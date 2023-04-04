Lizzo’s “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” Is Returning For Season 2
Lizzo’saward-winning Amazon Prime show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is coming back for a second season, and you know we’re more than ready. This is everything we know about the hit dance competition!
“I’m thrilled to continue this partnership with the Amazon team after an incredible experience on season one of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” said Lizzo in a statement. “I’ve witnessed lives change through this show and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue making space for even more Big Grrrls around the world to shine and break down barriers across this industry.”
The feelings are mutual between the extremely talented musician and Amazon Prime.
“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and the impact of her Emmy award-winning series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls exceeded our every expectation. We are excited to continue our relationship with Lizzo and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience what’s next,” added Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon and MGM Studios.
Competition Program: 74th Emmy Awards
The show won three Emmys this past year, ending RuPaul’s Drag Race’s four year streak as best competition series. The hit show also took home Emmys for directing and picture editing after its first season.
Similar to season one, the show’s second season will seek out plus-size women who can both sing and dance. The show follows contestants as they compete for a spot in Lizzo’s backup dancing troupe, Big Grrrls, to join her on tour. Content Editor Haley Sprankle saw the finished product on Lizzo’s latest tour, and she said the winning Big Grrrls did NOT disappoint.
The show, which The Hollywood Reporter described as “America’s Next Top Model meets So You Think You Can Dance,” features celebrity choreographers, O.G. Big Grrrls, and special guest stars (Missy Elliot and SZA, anyone?!) as mentors and judges throughout the competition.
The show is currently casting for season two, so it will (unfortunately) be a little while until Lizzo graces our TV screens once again.
Regardless, we cannot wait to see what this season has in store, and what incredible women will be given an opportunity to show off their talent.
Stay updated on all things entertainment with Brit + Co.
Photo Courtesy of James Clark/Amazon Studios
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.