17 Easy Lunch Ideas For Work You Can Make In 15 Minutes
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Say buh-bye to boring desk lunches and hello to a world of easy, flavorful lunches that will have your coworkers begging for the recipes! Whether you’re looking to meal prep ahead of time or whip up something quick in the morning, there’s no shortage of delicious work lunch options that travel well and keep you energized through the afternoon slump.
From vibrant salads bursting with fresh veggies to hearty wraps packed with protein, these easy lunch ideas for work are as satisfying as they are simple. Get ready to transform your midday meal into a highlight of your workday!
Brit + Co
Mason Jar Ramen
You only need a few spare minutes to pack these mason jars full of your favorite ramen toppings until they're ready to eat. Prep a handful of jars ahead of the week, and when lunchtime hits, all you have to do is add hot water and dig in. (via Brit + Co)
Feel Good Foodie
Greek Salad
This uber-fresh Greek salad is as easy as chop, mix, and top with some dressing. It makes the perfect light lunch for work, but if you want to bulk it up, serve it along your choice of protein. (via Feel Good Foodie for Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Homemade Poke Bowl
Use microwavable rice to expedite this easy lunch idea. You'll hardly taste the difference, all while saving tons of time. From there, pile on all the tastiest toppings! (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Pizza Pasta Salad
Pasta salad is the ultimate work lunch in our opinion. This one brings forth pizza flavors from all the different inclusions. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Grilled Cheese
If you work from home and need a reliably quick lunch, grilled cheese never fails. Use our recipe to yield the cheesiest, meltiest version yet. (via Brit + Co)
Averie Cooks
10-Minute Lemon Butter Shrimp & Broccoli
Sheet pan meals FTW! This lemon butter shrimp and broccoli medley is well-balanced in terms of nutrition and flavor. (via Averie Cooks)
The Real Food Dietitians
Dill Pickle Chicken Salad
You had us at 'pickle'. This easy chicken salad assumes some of that good brininess from finely chopped dill slices. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
The Edgy Veg
10-Minute Broccolini Pasta
We practically run on pasta, and this 10-minute iteration is way too good to pass up. Simply meal prep a bigger batch ahead of the week to make it totally office-friendly. (via The Edgy Veg)
Earthly Provisions
Vegan Buffalo Chickpea Wraps
Vegan, protein-packed, and flawlessly fresh, these wraps have it all. They won't make you feel weighed down after lunchtime, though you'll definitely still feel satisfied from all the plant-based protein. (via Earthly Provisions)
Veggie Society
Tofu Egg Salad
This vegan egg salad is surprisingly similar to the real thing. It has the tanginess you'd expect from traditional egg salad, all without the egg. This pick is meal prep-friendly since you can make a big tub of it and eat on it throughout the week, enjoying alongside toast or a bagel every time. (via Veggie Society)
Takes Two Eggs
15-Minute Spam Fried Rice
Got some leftoverrice in the fridge? Then you're well on your way to making this easy and quick lunch idea. Each bite is savory and perfectly salty! (via Takes Two Eggs)
Rachel Mansfield
10-Minute Spicy Salmon Taquitos
Canned salmon is the saving grace of this easy work lunch recipe. All you have to do is mix the fish with a simple spicy sauce, spread it on some tortillas, and heat 'em up in the skillet to crispy perfection. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Feel Good Foodie
Pizzadillas
Pizzadillas = pizza quesadillas. These simple wraps come together super quickly and crush any pizza craving! (via Feel Good Foodie)
The Fast Recipe
Cottage Cheese Toast
Looking for a work lunch that's high-protein? Opt for a delicious cottage cheese spread on some toast with your fave veggies. It's that easy! (via The Fast Recipe)
Where Is My Spoon?
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Ooh, so gourmet! This smoked salmonsandwich is an absolute treat, but doesn't take more than 10 minutes to construct so you can get back to focusing on work. (via Where Is My Spoon?)
A Virtual Vegan
Lemony Kidney Bean Salad
Bean salads are a lunchtime staple for us. They're rich in protein, but are equally balanced with some nice veggies. This recipe is citrusy and fresh to break your afternoon slump! (via A Virtual Vegan)
Kathryn's Kitchen
Italian Pinwheels
If you're seeking a no-cook lunch, these pinwheels are the snack for you! They have a little bit of everything in them, and they fit perfectly inside a lunchbox. Get ready to munch. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Subscribe to our newsletter to get new recipes in your inbox every week!
- 40 Lunch Ideas For Work That Don't Require A Microwave ›
- Make This Super Easy Hummus Recipe The Next Time You Need Some Dip On Your Chip ›
- 18 Easy Mediterranean Diet Lunch Ideas For A Refreshing Midday Meal ›
- 50 Quick & Easy Lunch Ideas Ready In 10 Minutes Or Less! ›
- 38 High-Protein Wraps To Make For A Deliciously Filling Lunch ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.