Take Valentine's Day From 0 To 100 With These Sexy Lingerie Styles
Whether you’re coupled up or playing the field, there’s always a reason to treat yourself, and Valentine’s Day is as good as any to scoop up some sexy bras + undies. Don't wait for someone else to buy you some sultry undergarments – with these Valentine's Day lingerie styles, you can pick out something special for yourself like, say, a floral bra or a lacy bodysuit. This way, regardless of your relationship status, you’re guaranteed to feel totally foxy this V-Day (and beyond)! Scroll on and shop our favorite Valentine's Day lingerie pieces for every body type that are very much worth wearing in the bedroom, even after the holiday ends.
Adore Me Ivana Unlined Bodysuit
With this bodysuit that ties up in a bow, you'll be the real gift this V-Day.
Bluebella Catalina Bra
This sheer, lacy bra taps into floral motifs to bring on the romance!
Torrid Floral Lace Strappy Bralette
This black number will make you feel like an absolute baddie. The strappy design highlights your top while still leaving something to be desired. Plus, it's wire-free, so you can embark on your Valentine's ventures with the utmost comfort.
Coquette Underwire Bra, Garter Belt & Thong Set
This 3-piece set is super affordable, but looks like pure luxury. If you've never experienced the sheer power of a garter belt, now's your chance!
Wild Lovers X Out From Under Sweetie Lace Underwire Bra
This light pink + magenta color palette is everything for V-Day! Make it a complete set with the matching thong.
Harper Wilde Luxe Mesh Plunge Bra
Let the gals breathe with this ultra-comfy underwire bra. The bust hugs your bod flawlessly, so you can focus on your self-love sesh or together time with your boo. This is an excellent everyday bra to sport once Valentine's szn is over, since it's very lightweight and sleek.
Cacique Intimates Embroidered Lace-Up Bodysuit
Embrace your soft girl era this February with florals and frills! This bodysuit has it all, plus flaunts a sexy mesh feel and tiny bow details for added cuteness.
Intimately Heart To Heart Bralette + Bikini Undies + Garter
This Valentine's Day lingerie combo might be delicate, but it'll make you feel super powerful once you've slid into all three pieces. The light pink color is girly AF, allowing you to tap into your divine feminine this Feb 14th.
Fleur du Mal Queen of Hearts Balconette Bra + V-String + Garter Belt
Shopping for heart-covered lingerie? We got you! This trio is just the thing you should rock this Valentine's Day if you wanna go the more revealing route.
Out From Under Flora Embroidered Bustier
Hearts are super fitting for the holiday, but this bustier has small embroidered hearts *and* sweet lil' cherries?! We're obsessed. The demi cup neckline only adds to the delicate coquette vibe!
Oh La La Cheri Kinsley Underwire Lace Trim Sheer Chemise
Pair this see-through chemise with a cheeky G-string (or nothing at all 😉) to feel your absolute sexiest this V-Day. Your partner will be ready to play once they see you wearing it!
Out From Under Budapest Love High Sheer Lace Undie
These lace-covered panties are a great piece of Valentine's Day lingerie that you can *also* wear for sexy sessions all year long! The silhouette is fairly modest, but the cutout in the back is truly what makes this pair flirty enough for the holiday.
Savage x Fenty Baroque Bondage Unlined Balconette Bra + Panty
Okay, this lingerie set is giving burlesque dancer, and we love it. Tap into your most sultry self by donning a black get-up like this lacy, fishnet-clad look.
For Love & Lemons Cordelia Slip Dress
If managing multiple pieces of Valentine's Day lingerie sounds a little too high-maintenance for your liking, a slip dress is what you need. They're usually super silky like this fiery red one is, only upping your comfort levels as you navigate the bedroom (or wherever else you like to get it on 😏)!
Out From Under Cherie Sheer Lace Babydoll Cami
This sexy top can double as some seriously girly nightwear once V-Day passes. Self-care has never looked cuter!
Cacique Intimates Lace-Trim Lightly Lined Balconette Bra + Panty
This has got to be our fave Valentine's Day lingerie set so far. The bra + panties feature some red-hot strap adjusters that'll guide you toward the perfect fit around your shoulders and hips. Not to mention those darling bows!
Victoria's Secret Rosebud Embroidery Unlined Corset Babydoll Set
The only thing better than receiving flowers for Valentine's is wearing them! This baby pink set boasts a bountiful bloom around the bust that'll leave your partner looking all night long. 👀
Playful Promises Eddie Balconette Longline Bra + Crossover Thong
This bold, layered duo has something new to explore with every turn. Between the cutie crossing panels on the bottom and the visible pieces of hardware up top, it still does a seamless job at supporting you in every position. 😋
Anthropologie Giselle Lace Bustier
We adore the fact that you can easily take this bustier from the bedroom to the streets – there's enough coverage for everyday wear (especially under a sweater or denim jacket), but when it comes to cozy time, this piece will look iconic with some matching undies.
Harper Wilde Luxe Mesh Thong
This thong flaunts a uniquely thick upper band that won't cut into you. This is a truly practical lingerie pick that infuses sexy vibes whether you're wearing in the day-to-day or exclusively for Valentine's.
Intimately Lady Lux Bodysuit
This sheer bodysuit will turn the heat up for sure. Wear it with absolutely nothing for an unforgettable piece of Valentine's Day lingerie.
Gooseberry Intimates Wildflower Bra + Thong
This bra + thong pairing doesn't shy away from color, as it features an array of embroidered floral blooms along all sides.
Torrid French Hearts 3 Piece Cup Babydoll Slip
It's not Valentine's Day lingerie if there's no hearts involved! That's why this black + pink slip is the perfect 'add to cart.'
Intimately Lacey Essential Cami
This cami top is adorned in lovely lace that amps up its feminine air. For a cozy Valentine's Day lingerie ensemble, wear this design with matching panties or boyshorts that invite a lazy day in bed.
Kilo Brava Embroidered Mesh Underwire Teddy
The boning in this bodysuit work to sculpt your figure, drawing in the waist for a sensual feel. The lace design feels super Victorian, adding a dash of romance into your V-day (and beyond)! ❤️
