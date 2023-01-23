35 Easy Rice Recipes For Any Meal Plan
When you need something warm, filling, and neutral, you can't go wrong with a rice recipe. It's an incredibly versatile ingredient that can be used in all kinds of casseroles, stir-fries, and soups at any point in the year. Rice is low-fat and cholesterol-free, plus, it's affordable and easy to make, so you really can't not like it (unless of course you're avoiding carbs, in that case here's how to make cauliflower rice and a cauliflower rice sushi recipe ;)).
Rice is chock full of vitamins and minerals like folate, magnesium, and vitamin B6, and it goes well with all kinds of meats and veggies. Try out these combos the next time you want a simple dish:
Meats To Pair With Rice
- Pork
- Chicken
- Beef
- Tempeh
- Turkey
- Fish
- Tofu
Veggies To Pair With Rice
- Mushrooms
- Peppers
- Carrots
- Peas
- Corn
- Broccoli
- Spinach
Keep reading for 35 delicious rice recipes you can make any day of the week.
Rice Recipes For Beginners
How To Cook Basmati Rice
You can't go wrong with this Indian rice recipe, which promises a light and fluffy texture every time. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Easy Lemon Pesto Rice
Lemon is the perfect thing to add a citrusy edge to a mix of mild and flavorful pesto and rice. (via Cilantro Parsley)
The Best Fried Rice Recipe
To avoid a soggy fried rice recipe, cook and refrigerate your rice overnight. You can even use something from Friday night after the weekend ends! (via Brit + Co)
Favorite Coconut Rice
Sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan, this is one dish you'll want to have on hand at all times. (via The Endless Meal)
Foolproof Wild Rice
The key to getting the best wild rice every time is to soak the rice in cold water for five minutes to get rid of dirt before cooking. (via Brit + Co)
Spanish Rice and Beans
Rice and beans is one recipe that is affordable and easy for everyone. Choose your favorite salsa to mix in, or combine a few different options. (via Live Eat Learn)
Risotto Recipes
Cacio E Pepe Risotto
Think of this like mac and cheese, just with rice. (via Cozy Cravings)
10-Minute Microwave Risotto Cups
This is great if you live in a dorm room, or you just really don't want to get a whole pan dirty. Either option can be an excuse considering how good this tastes. (via Brit + Co)
Brie + Bacon + Squash Risotto
Perhaps the best part about this dish is that since each of the elements in the title (brie, bacon, and squash) is delicious on their own, you can include all of them or only one and it will still taste amazing. (via Brit + Co)
Bacon and Egg Risotto for Breakfast
Speaking of bacon, turn your rice recipe into a breakfast must-have by using your breakfast favorites. You can't go wrong with some avocado or even toasted breadcrumbs too. (via Brit + Co)
Recipes For Lunch And Dinner
Creamy Chicken And Wild Rice Soup With Kale
Bursting with flavor and nutrients, this soup will fill you up and keep you warm, two qualifications of the perfect winter recipe. (via Barley & Sage)
Crispy Persian Rice (Tahdig)
The secret to the crispy outside of this rice recipe is mixing a couple cups of rice with Greek yogurt and eggs before adding to your skillet. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Sushi Donuts
Consider this the perfect dessert for people who don't like sweets...Purple cabbage, cucumbers, and carrots add a burst of color. (via Two Spoons)
Hangover Bacon Fried Rice
You'll want to make this fried rice recipe after a night out — even if you stuck to mocktails. It's just that good! (via Brit + Co)
Fresh Rolls With Peanut Sauce
In the mood for a chilled rice recipe? These rolls feature all the colors of the rainbow and feature both fruits and veggies. (via Chef Bai)
Tamago Kake Gohan
After you try it, you'll want to make this traditional Japanese breakfast any time of day. (via Brit + Co)
Smoked Salmon Poke Bites
We just can't get enough of these bites. They're perfect for an appetizer, a late night treat, or even a Super Bowl snack. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Sushi
Okay, so you probably already know that sushi requires rice, but take things up a notch by adding potato chips (yes, potato chips) after you make your rolls. You won't regret it. (via Brit + Co)
Add Your Favorite Rice As A Side Dish To These Recipes
Chicken With Thai Basil And Rice
A little bit salty and a little bit spicy, this dinner will give you your fill of onions and peppers *and* it comes with a sunny-side-up egg to boot. (via Brit + Co)
Slow Cooker Chicken Adobo Recipe
We love slow cooker meals because it means that you can kick things off before your work day ends and have dinner prepped and ready for you as soon as you get off. (via Brit + Co)
Saag Paneer
The combo of braised mixed greens, Indian cottage cheese, and spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala just cannot be beat. (via Nareen's Eats)
Instant Pot Indian Butter Chicken Recipe
If you haven't tried butter chicken yet, what have you been doing?! It's spicy, it's flavorful, and you can swap the chicken for tofu if you're meat-free. (via Brit + Co)
Kid-Friendly Mango Curry Shrimp
Kids of all ages (we're talking about ourselves here) will love this sweet and savory rice recipe. Grab some a bag of frozen shrimp if you don't want to wait for shrimp season. (via Brit + Co)
Make-Ahead Burrito Bowl
Adding herbs and lime juice to your rice before topping it with your burrito faves will take this dish to the next level. (via Brit + Co)
Indian-Spiced Veggie Burgers
Along with potatoes, rice is the key to making these veggie burgers textured and filling. Yum. (via Brit + Co)
Jackfruit Burrito Bowls
Jackfruit is a great option for vegans and vegetarians. It's got a dense consistency kind of like a pineapple, and the flavor is a little bit fruity (hence the name). (via Brit + Co)
Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna Stacks
Crispy rice takes any dish up a notch, and that includes these stacks that aren't quite poke, aren't quite sushi. Our favorite part is the candied jalapeños. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup
For evenings you just really need to curl up with soup and a feel good TV show, opt for this creamy comfort food recipe. (via Salt & Lavender)
Rice Pudding Dessert Recipes
Lebanese Rice Pudding Recipe
Pistachios and roses? Say no more. (via Brit + Co)
Chai Rice Pudding
If you prefer your desserts to have a little bit of spice, then this chai rice recipe is the one for you. It calls for one teaspoon of allspice, but you do you girlfriend. (via Brit + Co)
Almond Milk Rice Pudding
Can't have dairy? No worries! This rice recipe features almond milk so vegan babes can take part too. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Delicious Rice Drinks
Rice Milk
Rice milk is always good to have on hand for the rest of the drinks, and it only takes five minutes! (via Simple Vegan Blog)
Ube Latte
Once you've got your rice milk prepped, use it in this purple, spiced latte. (via Brit + Co)
Agua de Horchata (Rice Water)
This rice recipe is sweet and delicious. We cannot get enough. (via Culinary Hill)
Atole De Arroz
This warm drink will rival your go-to hot cocoa recipe. (via Broke Bank Vegan)
