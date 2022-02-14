23 Pomegranate Recipes You'll Want To Make Everyday
In addition to winter fruits like grapefruits and oranges, pomegranates are here to bring some serious color to any dreary day. Not only are they pretty to look at, they also taste amazing. There are so many ways to use them that you may have never thought of, and we found 23 of our favorites to give you some serious inspo.
Stuffed Artichokes
Pomegranates can be used in a lot of breakfasts and desserts, but don't overlook the opportunity to use them at dinnertime too! Bringing couscous, pomegranates, and artichokes together will fill you up any day of the year. Add feta and olive for a Mediterranean twist or swap the butter for lemon juice to add some extra fruitiness. (via Brit + Co)
Blueberry Pom Cheesecake Popsicles
Popsicles aren't exactly the first thing you think of when you hear "winter snack," but these babies are the perfect recipe to make once the weather starts warming up. Spike the cream cheese with some vodka infused with even more pomegranate juice to take things to the next level. (via Brit + Co)
Pomegranate Smoothie
Smoothies are delicious, colorful, and a great way to have an on-the-go breakfast for busy mornings. They're also super easy to customize to any dietary restrictions you have *and* the fact that this one is pink makes it perfect for V-Day! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Pomegranate Orange Muffins
In addition to the pomegranate seeds, this recipe uses oranges and nutmeg for a well-rounded and ultra-wintery recipe. Besides the delicious mix of flavors, it'll take you under an hour from start to finish. Make these for breakfast, a snack, or to complement your afternoon tea. (via Pinch of Yum)
Pom Honey Ricotta Toast
Try this upscale breakfast next time you want something more than toast with grape jelly. Equal parts delicate and rich, this is a flavor combo you won't be able to stop thinking about. While the recipe does call for ricotta, just swap for a vegan cheese if you want to make it dairy-free. (via Brit + Co)
Walnut Pomegranate Cheese Ball
Whether you're hosing your closest gals for a low-key dinner party or you want to shake up your usual weeknight recipes, this cheese ball is a great (and easy) option. With cream cheese, crumbled feta, and pistachios, this appetizer is bound to make it onto your charcuterie must-have list. (via Unicorns in the Kitchen)
Pomegranate White Tea Fizz
Your next Valentine's cocktail: found. The secret to the fruity flavor is concentrated Pomegranate White Tea, which adds some fullness and dimension to the flavor. Drink it while you eat dinner, or wait for dessert and pair with something chocolatey. (via Brit + Co)
Pomegranate Apple Chicken Salad
Every family makes their chicken salad a little differently, and this low-fat recipe is a great excuse to add the antioxidants and tart flavor of pomegranates to yours. The arils also add a nice crunch! Prepare to make this for your boxed lunch everyday from here on out. (via The Creative Bite)
Sparkling Orange Pom Fizz
Pomegranates and oranges come together to make the perfect fruity drink. It's easy, it's affordable, and it makes for a very tasty evening sip. Not so sure about the orange liqueur and Prosecco? Swap for OJ and sparkling water for a non-alcoholic alternative. (via Brit + Co)
POM, Feta & Artichoke Tart Soleil
Finger foods are a great option for Super Bowl Sunday, Valentine's Day appetizers, and picnic lunches. This French-inspired puff pastry is made to be pulled apart and is great for kids (and adults) of all ages! Plus it's just pretty to look at. (via Pom Wonderful)
Pomegranate Dark Chocolate Bites
We already love chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate-covered nuts, and anything else that makes an amazing Valentine's Day dessert. It makes sense that we'd love chocolate-covered pomegranate seeds! The key is using a muffin tin and either paper or silicone muffin cups to keep the bites intact. (via This Healthy Table)
One-Pot Chicken Couscous
A fast and easy dinner you can make in one pot? Yes please! Not only will this recipe keep you from spending a ton of time in the kitchen, but it's also full of spices and citrus. While this chicken recipe makes enough for four people, we wouldn't blame you if you ate the whole thing yourself. (via Brit + Co)
Hibiscus POM Plush
This cocktail takes just under 30 minutes to mix, making it a great option for your Galentine's brunch. Ginger beer adds a nice kick that doesn't overpower the hibiscus tea or fresh herbs. Pair with red velvet waffles, maple bacon, and your coziest slippers. (via POM Wonderful)
Easy Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Spruce up your favorite salads with a vinaigrette that's fruity, tart, and sweet. Pomegranate dressing already makes for an unexpected finish, but the inclusion of maple syrup and dijon mustard make this recipe one to remember. (via Sonja and Alex Overhiser, A Couple Cooks)
Pomegranate Chicken
This savory chicken recipe is a spin-off of traditional Persian fesenjan, and takes just over an hour start to finish. Don't worry if you don't have a dutch oven — a large soup pot works just as well! Keep to the recipe and add rice or swap for your favorite base. (via Our Salty Kitchen)
Pomegranate Jelly
Perfect for toast, biscuits, or jam cookies, this pomegranate jelly is a delicious way to use up a lot of arils at once. Not only will you get to use up the jelly over a longer period of time, but you can also freeze the jars for up to a year! That means if you make it now, you'll be able to serve it next Christmas ;) (via The Flour Handprint)
Healthy Quinoa Salad
Not only is this salad easy to assemble but you also don't have to cook it! After you've already made the quinoa, you can just mix in the ingredients (or add in your other faves depending on what's in season) to have a full and delicious meal, anytime. (via Brit + Co)
POM Tahini Date Smoothie Bowl
We love that smoothie bowls are an easy way to get in a lot of fruits at one time. And the fact that it's colorful doesn't hurt either! There are so many fruit + nut + seed + berry combos that the options are literally endless. A tasty and fun way to get your creative juices flowing. (via POM Wonderful)
Fruity Citrus Black Tea
This tea only takes three steps to brew, making it a super easy and quick drink in the morning. You also get to customize it with your favorite black tea, so this is a recipe that you're sure to love! Pair with some blueberry + mango oatmeal for a fruity morning. (via Brit + Co)
Butternut Squash With Ginger-Pickled Pomegranates
Mix the fruity edge of pomegranates with the full, sweet flavor of butternut squash with this tasty recipe. It makes for a great side dish or works as its own main course. Mix in beans or extra nuts to add some more protein. (via POM Wonderful)
Pomegranate Cream Tart
We love unexpected and delicious flavor combinations, and this dessert dish is a great way to bring sweet and fruity together. We're pretty sure the rich cream cheese filling and the tart pomegranate arils are a match made in heaven. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Pomegranate Salsa
When you hear "salsa" you're probably thinking about a collection of super spicy peppers or an uber-sweet mango mix. But salsa can be both! Mix the pomegranate arils in with jalapeños and cilantro for a rounded flavor that will make any meal taste amazing. (via Six Sisters Stuff)
Cranberry Sauce
Cranberry sauce isn't just for the holidays! Add it to muffins, on top of yogurt, or spread it on toast. All you need is fifteen minutes to make this fruity recipe and you'll have a topping for all your favorite dishes. Add in some orange for some extra zest. (via Brit + Co)
