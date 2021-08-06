20 Insanely Easy Brunch Recipes To Whip Up
Oh Sunday brunch with friends, how we've missed you! We're back in the brunch game this summer and are excited to return to some of our favorite sweet and savory brunch recipes on B + C. Whether you're looking to serve up a romantic brunch in bed for your S.O, a low-carb protein brunch for you and a pal, or a festive spread, complete with mimosa bar, for many, we've got easy and fun-to-whip-up recipes for you to try this weekend, and next, and the one after that. Enjoy!
Bite-Size Eggs Benedict
Little nibbles, mini mouthfuls, or amuse bouche — call them what you like; bite-sized foods taste twice as nice when shrunk down to adorable proportions. These bite-sized Eggs Benedict look super cute and taste sensational, and they never fail to wow a crowd.
Low-Carb Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs
Not only are these deviled eggs topped with smoked salmon, but the filling is also packed with smoked salmon (plus some delish extras like lemon zest and Dijon mustard). They're a low-carb treat that's perfect for picnics, parties, and brunch gatherings.
Vegan Lemon Scones
Lemon scones are the perfect breakfast pastry because they're refreshing, flavorful, and so delicious. Even better: these are vegan! They can easily be gluten-free too, if you swap out the flour for a GF blend. AND they're lightly sweetened compared to other breakfast pastries. So grab your favorite mimosa recipe, and add these delicious scones to your brunch menu, stat.
Cream Cheese Toast With Assorted Fruit Topping
For an easy brunch spread, try these colorful, fruity toasts topped cream cheese and your favorite fruits and herbs. Simple, yet delicious. Pair with our Magical Golden Flower Juice and cookie cutter fruit for a Disney-inspired brunch party.
Mini Lemon Loafs With Sugared Flowers
Three words: candied. edible. flowers. If you're looking for an easy way to impress your guests this summer, try your hand at baking these simple lemon loaves with sugared flowers. Both beautiful and scrumptious, these treats will make everyone think you've opened your own own patisserie!
Breakfast Potstickers
Here's a breakfast revamp to our favorite appetizer: pot stickers! Learn how to make these sweet and savory morning treats for really any time of day.
Mimosa Bar Brunch
In our humble opinions, brunches are better in pajamas. So why not throw a brunch party with strict PJ attire? Here's a mimosa-filled brunch party, chock full of easy DIYs and easy breakfast treats. Stock a mimosa bar with your favorite juices, garnishes a-plenty and tons of bubbly.
Lemon-Elderflower Waffles
Inspired by *the* royal wedding cake, we took the liberty of decorating these waffles in the exact style of Violet Cakes' pastry chef Claire Ptak. She's famous for dusting her Victoria sponge cakes with plenty of powdered sugar and abundantly garnishing the top with stemmed strawberries split in half and edible flowers. The results will dazzle even though the technique is so simple.
Vegetarian Egg Cups
Of all the egg recipes shared on Pinterest, these mini egg frittatas cooked in a muffin mold happened to be the most popular back in the day. Just a Taste blogger Kelly Senyei developed the viral recipe for healthy breakfast egg muffins. We had to know what attracted thousands of people to share this recipe by asking the blogger herself and recreating the dish in our own test kitchen.
Sheet Pan Eggs
True story: We are ALL about make-ahead meals here at B+C. If you're cooking for a crowd, they're an easy way to keep your get-togethers fun and stress-free. Our newest favorite? Sheet pan eggs! Make 'em for your next brunch party or busy work week.
Cinnamon French Toast Fingers
Back to the joy of bite-size treats, these cinnamon French toasts are perfect for kids or a crowd.
Gluten-Free Zucchini Cakes With Avocado And Egg
We're really on a zucchini kick this summer, and our 4-ingredient Zucchini Pancakes with Avocado and Egg satisfies all our brunchy desires.
Parchment Eggs
Cooking en papillote creates enclosed steam that locks in flavor, moisture and packs the extra punch! This French method of cooking in parchment packets is extremely versatile but is traditionally used to prepare fish, chicken and vegetables. For this recipe, we used the technique to make eggs full of robust flavor with close to no effort.
Strawberry Chia Quinoa Bowl
These strawberry chia quinoa bowls are going to be your new BFF during the summer. They're filled with so many wholesome ingredients and taste so yummy that you might actually forget about your favorite sugary snacks (okay, we said maybe).
Pressure-Cooker Ramekin Eggs
Are you ready to go beyond pressure-cooked hard-boiled eggs? The next breakfast to try in your Instant Pot or multicooker is eggs en cocotte, French for "in pot" or ramekins more specifically. Traditionally, raw eggs are cracked into a buttered ramekin along with a splash of cream and, optionally, your choice of cheese, veggies, and herbs. A multicooker makes this process less than five minutes, easy-peasy!
Bacon and Egg Risotto
Here, we elevate our eggs to the prominent position of risotto topper. Usually considered quite a sophisticated meal, this risotto has been dirtied down with fried bacon and eggs and - trust us - you will love every single bite.
Skillet Apple Almond Crisp
Craving something sweet for brunch or just planning on a breakfast dessert (no judgement)? Introducing our Skillet Apple Almond Crisp! Read on for all the deets.
Sweet Potato Egg Boat
Roast up a twice-baked sweet potato egg boat that comes fully loaded with bacon and avocado, so you can be fueled for hours. To cut the roasting time drastically, prick the potato, cover with a paper towel, and microwave for roughly 4-8 minutes, until tender. Yum!
Cloud Egg Croque Madame
This cloud-egg croque madame is a mash-up of a classic French croque madame (basically a toasted cheese and ham sandwich, which is usually topped with a simple fried egg) and the fluffy cloud egg. Such a welcome addition to the crispy, cheesy sandwich underneath!
Raspberry Crumble Muffins
Some of you may have nostalgic feelings for raspberries after childhood summers picking just enough berries for your mom to make a pie. If that sounds like you, here's a raspberry muffin recipe with an amazing taste that will take you back.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.