Prost! Here’s Everything You Need to Throw an Epic Oktoberfest Party
Halloween may be the most popular October holiday, but we’re excited about one more fall event that gives us the perfect excuse to gorge on beer, brats, and soft pretzels. That’s right, people: We’re talkin’ Oktoberfest. If you’ve never thrown an Oktoberfest party, we’ve got everything you’ll need and more, from decor ideas to German-inspired menu items. So put on your best lederhosen, crack open a cold one, and get to party planning.
Waiting on Martha
Pumpkin Beer Cooler
Oktoberfest is all about the beer (duh). So instead of carving out a jack-o-lantern, hollow out a pumpkin, fill it up with ice and get to cooling those seasonal ales you love so much.
Brit + Co
Sparkling Pumpkin Cider Beertail
We love sipping on our pumpkin ale straight, but to switch things up, try this beertail made with pumpkin ale, sparkling cider, and lots of cinnamon.
Amazon
MyGift 2 Liter Das Boot Beer Glasses
No, you are never, ever, EVER too old for a das boot. Invest in this set of four for your upcoming shindig because, well, it isn’t an Oktoberfest party without a big ol’ beer-filled boot floating around!
Amazon
TRUE Craft Beer Tasting Glasses
These sleek glasses are the perfect beer vessel for your German-themed get-together, and they’re also just awesome bar staples. Any excuse to grow the home bar, right?
Amazon
Libbey Heidelberg Glass Beer Mugs, Set of 4
Clink the night away with these festive (and hefty!) beer mugs.
The Flair Exchange
DIY Harlequin Garland
No Oktoberfest party is complete without the standard harlequin garland. DIY this puppy and string it up right before your guests arrive.
Braided Crown
A little dress-up never hurt anybody! Complete your Oktoberfest look with this feminine and effortless braided crown. (via Camille Styles)
Etsy
Lederhosen Set
For all moms out there, dress yourlittle one for the occasion. There’s no reason they have to miss out on the party just because of… well… obvious reasons.
A Beautiful Mess
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Roast up the pumpkin seeds from your beer cooler for a light and salty beer snack.
Taryn Williford
Pretzel Necklaces
Right when your guests walk in, hand them one of these adorable pretzel necklaces. Who doesn’t love a good wearable snack?
Fashion Edible
Homemade Oktoberfest Pretzels
If beer is the Batman of Oktoberfest, then homemade soft pretzels are certainly the Robin. Serve these puppies up warm with some tangy yellow mustard for the perfect party snack.
Dine & Dish
Homemade Pretzel Bites
Not into full-size pretzels? No problem! These pretzel bites are the bomb.com.
The Flair Exchange
Pretzel Bite Mini Bucket Holders
If you go the pretzel-bite route, be sure to craft up some adorable p-bite holders, like these minibuckets lined with Oktoberfest colors.
Amazon
Maille Mustard Variety Pack
And you best not be serving up all of these pretzels without a little mustard.
Pillsbury
Pretzel Bar
A food bar is always a good idea, especially if you’re expecting lots of guests. Create a pretzel sampling bar, complete with various mustards and cheesy dips, to really get the Oktoberfest-ivities started.
Deliciously Yum
Pretzel Rolls
For those of you planning on having a DIY sandwich station, bake up these yummy pretzel rolls to stick with the theme.
Host the Toast
Pull-Apart Pretzel Skillet With Beer Cheese Dip
Pull-apart breads are everything, especially when there’s beer cheese dip involved.
Brit + Co
Wisconsin Beer Brats With Sauerkraut
Grilled brats topped with homemade sauerkraut? There’s absolutely nothing better.
Love and Lemons
Grilled Potato Arugula Salad
Serve this lovely grilled potato salad alongside those brats for the perfect Oktoberfest meal.
Gimme Some Oven
Pumpkin Beer Bread
Fully commit to the beer theme and whip up this scrumptious pumpkin beer bread made with pumpkin puree.
The Kitchn
Chocolate-Dipped Beer Marshmallows
Tablespoon
Beer Mug Cupcakes
These are so ridiculously amazing, we can’t. even. stand it. Those fondant beer mugs are filled with chocolate cake and with Bailey’s Irish Cream chocolate ganache…!!!
