Here Are 2021's Top Takeout Meals, And How You Can Make Them At Home.
If there's one thing that stays constant during times of change, it's our love of food. We're always down to try a unique recipe or indulge in our tried-and-true favorites. Mobile order and delivery marketplace Grubhub looked at 32 million diners' orders from the last year to create their "Year in Food" report, featuring some 2021 trends and a few 2022 predictions. While we love a good order-in night, it's also possible to recreate these dishes at home! If you're curious to see what people ordered this year or you're hoping to change up your own recipes, keep reading for 17 awesome ideas.
Top Food Trends Of The Year
Instant Pot Carnitas
Shredded Pork Taco Orders Increased By 310%
Not only do these Carnitas put your average beef tacos to shame, you can also make them in under an hour. Add in some dried seasoning, jalapeño juice, or top with queso to spice things up. If you're not the biggest taco fan, try putting everything on top of rice instead!
Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Lettuce Wrap Orders Increased By 155%
Stuff these bad boys with all your favorite ingredients. Since they call for lettuce instead of flour wraps or buns, they're perfect for all your gluten-free babes. Boring lunches be gone because this is the kind of lunch you'll never be disappointed eating.
Side Dishes
Crunchy Garlic Knots
Stuffed Garlic Knot Orders Increased By 174%
Garlic knots just got an even tastier upgrade with the inclusion of your favorite potato chips. Just flatten your favorite biscuit dough, sprinkle in some chips, and roll the dough into a rope. Then all you have to do is tie them into knots and bake for 15-20 minutes. Easy peasy.
Basil + Brussels Sprout Mac and Cheese
Mac And Cheese Orders Increased By 173%
We're pretty much mac and cheese fanatics at this point, and as much as we love your basic noodles and cheese, we're always looking for a way to spruce things up. Basil and Brussels sprouts add some extra crunch and, we'd argue, even make the dish a little bit more nutritious.
Crispy Jalapeño Spinach Queso
Chips And Queso Orders Increased By 155%
Crispy pepper slices give this creamy cheese sauce a bit of texture, and the spinach reminds us of spinach artichoke dip, another holiday favorite. If you're not a fan of spicy food, try a more mild pepper instead of jalapeños, or if you're hosting, put some on the side for the guests who want them to sprinkle on top.
Desserts
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars
Strawberry Shortcake Sundae Orders Increased By 378%
The perfect bite-sized dessert, these ice cream bars are easy, yummy, and the perfect shade of pink. Make them for your New Year's party, or save them for your picnics and barbecues come summer. Whenever you decide to make them, they're sure to be a crowd favorite!
S'mores Pizza
Chocolate Chip Pizza Orders Increased By 287%
Drinks
@kalejunkie
QUICK AND EASY PUMPKIN SPICE ICED LATTE RECIPE TUTORIAL! #WhatsPoppin #QuickRecipes #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner #fyp
DIY Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte Orders Increased By 363%
This year saw a 100% increase in coffee orders, which is exactly why you should master your favorite drink recipe. Make a cup of your go-to joe, then pour it over a mixture of pumpkin puree, almond milk, pumpkin spice, and maple syrup. Voilà!
Nespresso Cold Brew White Russian
Cold Brew Orders Increased By 116%
Mixing alcohol and coffee sounds amazing, and the fact that this drink only needs four ingredients is even better! Nespresso coffee, vodka, cane syrup, and heavy cream come together to create the perfect spiked cold brew. To make it for teens or mamas-to-be, just nix the vodka.
Passion Fruit Champagne Margarita
Margarita Orders Increased By 240%
This tangy, salty, sweet and sparkly drink is about to make an appearance at all your brunches. Mix some Tequila, passion fruit juice, Prosecco, and agave to get this delicious recipe. And don't forget to salt the rim!
DIY Prosecco Bar
Prosecco Orders Increased By 102%
This DIY bar will prepare you for all your dinner party hosting needs. Whether you need some bubbly for New Year's or you're having a couple girlfriends over for a movie night, you'll know that you have everything you need to make some awesome drinks.
Vegan + Vegetarian Food Trends
Vegan Slow Cooker Hot Cocoa
Vegan Hot Cocoa Orders Increased By 320%
This year, Grubhub's vegan and vegetarian orders grew by 16% and 13% respectively, offering the perfect inspo for making your go-to dishes a little bit healthier. This recipe requires no heavy lifting (thank you slow cooker!), and it's totally customizable. Add some whipped cream or vegan marshmallows, and a bit of edible gold dust makes this cocoa literal magic.
Cheddar, Chive and Jalapeño Cornmeal Biscuits
Cheddar Scallion Biscuits Orders Increased By 362%
These aren't your mama's biscuits (or maybe they are, in which case we're jealous). Full of crunchy cornmeal, flavorful cheddar, and a bit of heat, these babies are exactly what you need for your next meal. Pair with some maple sausage and a huge pot of coffee for a breakfast in bed that you won't want to end.
Brie, Bacon and Squash Risotto
Plum Tomato Broccoli Parmesan Risotto Order Increased By 320%
Think of this risotto like a sister to mac and cheese. While there are countless ingredient combos and add-ins that will taste uh-maze-ing, the brie + bacon + squash in this recipe is already making our mouths water.
Ginger Butternut Squash Soup
Butternut Squash Parsnip Soup Orders Increased By 236%
Butternut squash soup is a cold-weather staple as far as we're concerned, and this recipe includes a bit of ginger for some kick. This recipe only takes about 40 minutes to make, so it's a great option for those busy nights where you want a yummy meal but don't have to time to go all-out.
A Hint Of What's To Come: 2022 Food Trend Predictions
Mini Margherita Pizzas
Margherita Flatbread
Grubhub analyzed hundreds of millions of orders from the past three years to get an idea of what might be coming next, and we will accept any trend that includes pizza. These bites are great for lunch boxes, snack time, or a family cooking sesh. They're quick, easy, and oh-so cute.
Cheesy Cauliflower Tater Tots
Buffalo Chicken Tots
While we can't wait to smother our tots in Buffalo sauce, this is a great option for anyone who can't have potatoes, or who's wanting to shake things up. (Plus you can still dip them in your favorite Buffalo sauce).
