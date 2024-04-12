The Most-Anticipated 2025 Movies
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We're not even through all of this year's spring movies and we're already looking ahead to the best 2025 movies coming our way! The year will be full of nostalgic favorites, long-awaited sequels, and new Marvel movies featuring all our favorite actors. Keep reading for all the new 2025 movies you need to know about, and make sure you keep tabs on which 2024 movies to see before we get to New Year's Eve!
Bridget Jones 4 — In Theaters February 14, 2025
Image via Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures
Rom-com and Jane Austenlovers rejoice: We're finally getting a fourth installment in the Bridget Jones franchise! The new 2025 movie will see our favorite diary-keeper learning what it looks like to balance motherhood with all the other responsibilities that come with adulthood.
Bridget Jones 4 hits theaters February 14 and stars Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Leo Woodall.
Disney's Live-Action Snow White — In Theaters March 21, 2025
Image via Disney
Following The Little Mermaid, the next live Disney movie will be Snow White. Disney's putting a new spin on the classic story, and our titular leading lady will be played by Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Rachel Zegler. I literally cannot wait to see her shine!
Snow White hits theaters March 21 and stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.
Fantastic Four — In Theaters July 25, 2025
Image via Marvel Studios
My most-anticipated 2025 movie is, without a doubt, The Fantastic Four. I've always loved this quartet (probably thanks to my love for Chris Evans in the original 2005 film), and I can't wait to see how the MCU puts their own spin on the story. They never fail to surprise, and I'm sure this will be no different.
The Fantastic Four hits theaters July 25 and stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Vanessa Kirby.
Scream 7 — Coming In 2025
Image via Brownie Harris/Paramount Pictures
We don't have much news on Scream 7 yet, except that Neve Campbell is returning as Sidney Prescott! We didn't see the franchise lead in Scream 6 (an absence I felt very deeply) but I know she's going to kick butt in this new movie. Whatever happens, one thing's for sure: this Ghostface is going to be the craziest yet.
Scream 7 is coming soon and will star Neve Campbell and (hopefully) Courteney Cox.
A Complete Unknown — Coming In 2025
Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet's newest role might not be fictional like Dune 2's Paul Atreides, but he's just as complex. The actor is starring as a young Bob Dylan throughout his shift away from folk music in the 1960s. If you're a die-hard Bob Dylan fan, let me put your mind at ease: every photo from set makes me do a double take because Timothée looks just like him.
Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan movie is coming in 2025 and also stars Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, and Nick Offerman.
A Simple Favor 2 — Coming In 2025
Image via Lionsgate
After we see Blake Lively in It Ends With Us, we'll see her star opposite Anna Kendrick in this 2025 movie. The first A Simple Favor is one of my favorite movie experiences ever, and I'm sure this sequel is going to be even better.
A Simple Favor 2 is coming in 2025 and stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.
Which 2025 movie are you most looking forward to? Let us know on Facebook!
Lead image via Disney
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!