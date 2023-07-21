9 Must-See Movies That Will Convert The Film Haters In Your Life
There are generally two types of entertainment lovers: those who gravitate toward TV shows and those who adore the movies. For me personally, I find that it's hard to sit still for two hours, watching the characters live through whatever fantasies are being projected, all for it to end exactly as I anticipated before I even sat down in the theater.
TV, on the other hand, is my media of choice. Episodes are fast and dynamic, and the plot is ever-changing. You can control how long you watch, and then return to it at your leisure. Plus, there are countless communities dedicated to your favorite shows.
If you’re anything like me, and are looking for a couple of movies that you and your movie-loving BFF can enjoy together, then you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading for my list of must-see movies for TV watchers, from rom-coms to dramas.
These Rom-Coms Are Definitely Must-See Movies
The Other Woman
You can’t go wrong with a 2010’s rom-com, especially when Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton are at the helm. The film follows New York lawyer Carly Whitten (Cameron Diaz) as she falls for suave, handsome Mark King (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).
What Carly thinks is a carefree romance turns out to be an affair when she finds out he's married to devoted housewife Kate (Leslie Mann). Carly and Kate direct their hurt and anger toward Mark, and when they discover yet a third woman (Kate Upton) caught in his web of lies, the three join forces for revenge. It’s cute, punchy and all-too-real for many women, so definitely add this to your watchlist.
Crazy Rich Asians
Prepare yourself to be whisked away to the opulence of Singapore. Chinese-American Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Goulding), to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. While she knows she will meet his family, she’s shocked to learn of the Young’s extreme wealth and fame. Thrust into the spotlight, Rachel must now contend with jealous socialites, quirky relatives and something far, far worse — Nick's disapproving mother.
Bride Wars
If you’re looking for a classic ‘00s chick flick, Bride Wars is for you. The movie follows childhood BFFs Liv Lerner (Kate Hudson) and Emma Allan (Anne Hathaway) who spent their childhoods fantasizing about their wedding days. The time has finally arrived, and the women have their sights set on their dream venue: New York’s Plaza Hotel. When a clerical error causes a clash in wedding dates, Liv and Kate see how quickly their relationship can take a turn for the worse.
This Is One Of The Best Comedies Around
Spy
If you’re looking to laugh your a** off, then Spy is a movie I highly recommend. It would be pretty hard to cast Melissa McCarthy, Jude Law, Rose Byrne and Jason Statham together and not have a box office success, but I digress. The movie follows CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy), who has spent her entire career working hand-in-hand with dashing agent Bradley Fine (Jude Law).
Using high-tech equipment and a hidden earpiece, Susan is the guardian angel who helps Bradley avoid danger. However, when Bradley is assassinated by Bulgarian arms dealer Rayna Boyanov (Rose Byrne), Susan wrangles her way into her first undercover assignment to help capture Boyanov and avenge Bradley.
Action Must-See Movies To Add To Your Watchlist
Jurassic World
In this sequel to the original Jurassic Park series, Jurassic World is a luxury resort on the island of Isla Nublar, where the original Jurassic Park was located 22 years earlier. The island provides a habitat for an array of genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex.
When the Indominus rex escapes, it sets off a chain reaction that causes the other dinosaurs to run amok. Now, it's up to a former military man and animal expert (Chris Pratt) to use his special skills to save two young brothers and the rest of the tourists from an all-out, prehistoric assault.
National Treasure
If you were a self-proclaimed Egyptologist in middle school like me, this is the type of movie I’m sure you’ll love. It follows historian and code-breaker Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage), who has been searching his whole life for a rumored treasure dating back to the creation of the United States.
Joining an expedition led by fellow treasure hunter Ian Howe (Sean Bean), Gates finds an ice-locked Colonial ship in the Arctic Circle that contains a clue linking the treasure to the Declaration of Independence. But when Howe betrays him, Gates has to race to get to the document ahead of his so-called colleague.
Dramas That Might Make You Cry
The Blind Side
This sports drama will make you laugh, cry, smile and restore your hope in humanity. Based on true events, the story follows Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), a homeless teen who has drifted in and out of school for years, eventually capturing the attention of a private Christian high school’s football coach. While attending the school, he befriends a young boy, who introduces him to his mom, Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock) and his dad, Sean (Tim McGraw).
The Tuohys take Michael in, eventually becoming Michael's legal guardians and transforming both his life and theirs. Michael's tremendous size and protective instincts make him a formidable force on the field, and with help from his new family and devoted tutor, he realizes his potential as a student and football player.
Erin Brokovich
I must admit — I’m a huge documentary nerd. Fictional movies that are adaptations of true events are the closest I can get to an actual doc, and Erin Brokovich is an incredible story worth watching. The film follows Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts), whose car accident ruins her career.
After pleading with her attorney, Ed Masry (Albert Finney), he hires her at his law firm, where she uncovers some medical records placed in real estate files. She convinces Ed to let her investigate, where she discovers a longtime corporate cover-up that is endangering the lives of local residents.
Hidden Figures
Also based on true events, the story follows three brilliant Black women at NASA — Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) in the 1960s. These women serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the Space Race and galvanized the world.
Do you have any must-see movies? Let us know on Instagram!
Lead image via Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros. Entertainment/SK Global Entertainment
Olivia Taylor (she/her) is a New York based writer and creative entrepreneur. She's a self-proclaimed reality TV buff and uses 'The Office' jokes unironically. Her camera roll is filled with Twitter screenshots and she will definitely talk your ear off for as long as you will let her. Find more of her pop culture ramblings just about anywhere on the internet.