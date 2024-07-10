A Live-Action Version Of Your Favorite Childhood TV Show 'Totally Spies' Is In The Works At Amazon
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If there were any TV shows that convinced Zillenials (you know, the generation in the smack dab middle of millennials and Gen Z) we were capable of anything — and could look good while doing it — it was Totally Spies. The Banijay Kids cartoon follows three best friends who split their time between college classes and international spy assignments. NBD. This is one of my favorite childhood shows, and I was thrilled to learn a live-action version is in the works at Amazon!
Will there be a live-action Totally Spies?
Banijay Kids & Family
Yes, a live-action Totally Spies is currently in the works at Amazon MGM Studios and Banijay Kids & Family, according to Variety. Jessica Elbaum, Alix Taylor, and Will Ferrell will produce, while Banijay Kids & Family CEO Benoît Di Sabatino will serve as executive producer.
What is Totally Spies about?
Banijay Kids & Family
Totally Spies follows three best friends named Clover, Sam, and Alex. The BFF's are college students, but in a Charlie's Angels twist, the three are also world-renowned international spies.
Who's involved in the show?
Banijay Kids & Family
We don't have any official word on writers, directors, or cast for the live-action Totally Spies quite yet, but stay tuned for all the latest news!
Where can I stream Totally Spies?
Banijay Kids & Family
All episodes of Totally Spies are available to stream on Prime Video right now. Season 7 of the series just premiered this summer, so we're in for a whole new set of adventures!
Let us know what other kid's shows you'd like to see as live-action adaptations in the comments!
Lead image via Banijay Kids & Family
