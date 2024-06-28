The 11 Most-Anticipated July Movies Coming In 2024
July movies never fail to be as bold, bright, and colorful as 4th of July fireworks (and thank goodness). Now that we've fully entered the summer months, it's time for popsicles, bathing suits, and fresh produce — and apparently, cowboys, minions, and superheroes. Here are the summer movies you totally need to add to your watchlist for July 2024, especially on days it's too hot to go outside!
Despicable Me 4 — In Theaters July 3, 2024
Image via Illumination
Despicable Me 4 is one July movie I cannot wait to watch in theaters. In this sequel, Gru and his family are up against a new villain, voiced by Barbie's Will Ferrell. The whole gang is back together for this new installment, and this time, they've got a new baby Gru Jr.! Watch the Despicable Me 4 trailer here.
Despicable Me 4 hits theaters July 3 and stars Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Steve Coogan, Miranda Cosgrove, Joey King, Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, and Kristen Wiig.
Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot — In Theaters July 4, 2024
Image via Angel Studios
Sound of Hope is based on the true story of Reverend and Donna Martin, who spearheaded a movement in East Texas to place foster kids with loving families. With their compassion and drive, they help find homes for 77 children that were deemed difficult-to-place. Watch the Sound of Hope trailer here.
Sound of Hope hits theaters July 4, and stars Nika King, Demetrius Grosse, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Diaana Babnicova. Letitia Wright is executive producing.
Space Cadet — On Prime Video July 4, 2024
Image via Prime Video
Emma Roberts' Rex has always dreamed about going to space. When she submits a doctored application, and gets into NASA's astronaut training program anyway, she has to figure out how to survive the program without her directors figuring out her secret.
Space Cadet is on Prime Video July 4 and stars Emma Roberts, Tom Hopper, Poppy Liu, Gabrielle Union, Kuhoo Verma, Desi Lydic, Sebastián Yatra, Yasha Jackson, Andrew Call, Troy Iwata, Josephine Huang, Dave Foley, Sam Robards, and Joshua Harto.
MaXXXine — In Theaters July 5, 2024
Image via A24
Mia Goth is back as Maxine, and this time, she's going to Hollywood. Everything is glitz and glam, until Hollywood's newest stars start turning up dead and Maxine realizes her past secrets are threatening her future. Watch the MaXXXine trailer here.
MaXXXine hits theaters July 5 and stars Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.
Fly Me To The Moon — In Theaters July 12, 2024
Image via Apple TV+
This July movie is set during the Apollo 11 moon landing and follows marketing expert Kelly Jones, who's tasked with fixing NASA's public image. Meanwhile, launch director Cole Davis is quite literally just trying to get the mission off the ground. Watch the Fly Me To The Moon trailer here.
Fly Me To The Moon hits theaters July 12 and stars Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Nick Dillenburg, and Anna Garcia.
Longlegs — In Theaters July 12, 2024
Image via NEON
FBI Agent Lee Harker welcomes the challenge of being assigned to an unsolved serial killer case. But when the case takes a turn for the occult, he's horrified to learn he shares a personal connection with the killer. Watch the Longlegs trailer here.
Longlegs hits theaters July 12 and stars Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Alicia Witt and Blair Underwood.
My Spy The Eternal City — On Prime Video July 18, 2024
Image via Prime Video
Veteran CIA operative JJ and his 14-year-old stepdaughter Sophie are in Rome for a high school choir tour, when a nuclear plot targeting the Vatican interrupts their trip. Watch the My Spy The Eternal City trailer here.
My Spy The Eternal City hits Prime Video July 18 and stars Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Flula Borg, Craig Robinson, Billy Barratt, Taeho K, with Anna Faris, and Ken Jeong.
Twisters — In Theaters July 19, 2024
Image via Universal Pictures
After wooing us in Anyone But You, Glen Powell is back for the star-studded Twisters. This July movie is a standalone sequel to the original 1996 Twister, but has enough disaster and adventure that it doesn't feel like a duplicate. Hold on to your cowboy hats! Watch the Twisters trailer here.
Twisters hits theaters July 19, 2024 and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sasha Lane, Brandon Perea, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and Maura Tierney.
The Good Half — In Theaters July 23, 2024
Image via Utopia
I absolutely loved this movie when I saw it at the Tribeca Festival last year, and I can't wait to see it again. Nick Jonas stars as writer Renn, who returns home for his mother's funeral. Before he reconnects with the family he's been avoiding, he meets a charming stranger on the plane — and everything changes. Watch The Good Half trailer here.
The Good Half is in theaters Juy 23 for a limited run, and stars Robert Schwartzman, Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Matt Walsh, Nick Jonas, Alexandra Shipp, and Elisabeth Shue. Utopia is partnering with Fathom Events to release the film in theaters July 23rd and 25th with exclusive virtual Q&A with Nick Jonas, Robert Schwartzman and special guest moderator Kiernan Shipka.
Deadpool & Wolverine — In Theaters July 26, 2024
Image via Marvel Studios/Disney
Deadpool & Wolverine is going to be one of the craziest Marvel movies yet. Not only is Loki's TVA involved and the cameo rumors continue to grow (Taylor Swift, please make an appearance!), but Hugh Jackman is almost sure to finally bring the X-Men into the MCU for good. Watch the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer here.
Deadpool 3 hits theaters July 26, 2024 and stars Morena Baccarin, Emma Corrin, Brianna Hildebrand, Hugh Jackman, Stefan Kapičić, Matthew Macfadyen, and Ryan Reynolds.
The Fabulous Four — In Theaters July 26, 2024
Image via Bleecker Street
When three lifelong BFF's learn their college girlfriend is getting married, they travel to Key West for the trip of a lifetime.
The Fabulous Four is in theaters July 26 and stars Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler, Megan Mullally, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Bruce Greenwood, and Timothy V. Murphy.
