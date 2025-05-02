The 'Regretting You' Cast Includes A Taylor Swift Music Video Star

Colleen Hoover (and her books) aren't afraid to make a statement. BookTok is still reeling from Verity, while the rest of the internet can't stop talking about the Reminders of Him cast. Hoover's newest adaptation, Regretting You, is just as gripping and emotional as all her other stories. The movie is based on the 2019 novel of the same name, and while It Ends With Us centers around romantic relationships, Regretting You is all about mother-daughter relationships.

Here's everything you need to know about Colleen Hoover's Regretting You movie, coming to theaters October 24.

What is the book Regretting You about? Regretting You follows Morgan Grant (played by Allison Williams), who put her dreams on hold years ago when she got pregnant with her daughter Clara (McKenna Grace). Their age gap mirrors the one we see we see between Lorelai and Rory in Gilmore Girls, but instead of the Gilmores' close bond, Morgan and Clara's relationship becomes more strained the older Clara gets — especially when Morgan's husband Chris (Scott Eastwood) passes away in a tragic accident, revealing a secret that could change Clara's life forever. While It Ends With Us is a production from Sony, Regretting You will be a Paramount Pictures flick. The cast is incredible and honestly, I'll always know Scott Eastwood as the guy from Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" music video.

Who's in the Regretting You cast? Regretting You will be directed by The Fault in Our Stars' Josh Boone and written by Susan McMartin, and the cast list is amazing! Here's the breakdown: Allison Williams as Morgan

as Morgan McKenna Grace as Clara

as Clara Dave Franco as Jonah

as Jonah Mason Thames as Miller

as Miller Willa Fitzgerald as Jenny

as Jenny Scott Eastwood as Chris

as Chris Sam Morelos

Clancy Brown

Ethan Samuel Costanilla

When does Regretting You come out? Regretting You comes out on October 24, and it's easily one of our most-anticipated movies for 2025!

Is Regretting You a spicy book? Amazon Regretting You definitely has less spice than Colleen Hoover's other books. In fact, this TikToker ranks it as her least-spicy book! Since the story focuses on Morgan and Clara, instead of a romantic relationship, this is a good pick for any readers who prefer less spicy books.

What's the message of Regretting You? Regretting You is all about life, which I know sounds like a huge message! But the story introduces us to an established family rather than two people who want to begin a family. Chris, Morgan, and Clara already have relationships with each other, and as time passes in the story, Regretting You shows us how circumstances can change, how overwhelming our emotions can feel, and how strong our family bonds can become.

