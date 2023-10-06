Get Nina Dobrev's 2023 Fall Fashion For As Little As $12
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Nina Dobrev is our ultimate style inspo in every phase of life. We wanted to emulate her Vampire Diaries fall outfits in the 2010s, and her go-to leather jacket and boots combo are totally timeless. Her fall fashion this year is super easy to recreate — and to add to your capsule wardrobe. Talking to InStyle, she reveals her favorite combo at the moment is a wool coat, a pair of straight-leg jeans, and a beanie (plus adding red, *the* color for fall 2023, whenever she gets the chance).
This fall outfit is casual enough for a coffee date, utilitarian enough for chores, and cute enough for a day out on the town. You can layer these pieces with a tee shirt or sweater depending on how cold it is, but no matter which layers you're opting for, here's how to get the look for less.
Wool Coats
Hollister Classic Wool Coat
If you live somewhere that requires a lot of walking, consider grabbing one of these wool coats that ends above your knees. That way, your legs won't feel restricted at all. It's simple but still very cute.
Gap Long Topcoat
For a moodier coat that will go with every single item in your closet, choose a dark black. You can brighten it up with a bold scarf, or pair it with an LBD for a monochromatic look.
Banana Republic Herringbone Blazer Coat
Want to stay neutral but switch up your shades? A deep, edgy green adds a little bit of color without taking over the outfit.
Banana Republic Tie-Waist Wrap Coat
A plaid wool coat is like a blazer for the winter. It looks just as good with a tee shirt as it does with a dress, and the tie waist means you won't have to worry about the wind blowing it open. Brrr!
Straight Leg Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean
Mid rise jeans are the ultimate pick for anyone who lives in tee shirts. They won't swallow you the way high-rise do, but they also provide more coverage than low-rise jeans. Since they're in the middle, there's also a little bit more room to play in terms of jacket proportions and lengths!
Levi's® Premium 501® Original Fit
Light wash denim adds some extra youthfulness to every outfit, and these straight leg jeans pair great with tighter tops and shoes since they're loose around the ankles.
Madewell The Tall '90s Straight Jean
We know how hard it can be to find jeans when you've got extra long legs, but don't worry — you can still take part in all the 2023 fall fashion trends! These '90s straight jeans are *chef's kiss.*
GAP High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans with Washwell
Jeans that end above your ankle and make your butt look good? Count us in, like, RN.
Beanies
H&M Rib-Knit Hat
Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to wait for winter coat season to pick out a beanie. Long sleeve tees, cardigans, and even short sleeve shirts look just as good with this burst of color!
By Anthropologie Street Shine Beanie
Wool coats and denim are amazing basics, but if you want to add some glam to your closet without sacrificing cozy, find an item that brings both elements together. We are head over heels obsessed with this bejeweled beanie!
Urban Outfitters Mylo Fuzzy Ear Beanie
Even though red is a huge color this fall, you don't have to sacrifice your favorite summer shades. Case in point: a playful, fuzzy, chartreuse hat.
Scotch & Soda Bobble Beanie
With multicolored patches and a pom-pom, this beanie is totally giving us '90s vibes. For the ultimate contrast, pair with something super sleek like a leather jacket!
Red Accessories
Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag
Shoulder bags are exactly what you need on nights you're out and about, and want to travel light. Grab a muted cranberry to hop on the color trend in a more minimalist way.
Steve Madden Red Patent Heeled Ballet Flats
Live out all your Madeline and Eloise dreams with these darling ballet flats, whether you choose to wear them with jeans or a dress.
Free People Petite Bow
A hair bow is an easy, low-lift way to add feminine detail to your look without having to carry around a whole other accessory. We have a whole basket of them!
Anthropologie Cherry Huggie Earrings
Tiny cherry earrings are playful and sophisticated at the same time — and they'll look just as good come spring.
How will you be recreating Nina Dobrev's 2023 fall outfit this year? Do you have your eye on any other celebrity fall fashion trends? Let us know in the comments!
