Which ‘Gilmore Girls’ Character Are You, According To Your Zodiac Sign
Lorelai Gilmore can smell snow; I can smell cinnamon apples and Gilmore Girls season quickly approaching. Every fall, I fall back in love with Stars Hollow and its endless supply of small-town charm. Rory’s work ethic andLorelai’s joie de vivre inspire me to bust out my chunky knit sweaters and colored highlighters and to always have a zinger ready in my back pocket.
Their personalities may have been created by screenwriters, but I’d like to believe they’re also written in the stars. Although some of the Gilmore Girls characters’ birthdays, and therefore zodiac signs, are canon, it’s fun to sort them all based purely on the personalities they exhibit over seven seasons — and to see if your sign matches up with your favorite character’s! If you need the Gilmore Girls characters’ zodiac signs in an IV, follow our lead.
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Aries: Lorelai Gilmore
Passionate, charismatic, electric, a shot of espresso — these are all ways Aries like Lorelai Gilmore are often described. She’s the ultimate hype woman and doer; she’s all talk AND all action. Lorelai is an excellent leader; she’s got a natural magnetism that makes managing The Dragonfly’s staff a breeze. Her fiery spirit can sometimes scorch those she finds herself at odds with, but it’s sure to warm the hearts of everyone she meets.
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Taurus: Luke Danes
Luke is a textbook Taurus: hardworking, dependable, stubborn, and loyal. He’s a creature of comfort, staying in Stars Hollow all his life and finding peace in nature and routine. Taureans thrive playing the long game; they’re happy to float in the in between as they wait for their goals to play out. But when some small-town antic messes with his stability, watch out — this bull is seeing red.
Warner Brothers
Gemini: Richard Gilmore
Geminis thrive on ideating new ventures, and they’re lucky enough to have the social skills to put those ideas into practice. Richard’s intellectual flexibility has led him to success as a businessman, consultant, and professor. He’s stoic yet playful and can match the Gilmore women’s repartee without missing a beat like only a true Gemini could.
Warner Brothers
Cancer: Sookie St. James
If “warm and cozy” were a human, it’d be Sookie St. James. Sookie has an uncanny ability to pick up on other people’s emotions, and she’s always willing to lend a helping hand (or dish) to lift their spirits. She’s highly protective of those she loves and isn’t afraid to engage in some gentle confrontation if it’s for their own good. Sookie is the most maternal character on Gilmore Girls; who better to represent the mother of the zodiac?
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Leo: Emily Gilmore
When the original Gilmore girl walks into a room, you’ll know it. Emily Gilmore radiates confidence, lavishness, and loyalty, all traits possessed by and highly celebrated by Leos. She loves loudly (sometimes a little too loudly, in others’ opinions) and craves to be of value to the people and causes she supports. Behind her bold exterior is an impermeable layer of lionlike strength that glues her family together.
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Virgo: Rory Gilmore
Perfectionism and sharp focus are two key Virgo traits, and nobody personifies these more than Rory Gilmore. Even though she’s naturally intelligent, Rory is diligent about studying and producing the best articles possible. She’s got high expectations for her future, which is both admirable and dangerous — even minor setbacks can cause her to spiral. Rory embodies Virgo’s signature calmness, empathy, and thoughtfulness.
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Libra: Michel Gerard
Michel strives to live an aesthetic life, which is every Libra’s ultimate goal. His stringent self-care routine, polished sense of style, and desire to be surrounded by fellow aesthets (like Emily Gilmore) work together to create the balanced, lux life he’s searching for. Michel isn’t always a ray of sunshine, but he knows how to turn on the charm for The Dragonfly’s guests when he needs to.
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Scorpio: Dean Forester
Dean and Scorpios often get a bad raps, but I think they’re just misunderstood! Dean is a highly sensitive person who values deep connections, and he’s willing to put in the work and time it takes to make them happen. Trust is a huge thing for him, so when he feels like he’s being taken advantage of, his stinger’s on standby to protect his heart. Breaking up with Rory at the dance marathon is totally a Scorpio move.
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Sagittarius: Logan Huntzberger
Throughout Gilmore Girls, Logan jumps off a high platform while holding an umbrella, cliff dives in Costa Rica, and moves to London to start his career. His sense of adventure alone labels him a Sagittarius, but the label is reinforced by his innate curiosity, resistance to boundaries, and magnetic charm. His free-spirited nature also makes him notoriously impossible to pin down. Commitment isn’t really in his vocabulary — unless he gets involved with something or someone that captivates his attention.
Warner Brothers
Capricorn: Paris Geller
Paris Geller is the definition of a Capricorn. She’s ambitious and willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish her goals, even it means stepping on (or bending) some people’s toes to get there. Just dreaming isn’t going to cut it for Paris; she’s all about action. Usually, that action has been planned to a T in five-year calendars, but every so often, Paris lets her impulsivity take over and flaunts the playful side of Capricorn that others rarely get to see.
Warner Brothers
Aquarius: Jess Mariano
Aquariuses like Jess Mariano don’t fit in boxes. In fact, if you tried to put him in one, he’d make a wisecrack remark and then fight his way out kicking and screaming. Jess’s stubbornness and unwillingness to compromise his personality for others’ sake can come off as abrasive, but it’s important to realize that it’s grounded in his desire to make something of himself and change the world for the better.
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Pisces: Lane Kim
Hep Alien’s founding drummer is highly artistic and creative, and she’s prone to swinging from one end of the emotion spectrum to the other at a moment’s notice. Pisces are also known for their wild imaginations and escapist habits. Lane Kim literally turned her closet into a physical escape from her highly controlled life, a place where she could fully indulge in her rich and totally rock ‘n’ roll inner world.
Header image via Warner Brothers