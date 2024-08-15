BritBox's New Family Drama Will Fill The 'Bridgerton' Void In Your Life
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We don't have to wait long to see one of our favorite Featherington sisters onscreen again. Bridgerton star Bessie Carter's new drama Outrageous, about the aristocratic Mitford sisters, is coming to BritBox soon! The series, which is based on Mary Lovell’s biographyThe Sisters, follows the titular sisters — six women who constantly made headlines for their behavior in 1930s England.
BritBox
While Bridgerton takes place in the 1810s and not the 1930s, I have a feeling Eloise would have found a lot of entertainment in reading about the Mitfords' escapades. Here's everything you need to know about the series.
Outrageous Plot
BritBox
Set in 1930s England, Outrageous follows the Mitford sisters' decadent, lavish, and scandalous lives. These women were unwilling to conform to the standards of the day, following their hearts in everything — whether it be love, politics, or betrayal. The family is complicated, messy, and outrageous (like all good family dramas are).
Everything they did was for shock value, and in fact, The Times journalist Ben Macintyre referred to them as "Diana the Fascist, Jessica the Communist, Unity the Hitler-lover; Nancy the Novelist; Deborah the Duchess and Pamela the unobtrusive poultry connoisseur" (via Derbyshire Record Office). Yikes.
The series was created and written by Sarah Williams, and produced by Firebird Pictures.
Outrageous Release Date
BritBox
All six episodes of this period drama are coming to BritBox North America in 2025. The streamer also has iconic titles like Sherlock, Killing Eve, and Why Didn't They Ask Evans?
Outrageous Cast
BritBox
The cast of Outrageous features Bessie Carter, Joanna Vanderham, Shannon Watson, Zoe Brough, Orla Hill, Isobel Jesper Jones, Toby Regbo, Anna Chancellor, James Purefoy, Joshua Sasse, Jamie Blackley, James Musgrave, Calam Lynch, and Will Attenborough.
BritBox
Lead image via BritBox
