30 Zoom Halloween Costumes: Party on Top, WFH on Bottom

We love Halloween here at Brit + Co. Like, really love it. And we’re all for celebrating however you can, whether that’s a full-blown IRL bash or a WFH office party on Zoom. If your remote team (or your group chat scattered across time zones) is logging on for a virtual Halloween hangout, we’ve got you covered from the shoulders up. Keep reading for easy ways to steal the gallery view with wigs, bold makeup, statement accessories, and festive tops, no pants required. Think of it as the costume version of a mullet: party on camera, sweatpants off-screen. Bonus points for a spooky virtual background. Happy Halloween!

Try these easy Zoom costumes for your next virtual Halloween party!

Brit + Co Minion Learn how to get the look of the cutest minion costume ever!

Brit + Co Pirate Ahoy, matey! Just grab a red scarf, eyepatch, striped shirt and a fishtail side braid for this classic and super easy costume.

Brit + Co Flamingo This makeup is on point. Here's how to DIY this feathery look.

Brit + Co Unicorn Fulfill your magical dreams with this DIY unicorn costume.

Brit + Co Cleopatra Stand out with a costume that's part-Ancient Egyptian, part-badass babe. With some eyeliner and well-chosen accessories, you'll be able to craft up a Queen-of-Egypt-inspired Halloween costume that's sure to blow your Zoom party guests away.

Brit + Co Rosie the Riveter White button down and red polka dot headscarf, easy peasy. For the hair, pin up half of your hair and twist it up into a bun. Then take the rest of your hair and create another bun a little lower on your head. Top the look off with the scarf, and you'll be riveting in no time. :)

Brit + Co Princess Leia Best buns on the planet! Create this iconic hairdo with this easy hair hack.

Brit + Co Elsa Does Frozen still melt your heart? Be everyone's favorite snow queen with this DIY costume.

Brit + Co Holly Golightly Top off your top knot with a tiara, then add a LBD, pearls, coffee and sunnies.

Brit + Co Creepy Clown Whether you're going for a clown or a mime vibe, this kinda creepy, kinda cute look will achieve all of your Halloween dreams.

Brit + Co Day of the Dead Dress up as a Dia de los Muertos sugar skull with this easy DIY tutorial.

Brit + Co Lady Gaga It's been quite some time since Gaga donned her signature bow, but we'll never get enough of it. Head to our Hair Bow tutorial here for the full how-to.

Brit + Co Pumpkin Okay, this may be really, really basic, but it is a Halloween staple. Plus, it's the one time of year you can wear all orange, all the time. Grab an orange wig and go!

Brit + Co Frenchie From Grease Here's an excuse to break out that cute pink wig in your closet. Add a Pink Ladies jacket and bubble gum and you're ready for beauty school!

Brit + Co Strawberry Shortcake You can go with the full Strawberry Shortcake costume or just order a pink wig and bonnet — then add freckles and a pink top and you're Zoom ready!

Brit + Co Pop Art If you are looking to really up your costume game and stand out on Zoom, go for this pop art makeup look. Pop on some comic leggings (totally WFH-friendly!) and yellow wig too.



Brit + Co Vampire Don a black lip and eye makeup, then use that same eye makeup or black face paint to create a faux widow's peak. Spooky!

Brit + Co Jem We are as obsessed with our '80s cartoon characters as we are with wig costumes. For bright pink tresses, Jem is an absolute must!

Brit + Co Cruella de Vil This fierce villain oozes style, even if she is totally evil. Use spray hair dye on half of your head, then top off the look with red gloves, a faux fur coat, cigarette holder and a little Dalmatian. Oh, and that evil cackle is essential.

Brit + Co Kitty Every girl's backup costume is also the perfect Zoom costume. We made our ears by attaching black foam ears to a headband, but you can easily find a readymade option at just about any store this time of year. Get the full Black Cat makeup tutorial right here.

Brit + Co Witch Don a black witch hat and follow this makeup tutorial for this spooky cool green witch.

Brit + Co Black Swan

The hair hack here is that slick top knot and the crowning tiara, though the key to the whole scene is obviously those crazy eyes. Here's a great tutorial right here for gals who want to go all out.

Brit + Co Mad Hatter This Mad Hatter costume is pretty easy to replicate. Grab a brown jacket from your closet, orange wig and top hat. The thread holster is made by stringing thread spools onto yarn and draping it over the shoulder. The makeup is an understated version inspired by the original, but really easy to recreate. And yes, those are fake eyelashes as eyebrows!

Brit + Co Mime You can just stay on mute!

Brit + Co Pippy Longstocking Recreate Pippy's completely insane pig tails with this easy DIY trick.

Brit + Co Barbie Your co-workers will immediately get the idea once you show up with your pink visor, watercolor swimsuit and bike shorts outfit! They may even get a little jealous!

Brit + Co Poison Ivy "That girl is poison" best describes former botanist turned green seductress Poison Ivy. See how you can DIY this costume here!

Brit + Co Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy Maybe you prefer to be a bada**, take no prisoners green goddess like Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. For fun, you can try your hand at method acting by acting like her during your virtual Halloween party. Just try to keep the sarcasm on the lighter side.

Brit + Co The Sanderson Sisters Hocus Pocus is basically life for the Brit + Co team so it only makes sense to show up to your virtual Halloween party wearing one of the above costumes!

Planning any virtual Halloween gatherings? Share your costumes with us @BritandCo!

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