Kelly Clarkson may be killing it on daytime TV, but thankfully this talk show host isn’t stepping away from music anytime soon.The three time Grammy winner and The Voice coach just announced a new album, Chemistry, via Twitter.
New music soon 🍷💔☀️ pic.twitter.com/c9mPNchiE2— Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) March 26, 2023
Chemistry marks her 10th studio album and the first since 2017, which we *cannot* be more excited for.
According to Clarkson, she worked on the album for nearly three years, but she wasn’t set on releasing it. Luckily for us, she decided to grace us with more incredible music.
"It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing," Clarkson explained. "This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn't be brought down to just one thing. So there's the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on in it."
Some speculate that “the arc of an entire relationship” refers to her 2020 divorce from her husband of eight years, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, which was finalized in March 2022.
"Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you," Clarkson said.
Though she didn't give us a release date (yet), the "Stronger" singer promised Chemistry would be coming out "soon," with new music "even sooner."
"And when I say soon," she added, "I mean really soon."
We can’t wait to hear what Clarkson’s cooked up, and in the meantime we’ll keep belting “Since U Been Gone” on every drive home.
