12 Ways to Support Artists on Indigenous People's Day
Indigenous Peoples' Day has been a day to celebrate since 1992 as a response to Columbus Day and the violent history of colonization. While local celebrations may be limited this year due to social distancing you can support indigenous designers, writers and artists from home. Here are 12 ways to support indigenous artists of all forms today and every day.
Warren Steven Scott Salish Chandelier Earrings ($70)
Toronto-based designer Warren Steven Scott is a luxury fashion designer and a member of the Nlaka'pamux Nation, whose territory is located in present-day British Columbia. These chandelier earrings in acrylic and sterling silver are lightweight and stunning.
Origin Puffy Blanket - Woven Daydream ($129)
This modern blanket designed by Northern Cheyenne artist, Jordan Ann Craig, (see our Creative Crush featuring Craig!) is washable, lightweight and cozy all at the same time -- perfect for fall camping or just boozy nights out in the backyard. A portion of the sales of this collection will benefit First Peoples Fund, an organization committed to honoring and supporting Indigenous artists and culture bearers.
Ginew Wax Rider Jacket ($365)
Ginew is a Native American-owned denim line founded by husband and wife Erik and Amanda, who are from Wisconsin but based in Portland. Their denim and accessories, like this moto jacket made from Army Duck wax canvas and custom hardware, incorporate elements of their Ojibwe, Oneida, and Mohican heritage with a contemporary twist.
Matriarch Script Tee by Lauren Good Day ($36)
Artist Lauren Good Day is an award winning Arikara, Hidatsa, Blackfeet and Plains Cree artist. This popular and super soft cotton tee says Resilience, Rebirth, Resurgence and part of her wearable art Matriarch Collection.
EMME Mint Split-Shot Face Mask ($35)
You might remember the breathtaking designs of EMME founder Korina Emmerich from Project Runway. Her EMME bags are sold out, but worth a follow for when they restock. Her colorful work reflects her Indigenous heritage stemming from The Coast Salish Territory, Puyallup tribe. She is based in Brooklyn, NY.
Faherty Summit Intarsia Sweater ($198)
Faherty is donating 10 percent of all sales, including this intarsia landscape cotton-cashmere sweater, to the non-profit IllumiNative today in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day.
B. Yellowtail Good Medicine Tee ($38)
This collective of Native American, First Nation, and Indigenous creators was created by indigenous fashion designer Bethany Yellowtail.
Faherty is also partnering with Bethany Yellowtail on a collection of blankets, sweaters, shirts and accessories, launching in November, and will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the Lakota Way Healing Center,
Northwest Coast Indigenous Monstera Wolf Greeting Card ($3.75+)
Nick Alan Foote is a Native American artist who specializes in traditional Tlingit formline design. Born in Ketchikan, Alaska, his art is inspired by his Alaska Native culture and the Pacific Northwest.
Multi Colored Beaded Hoop Earrings ($68)
The Southwest Indian Foundation focuses on reducing poverty and unemployment among Native Americans of the Southwest, specifically members of the Navajo, Zuni, Hopi, Laguna, Acoma, and Apache, with authentic crafts like these hand-beaded Navajo earrings
Haus of Dizzy Inner West Charm Bracelet ($59-$79)
Indigenous designer Kristy Dickinson is Wiradjuri of Aboriginal Australian people and designs statement-making and fun earrings, necklaces and bracelets.
There There by Tommy Orange ($8)
One of The New York Times 10 Best Books of the Year and winner of the PEN/Hemingway Award, Tommy Orange's unforgettable novel has been hailed as an instant classic and follows twelve characters from Native communities: all traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow, all connected to one another in surprising ways. Orange is a citizen of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Nations of Oklahoma and based in Oakland, CA.
We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom ($11)
