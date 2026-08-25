Scroll for 16 fall sneakers to shop right now!

From the streets to your weekend errands, finding footwear that hits the sweet spot between fashion and function can be tough. Fortunately, this season's sneaker trends prove you don't have to sacrifice comfort for style. Whether you're leaning into retro silhouettes, sleek low-profiles, or elevated everyday trainers, these pairs deliver major style points while keeping your feet happy all day long. From retro-inspired sneakers to sleek ballerina sneakers and comfy sneaker 'mules,' these are the shoes worthy of adding to your cart right now.

SeaVees SeaVees Acorn Trainers Bringing '90s running flair to modern street style, these lightweight trainers feature a memory foam sole and a high-to-low silhouette that has a subtle way of giving you a little lift. The rugged acorn tread provides incredible traction, while California-inspired heritage details give them a subtle, retro edge. Choose from 16 gorgeous colorways.

Anthropologie Karhu Mestari Sneakers Rooted in Finnish design, Karhu creates shoes that feel custom-built straight out of the box. Featuring a leather upper and signature comfort tech, this retro pair brings classic track vibes to your everyday lineup.

Anthropologie New Balance 471 Sneakers A low-profile reimaging of '70s style, this pair pairs breathable mesh with soft, hairy suede for a casual, lived-in feel. The wedge EVA midsole keeps things plush, while the distinct 'fang' toebox delivers iconic New Balance flair.

Nordstrom Rothy's The Ivy Sneaker Retro aesthetics meet high versatility in this sleek lace-up featuring a textured velvet upper and a lugged rubber sole. Perfect for weekend outings, it even comes with an extra set of laces so you can mix up your look on the fly. Choose from seven classic colorways.

Free People Puma Speedcat Sneakers An iconic motor-sports silhouette returns in ultra-soft suede featuring Puma’s classic Formstrip overlay. With a cushioned IMEVA sole and slim profile, they’re an easy way to lend a sporty, street-smart touch to fall denim.

Alohas ALOHAS Tb.490 Designed to turn heads on every block, these low-platform sneakers elevate a everyday trainer look into something polished and fashion-forward. Pair them with everything from tailored trousers to midi skirts.

DSW Nike Pacific Sneaker

Taking inspiration from old-school court styles, this low-profile sneaker features a breathable mesh and suede upper topped with a puffed Swoosh logo. The cushioned footbed and flex-groove herringbone sole give a nod to '70s design with modern comfort.

Adidas Adidas Samba OG Shoes Spotted on style icons like Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, these soccer-inspired classics are the ultimate "It Girl" staple. The sleek low-top design and signature stripes bring timeless energy to virtually any outfit.

Anthropologie Back 70 Exclusive Venice Mule Sneakers If you love an easy slip-on style, this Anthropologie-exclusive sneaker mule is a must-have. Made with a soft mesh and suede upper, it offers backless convenience without sacrificing sporty style. (Note: This pair runs small, so size up for the best fit!)

Anthropologie Gola Exclusive Celestra Ballet Sneakers Merging badminton-court heritage with modern fashion, this hybrid style embraces the sleek ballet-flat trend. Soft suede overlays and a low-slung slip-on design make it a chic choice for casual, refined days.

Charlotte Stone Charlotte Stone Mable Feminine charm meets athletic practicality in this standout ballerina-sneaker hybrid. Soft details and sporty finishes make it ideal for when you want a delicate look that can still handle a full day on your feet.

Anthropolgie Back 70 Easter Mule Sneakers The shearling detail is perfect for your fall aesthetic. Combine the ease of a mule with the casual cool of a trainer. Perfect for quick errands and transition weather, this backless silhouette gives classic sneakers a breezy, contemporary spin.

Anthropologie Gola Exclusive Torpedo Sneakers Silver is still going strong in 2026. An ode to '80s sportswear, these low-profile leather sneakers feature a distinctive almond toe and bring instant retro character to your fall street style.

Free People Vans Super Lowpro Mules An '80s track-inspired spin on classic Vans, these suede-and-nylon mules offer backless ease with a customizable lace-up front. Outfitted with an OrthoLite foam insole and classic waffle sole, they deliver maximum comfort with minimum effort.

Anthropologie Veja GT Trainer Sneakers Minimalist and refined, this sleek trainer features clean leather paneling and sustainable recycled-polyester linings. It’s an elevated casual shoe that pairs easily with understated autumnal wardrobe staples.

Anthropologie Veja ChromeFree Recife Sneakers Proving eco-conscious design doesn't mean compromising on style, these chrome-free leather sneakers feature a convenient hook-and-loop closure and a recycled rubber sole. They're a chic, low-impact choice for everyday wear.

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