I Scrolled J.Crew’s Entire Labor Day Sale – 16 Chic Items I’d Wear Every Day
J.Crew is a total powerhouse when it comes to chic style, but I often find myself holding back from investing in many of their pieces because of the brand’s elevated price point. Luckily, Labor Day (oh, how I love a long weekend) brings on some of the bestsales, and J.Crew is offering some unexpected deals on endless styles right now! The J.Crew Labor Day sale includes 40% off sitewide, an extra 50% off on sale styles (with code WEEKEND), and best-selling denim for just $75. Now’s the time to jump in and shop – I scrolled the entire sale and found these 16 perfect pieces (from classy tops to relaxed pants) for your wardrobe, so you don’t have to.
Denim Trouser in Chambray Blue Wash
These comfy denim pants are crafted from recycled cotton that stretches with your every move. The high waistline and wide legs shape your figure further, flattering you in every possible way. The pleats along the legs make this piece all the more polished. They currently go for $95 with the Labor Day sale (was $158).
Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top
I adore the butter yellow trend, and the fact I can get the look for an extra 50% off right now is so nice. This tank top boasts thick straps that add a bit of coverage to your shoulders. It's also shoppable in 6 other neutral colors to support your outfits for every season.
Patch-Pocket Sweater Lady Jacket
This bold jacket is the ultimate light layer for transitioning your wardrobe to fall and winter. It's 100% cotton, but has a little bit of heft to it to keep you snug. The four pockets are there for carrying small everyday essentials, each one polished off with sleek gold buttons. Shop it for $105 during the sale (was $178).
Logan Crisscross Mary Jane Ballet Flats in Snake-Embossed Italian Leather
These ballet flats are fitted with two thick Mary Jane-esque straps to keep your step secure. They feel oh-so comfy on the feet, thanks to a solidly soft insole. The snakeskin pattern will definitely draw eyes to your shoe game, no matter how you style them! Shop them for $105 during the J.Crew Labor Day sale (was $178).
Odette Cable-Knit Sweater Lady Jacket in Cotton-Blend Bouclé
This jacket feels like a literal blanket. Its cable knit pattern is crafted from naturally knotted cotton bouclé, which is ultra-soft to the touch. This is a great piece for the office, as its silhouette is fairly formal (hello, gold buttons and front pockets!), but it feels extremely cozy when on. Snag it for $90 (was $168) now!
Maude Dress in Floral Vines
I'm swooning over this sweet dress. The drop waist makes it feel very romantic – an ideal 'fit for date night! The top half of this piece boasts a bout of ruching before falling into a flowy midi skirt. This pick goes for $119 right now (was $198).
Drawstring Pant in Cotton Blend
For the days you just can't stand to wear jeans (me, every day), these lightweight, breathable cotton pants are your best friend. They're fitted with an elastic waistband and adjustable drawstring to help you find your perfect fit, all while the silhouette is nothing but breezy and easy. These everyday pants also come in three other colors for a sale price of $75 (was $128). Score!
Jolie Top in Eyelet Cotton Poplin
The details on this top are everything. From the micro-pleats to the eyelet pattern, I am truly obsessed. Though this airy piece feels more summery, you could easy style it for fall under a knit vest or with a light cardigan tied around your shoulders. Snag it in this crisp white or three other colors for $71 (was $118) during the J.Crew Labor Day sale!
Bouclé Shirt-Jacket
It's a shirt, it's a jacket, it's a shacket! Shackets like this one are absolute must-have staples once fall rolls around, since they provide a solid layer of warmth without being too bulky. This one in particular is nicely structured with polished details around the pockets and collar, so it doesn't feel overly casual. You can also snag it in cream white or black for $87 during the sale (was $148).
Denim Sailor Maxi Skirt
Another reliable not-jeans-but-not-pants-either option is a denim maxi skirt. Denim maxi skirts provide that put-together energy that you might crave from jeans and pants without ever restricting your body – which is always preferred. I love the details on this piece, from the middle slit to the buttoned sides. It's going for $89 (was $148).
Flutter Wrap Dress in Sunburst Floral
This playful piece is defined by lots of ruffled chiffon and an eye-catching sunburst pattern. I enjoy that the background color is a serene black, so you can pair this dress with a multitude of outerwear layers and shoes. I'd style it with a relaxed denim jacket and some riding boots for fall time! This adorable dress is now $101 (was $168).
Dylan Buckle Block-Heel Sandals in Leather
These chunky sandals flaunt some super shiny buckles along the tops and ankles to make your footwear stand out against the crowd. They're crafted from durable leather that'll stand up to all of your steps. These wear-with-everything shoes also come in two more colors on sale for $135 (was $228)!
Kate Capri Pant in Stretch Linen Blend
Capris = ultimate chic. These cropped pants stretch generously with your figure, flattering your legs all the way down. These would look so stunning with a button-up blouse and some leather sandals! Right now, they're going for $106 (was $118), but you can take an extra 50% off that with code 'WEEKEND' at checkout.
Scoopneck Vest in Drapey Crepe
This vest top is the perfect contender for your next in-office day. It feels so much like a suiting component without being too stuffy. The material it's made from is called drapey crepe, which J.Crew describes as "a lightweight, polished fabric that feels effortless and easy on the body." Snag it for $59 (was $98).
Scoopneck A-Line Midi Dress in Matte Jersey
This no-fuss black dress will style well with just about anything. The soft jersey material it's cut from ensures your look is unbeatably comfy, no matter how you wear it! The rounded scoop neckline adds an air of femininity, and the flowy midi skirt amps it up even more. Add this piece to your capsule wardrobe for just $58 (was $98).
Gwyneth Pleated Slip Skirt
C'mon, pleats! This slip skirt spices things up with plenty of pleating around the entire garment. This green tone is super sweet for fall time, though this style's also shoppable in four other colors. Snag it for $64 (was $128) during the J.Crew Labor Day sale.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.