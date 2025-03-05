Dunkin’ Fans, Rejoice! The Dunkalatte Is Finally Back On The Menu

The wait is officially over – Dunkin’s spring menu just dropped! Starting March 5, you’ll be able to bask in the glory of 2 “highly requested” drinks returning to the lineup (looking at you, Dunkalatte!). There’s also a handful of savory snacks joining the spring roster, and I couldn’t be more excited to try ‘em. Plus, non-dairy milk will no longer cost extra at Dunkin’ starting March 5. Truly a cause for celebration!

Scroll on to see the full Dunkin’ spring menu lineup, which also includes a can’t-miss deal on their breakfast offerings!

2 Fan-Fave Drinks Return To The Dunkin' Spring Menu Dunkin' Dunkalatte You read that right – after selling out last fall, the "highly-requested" Dunkalatte has returned to the Dunkin' spring menu! Crafted with rich coffee milk, the latte (that truly tastes like a milkshake) also boasts shots of espresso that make it totally charged with caffeine. Dunkin' called it an "instant sellout," which is all the more reason to give it a try. You'll be able to order this baby iced or hot.

Dunkin' Pistachio Coffee Another Dunkin' fan-favorite, the Pistachio Coffee, has also made its return to the spring menu! This nutty coffee flavor first debuted in 2018, and I've been dreaming about it ever since. It's made with a "subtly sweet" pistachio syrup and Dunkin's Original Blend coffee for a satisfying sip. It's also orderable iced or hot.

More Drinks On The Dunkin' Spring Menu Dunkin' Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso This Sabrina Carpenter-approved sip will thankfully stay on the Dunkin' menu. It boasts an icy, shaken mix of "bold" espresso, brown sugar, and oat milk.

Dunkin' Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher With notes of raspberry and watermelon, this Refresher is the perfect springtime sipper! You'll have a choice of mixing it with either green tea or lemonade this season.

New Dunkin' Snack Alert! Dunkin' Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sliders Sound the alarms! There's an all-new breakfast snack on the Dunkin' spring menu this go-around. Featuring King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, these sliders are stacked up with Black Forest ham, honey mustard, and Swiss cheese. There are two sliders per box, so you can easily snack away.

Dunkin' Snacks Returning (For A Limited Time!) Dunkin' Sweet Black Pepper Bacon The Sweet Black Pepper Bacon will also be available at Dunkin' (for a limited time!) this season, available as a Breakfast Sandwich, Wake Up Wrap, or just the plain Snackin’ Bacon.

Dunkin' Chicken & Bacon Croissant Stuffer Just when I was missing chicken-filled breakfast options at Dunkin', the Chicken & Bacon Croissant Stuffer returns to the spring menu! Available for a limited time, this flaky pastry is stuffed with chicken, bacon, and Colby Jack cheese.

Don't Miss Out On The $6 Meal Deal Dunkin' The greatness of the famed Dunkin' $6 Meal Deal continues! For just $6, this bundle includes a medium (14-ounces) hot or iced coffee, a Sausage, Egg & Cheese breakfast sandwich, and hash browns. Deal? More like a steal!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more of the greatest food news this year!