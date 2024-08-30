The Duttons Are Back (Minus Kevin Costner) In The 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 First Look
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The first look at Yellowstone season 5B is here! Twisters might have been THE summer movie of 2024, but the western vibes aren't going away when the Glen Powell movie leaves theaters. The second half of Yellowstone season 5 is returning to Paramount this fall, and it's going to be a major season for one very specific reason: Kevin Costner won't be returning as John Dutton. The star decided to exit the series after season 5's eighth episode premiered in January 2023, but as big of a change is this is, Costner is still an executive producer on the series, giving it a familiarity fans will appreciate.
Yellowstone has always been dramatic, but in the Yellowstone season 5 first look, you can just feel the tension from fan favorites like Beth Dutton, Monica Long, and Kayce Dutton. And no wonder: the Duttons' family drama is coming to a head, and it looks like someone might not make it out alive. Read up on everything you need to know about the new season of Yellowstone, and check out why Paramount+'s New Drama Landman Is Perfect For Yellowstone Fans.
Is Yellowstone season 5 part 2 out yet?
Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Release Date
The second half of season 5 of Yellowstone isn't out yet, but we don't have to wait much longer! Yellowstone season 5 part 2 premieres on Paramount November 10, 2024. The series filmed in Montana during the summer of 2024.
What is Yellowstone season 5 about?
Yellowstone Season 5 Plot
The series introduced us to the Duttons, a powerful family in charge of America's biggest contiguous cattle ranch. Every season has been gritty and powerful, and in the fifth season, we've seen John become Montana's governor and make Beth his chief of staff. But with Jamie trying to take the power away from his dad, the Duttons are fighting each other like we've never seen — especially when Jamie and Beth start considering how to get away with murder.
Who's in the cast of Yellowstone season 5?
Yellowstone Season 5 Cast
The cast of Yellowstone season 5 includes Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Finn Little, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Wendy Moniz, and Mo Brings Plenty.
Where can I watch season 5 part 1 of Yellowstone?
The first half of Yellowstone season 5 is now streaming on Peacock. You can also watch season 5 this weekend, with Paramount's Labor Day marathon, which will air from Friday, August 30 at 7PM PST/10PM EST through Monday September 2.
Will there be a season 6 of Yellowstone?
It's always hard to say goodbye to a beloved show, but despite reports that Yellowstone would end with season 5, it looks like we could be getting a Yellowstone season 6 after all. Deadline confirmed that negotiations are happening for a potential continuation, which would focus on Kelly Reilly's Beth and Cole Hauser's Rip.
Reilly told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the season 5 premiere that "Beth is more like a wild animal this season than ever. When I read the scripts, it made me think [that] she is, for the first time, maybe afraid she will lose it for [her dad]."
"It's dark, brutal and desperate stuff — gaining power, losing it, defending and fighting," she continues. "It's bloody and at times beautiful in how it breaks them into their core selves." The setup for a potential season 6 will totally depend on how season 5 ends — and how it affects Beth, Rip, and the rest of the family.
Is Kevin Costner in Yellowstone season 5 part 2?
No Kevin Costner will not return for the second half of Yellowstone season 5. Due to delays from the writer's strike, and a tug-of-war between Paramount saying Costner couldn't film new episodes and Costner saying creator Taylor Sheridan took too long to write the scripts, the actor chose to leave the series, reportedly in part to promote his Horizon movie franchise.
“I gave this thing five seasons,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was really happy to do it. And I don’t need drama. So, let’s just take that drama away, let’s take the guessing [away]. The fans have been way too good to me. And my obligation is to go on and continue to make things that mean something to them.”
Are you excited for Yellowstone season 5 part 2? Read up on The First Cast Member For Yellowstone's 2024 Spinoff, The Madison for more about our new favorite universe.
