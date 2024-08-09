Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

the summer i turned pretty season 3
TV

Fans Are Super Emotional Over This New 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Leak

41 adult lunch boxes
Food Adulting

41 Adult Lunch Boxes That Will Make Going Back To The Office More Fun

unhealthy Things You Should Never Order At Dunkin'
Food Adulting

13 Things You Should Never Order At Dunkin' If You’re Trying To Eat Healthier

best cream blush tower 28 beachplease lip and cheek cream blush
Makeup

I Found The Best Cream Blush That’s “Perfect For All Skin Tones”

robyn lively it ends with us cameo blake lively sister
Movies

You Probably Missed Blake Lively's Sister's 'It Ends With Us' Cameo

Gilmore Girls Characters
Pop Culture

Which ‘Gilmore Girls’ Character Are You, According To Your Zodiac Sign

zoë kravitz and channing tatum
Celebrity News

Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut Amidst Engagement

Trending Stories

tv
TV

Fans Are Super Emotional Over This New 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Leak

back to school
Food Adulting

41 Adult Lunch Boxes That Will Make Going Back To The Office More Fun

food
Food Adulting

13 Things You Should Never Order At Dunkin' If You’re Trying To Eat Healthier

makeup
Makeup

I Found The Best Cream Blush That’s “Perfect For All Skin Tones”