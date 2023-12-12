Hilary Duff Announced She Has Another Baby On The Way!
I don't think there's a better way to describe Hilary Duff other than an icon. Starring in coming-of-age classics like Lizzie McGuireandA Cinderella Story, she shaped so many people's childhoods with her incredible acting skills and quirky antics. In her adult life, she continues to be a star, working on projects like How I Met Your Father and Younger. And, while her career accomplishments are beyond impressive, it really is how she manages to have it all that is truly inspirational.
Duff recently announced that she's expanding her sweet family with baby #4, and we couldn't be more excited for her! Here's everything we know about the wonderful big news.
How did Hilary Duff announce her pregnancy?
Hilary Duff dropped the big news on December 12 with an adorable set of Instagram pictures. The first one is of the front of the family's Christmas card and shows Duff with her family, as she holds her belly and looks surprised. The card says, "So much for silent nights."
We know never to just assume someone's pregnant, and, luckily, the second picture provided plenty of confirmation outside of Hilary's belly holding! The back of the card reads, "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!" So cute!
Hilary's husband, Matthew Koma, had his own cheeky way of announcing the big news. He posted the front of the Christmas card to his own Instagram account with the caption, "baby #4 is loading..." He also chose to add in a little cheeky location to the picture, which says "Vasectomy Clinic." I see what you did there, Matthew! 😂
Did any fellow celebs comment on Hilary's baby news?
Yup! Mandy Moore, Lucy Hale, Dakota Fanning, Ashley Benson, and many more shared their love and excitement for the expecting mommy. Alyson Stoner commented a super cute message on Duff's post that read "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ just 8 more to complete the pack." This adorable nod to their Cheaper By the Dozen days is everything! We're so glad baby #4 already has such a strong village to welcome them.
How many other children does Hilary Duff have?
Hilary and her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, share an 11-year-old son named Luca.
In 2019, Hilary got re-married to Matthew Koma, and the couple welcomed two daughters — Banks and Violet. Banks is currently five and Mae is currently two. While it definitely seems like Duff has her hands full, she told Peoplethat she "loves this mayhem" and is "so in love with all my kids."
What do you think baby #4 will be named?!
