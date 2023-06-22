OMG Did Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Secretly Get Married?!
We hear a lot about celebrity breakups, but thankfully this doesn't apply to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Their relationship reads like a modern day fairy tale, and we're here for our pop culture king and queen. It seems like just yesterday that Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime show, and now people are wondering...did the two fashion icons get secretly married?!
Rumors have circulated about whether the pair are married or not, but they've been pretty quiet about it. They're not shy about letting the world know they're together — adorable, public-facing PDA and all — and that's as much information as anyone knows. A recent declaration by A$AP Rocky might have changed the game and solidified what everyone has been wondering, though...
Did A$AP Rocky recently call Rihanna his wife?
Yes! During his performance at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival yesterday, Rihanna was seen grooving to her love's music. Once he reached the second half of his performance, he gave her a huge, shocking shoutout. “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf–king building!”
Um, are you kidding us right now? His "beautiful wife?" We could hardly contain our excitement when we learned the news, and it seems Rihanna couldn't either because she was seen with a huge grin on her face. Ah, to be in love!
We can't help but wonder if their latest Met Gala look was a nod to their nuptials. I mean, a white dress and a tux? At fashion's biggest event? Seems suspicious, if you ask us!
Still, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky haven't issued a statement to the media about their marriage or a wedding ceremony. While we respect their privacy, we would be open to fawning over the beautiful bride and groom if they ever decide to release pictures. We'll hold our breaths in case they do decide to appease waiting fans — it's us. We're waiting fans.
Header image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.