2 2021
September 15 for Q3 2021
January 18, 2022 for Q4 2021 (accounting for the weekend and MLK holiday)
When Should You File An Extension?:
I am still amazed by how many people wait until days before April 15th (May 17 this year) to file their taxes. If you do not act on or before tax day, you may be subject to penalties. You could be subject to a 'failure-to-file penalty' and a 'failure-to-pay penalty' for paying late. I suggest avoiding all of this by simply filing on time. If you simply cannot pull it together or you have a legitimate reason that you can't file (i.e. you are still waiting on K-1s to arrive), you can file an extension.
"Individual tax filers, regardless of income, can request an automatic tax-filing extension. Filing this form (Form 4868) gives you until Oct. 15 to file your tax return," said Cathi Reed, Regional Director, Block Advisors. "When filing an extension, a common misconception is that you get additional time to pay your tax liability. That isn't the case. In fact, to get the extension, you must estimate your tax liability while also paying any amount due."
Small business taxes can seem complicated and get overwhelming, but with Block Advisors, you don't have to go it alone. Let them take care of your taxes so you can focus on what you love. And if you need to file an extension, they'll handle that too.
Photos by Katie Harp and Sincerely Media for Unsplash.