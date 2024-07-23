7 Summery Beach Nails That Will Make Everyday A Vacation
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
You can always count on the sun, sand, and ocean to be a highlight of your summer vacation ideas. And this time you'll be bringing along an accessory that pays homage to them — summery beach nails! We're talking tasty cocktail and mermaid-inspired designs that'll make you feel like one of Ariel's sisters in The Little Mermaid.
Don't let us convince you though! By the time you've scrolled through these 7 summery beach nails, you'll know exactly which one fits the mood you want to convey when you're OOO (out of office).
All we can think of is The Little Mermaid while staring at these gorgeous jelly nails! Though they only have a pop of turquoise on the middle and ring fingers, there's nothing "simple" about them.
The placement of the "jelly" design is shaped to resemble droplets of water that are running down a smooth surface while the gold chrome can be thought of as the buried treasure that many have searched for during sea expeditions. The gold embellished starfish and seashells are the perfect final touch to complete these beautiful mermaid nails.
It's true that beach nails don't have to be completely "on-brand," but it's hard not to fall for designs that honor undersea life. These nails immediately make us think about our friends in Spongebob Squarepants because of the starfish, vegetation, and pink coral that's hand-painted on them.
Instead of opting for acrylic or gel extensions, you can have these designs painted on your real nails for a natural manicure.
These sultry beach nails are so Ursula-coded. They have her signature powder blue color in the center of the ring fingers and they also feature the sexiest tortoiseshell design. We can't stop staring at how well the contrasting colors blend and know that these nails are fit for a queen who's tapping into her dark feminine era.
P.S. Screenshot these designs so you can remember to get them during fall!
Since you'll be sipping on yummy summer cocktailrecipes this summer, we think you should let your beach nails inspire your next drink. This design actually reminds us of Citrus Mezcal Cocktails with its gorgeous yellow and pink swirls. Also, the almond shape of these nails are perfect for anyone who are tired of the squared look. It gives the nails an overall chic appearance even if the design is fun and vibrant!
Everyone knows that Katy Perry is the unofficial spokesperson for summer so it makes sense that these nails remind us of her song "California Gurls." They look like the made for the girl who's ready to soak up the sun like the unbothered queen she is. This is because of the Barbie pink floral designs and tropical colors meant to symbolize the beauty of the beach.
If you choose to get this design, it'll pair perfectly with your sunkissed tan.
If you plan to be the main character this summer, you have to make sure your outfits revolve around these pretty beach nails. They have the girliest colors one could ask for and their sharp claw designs are sure to catch everyone's attention. The only thing we suggest is getting a manageable length that'll allow you to do all the summer activities you want!
Let the clear blue sky gleaming over the ocean serve as inspiration for your beach nails! This idea doesn't overcomplicate things by letting the additional designs be the focal point. Between the blue ombré and rhinestone starfish on the pointer fingers, no one will have to guess where you'll be spending your days.
I'm sure we'll see you enjoying a couple of spicy romance books while soaking up everything the sun has to offer.
But, that's not all! We have even more summer nails for you to check out.
