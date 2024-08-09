We Finally Have The First Cast Member For Yellowstone's 2024 Spinoff, 'The Madison'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
As someone who's lived on on the East Coast my entire life, the Midwest has always held a certain fantasy quality for me. Mountains, wide open spaces, deserts — it sounds like a different world! So it should come as no surprise that once I entered Paramount's Yellowstone universe, I never wanted to leave.
There are plenty of TV shows in Taylor Sheridan's world to pick from, from Yellowstone to 1883 to 1923, and the creator isn't slowing down anytime soon. The next installment will be set in 2024 and we FINALLY know the first cast member. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Yellowstone spin off, titled The Madison.
What is the 2024 Yellowstone spinoff going to be about?
The Madison Plot
The 2024 Yellowstone spinoff is titled TheMadison, named for the Madison River valley in central Montana. While Yellowstone has always centered around the Dutton family, The Madison will follow "wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law's tragic deaths in a plane crash," according to TVLine.
I'm sure we'll see the Duttons again — but whether they become this new family's friends or rivals remains to be seen.
Who's in The Madison cast?
The Madison Cast
The Madison will be led by Michelle Pfeiffer, and according to TVLine, Kurt Russell, Patrick J. Adams, and Beau Garrett are also in talks to star. While Matthew McConaughey was originally in talks to star, it looks like he's no longer involved in the project.
“Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace,” Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, tells THR. “She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, The Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”
When is the 2024 Yellowstone TV show coming out?
The Madison Release Date
According to TVLine, The Madison could be on Paramount as early as 2025.
What are the new Yellowstone spinoffs?
In addition to Yellowstone, 1883, and The Madison, we'll also see 1923 season 2 and 1944 in the near future. Here's a rundown on each cast!
- Yellowstone season 5 part 2 comes to Paramount November 10, 2024 and stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, and Jefferson White.
- 1923 season 2 comes to Paramount soon and stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Sebastian Roché.
- 1883 is available to stream on Paramount+ and stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert, Gratiela Brancusi, and Billy Bob Thornton.
- The Madison comes to Paramount soon and stars Michelle Pfeiffer.
- 1944 comes to Paramount soon.
