The 15 Most-Anticipated May Movies For 2024
May is that special in-between where it's still technically spring but I'm more than ready for summer's sunny, warm glory. Between all the Taylor Swift-inspired vacations, summer movies, and new music coming (I have Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" on repeat!!), there are more than enough May movies to go around. After you've rewatched this year's April movies, check out everything coming to theaters and streaming soon.
The Idea Of You — On Prime Video May 2, 2024
In this May movie, Anne Hathaway's Solène is a 40-something single mom who joins her teen daughter at Coachella. She's excited for some mother-daughter bonding time but is surprised when she falls for 24-year-old frontman Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine).
The Idea of You drops on Prime Video May 2 and stars Nicholas Galitzine, Anne Hathaway, Ella Rubin, and Reid Scott.
Turtles All The Way Down — On Max May 2, 2024
Turtles All The Way Down follows the Aza, a young woman who's dealing with some serious anxiety and is just trying to be the best version of herself that she can be. Aza has to confront ideas of love and happiness when she reconnects with her childhood crush Davis.
Turtles All The Way Down hits Max May 2 and stars Isabela Merced, Cree, Felix Mallard, Maliq Johnson, Poorna Jagannathan, Judy Reyes, and J. Smith-Cameron.
The Fall Guy — In Theaters May 3, 2024
Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) gave up his career as a Hollywood stuntman to take care of his mental and physical health. When the star of his ex's (Emily Blunt) blockbuster goes missing, Colt has to use all the stuntman skills he's tried to forget about in order to find him.
The Fall Guy hits theaters May 3 and stars Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Ryan Gosling, Stephanie Hsu, Teresa Palmer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Hannah Waddingham.
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story — On Netflix May 3, 2024
Kellogg's and Post are cereal archenemies. Both teams are trying to conquer the breakfast space in the early 1960s, and in their race to make a new breakfast pastry, they will literally the world for the better.
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story hits Netflix May 3 and has an all-star cast including Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, and Bill Burr.
I Saw The TV Glow — In Select Theaters May 3, 2024
In this A24 May movie, teenage Owen is just trying to make it through the day to day of suburban life. When a classmate shows him a strange late-night TV show, Owen realizes it peeks through into the supernatural world beneath ours and his grip on reality slowly begins to splinter.
I Saw The TV Glow hits select theaters May 3 and stars Justice Smith, Brigitte Lundy-Paine, and Ian Foreman.
Cuckoo — In Theaters May 3, 2024
Gretchen's (Euphoria's Hunter Schafer) vacation at a German resort takes a turn for the terrifying when she starts seeing visions of a woman chasing her. Before long, she starts learning about the strange experiments the resort has been hiding.
Cuckoo hits theaters May 3 and stars Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens, Jessica Henwick, Marton Csókás, Jan Bluthardt.
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes — In Theaters May 8, 2024
This new May movie might be a part of The Planet of the Apes franchise, but you've never seen the apes like this. It's 300 years after Caesar's reign and a young ape must embark on journey to define the future for both apes and humans.
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes hits theaters May 8 and stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy.
Mother of the Bride — On Netflix May 9, 2024
Lana (Brooke Shields) is very excited to reconnect with her daughter Emma (Miranda Cosgrove) after her time abroad. That is, until she learns Emma is getting married — in Thailand, in a month. Things get even worse when Lana realizes Emma's future father-in-law is the man who broke her heart.
Mother of the Bride hits Netflix May 9 and stars Brooke Shields, Benjamin Bratt, Miranda Cosgrove, Rachael Harris, Sean Teale, and Chad Michael Murray.
Poolman — In Theaters May 10, 2024
Poolman Darren (Princess Diaries heartthrob Chris Pine, who is also director!) is an LA native who's constantly fighting to make the city a better place to live. When he learns about a sketchy business deal and has to get to the bottom of its secrets, Darren and his friends go on a mission that could change everything.
Poolman hits theaters May 10 and stars Chris Pine, Annette Being, Danny DeVito, Jennifer Jason Leigh, DeWanda Wise, Stephen Tobolowsky, Clancy Brown, John Ortiz, and Ray Wise.
The Image of You — In Theaters May 10, 2024
This May movie is based on Adele Parks' bestselling thriller, and follows identical twins Anna and Zoe (played by Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse). When Anna falls in love with Nick, Zoe decides to investigate whether he's good enough for her sister, and ends up putting both herself and Anna in danger.
The Image of You hits select theaters and digital May 10 and stars Sasha Pieterse, Parker Young, Nestor Carbonell, and Mira Sorvino.
Back To Black — In Theaters May 17, 2024
Biopics are the rage right now (have you *seen* Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan?!), and up next, we'll see Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse. The flick offers a look behind the scenes of Amy Winehouse's iconic Back to Black record, as well as everything going on in Amy's life at the time.
Back to Black hits theaters May 17 and stars Marisa Abela, Juliet Cowan, Lesley Manville, Eddie Marsan, and Jack O'Connell.
The Strangers — Chapter 1 — In Theaters May 17, 2024
The Strangers: Chapter 1 hits theaters May 17 and stars Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez, Gabriel Basso, and Ema Horvath.
Imaginary Friends — In Theaters May 17, 2024
Imaginary Friends (abbreviated as IF) follows Bea (Cailey Fleming), who learns she can see everyone's forgotten imaginary friends. With the help of her upstairs neighbor (played by Ryan Reynolds), Bea sets out to reconnect the IFs with their grown-up owners. John Krasinski gave us a sneak peek at CinemaCon last year and I cannot wait.
Imaginary Friends hits theaters May 17 and stars Steve Carell, Louis Gossett Jr., Cailey Fleming, John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds, Fiona Shaw, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga — In Theaters May 24, 2024
As far as I'm concerned, Anya Taylor-Joy never misses and the actress is back in the latest Mad Max film. This May movie follows the titular warrior (played by Anya) across the Wasteland. Traveling with biker warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and the rest of his gang, Furiosa's journey quickly becomes one of survival when they cross paths with the Immortan Joe.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premieres May 24 and stars Alyla Browne, Tom Burke, Chris Hemsworth, and Anya Taylor-Joy.
The Garfield Movie — In Theaters May 26, 2024
Garfield (starring Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson) is going to be one of the funniest May movies — and one of the funniest spring movies! When the titular cat reunites with his feline father, he gets roped into a crazy heist he never saw coming.
The Garfield Movie hits theaters May 26 and stars Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Ving Rhames, Cecily Strong, and Hannah Waddingham.
Which of these May movies are you excited to see? I will be front row The Fall Guy! Check out the rest of the Most-Anticipated 2024 Movies!
