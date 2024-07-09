16 Magical Mango Breakfast Recipes Perfect For Brunch
When it comes to brunch, we’re all about the fruit. Whether we’re adding fresh juice to our brunch cocktails or adding some life to our homemade pancakes, adding produce can make the meal worth remembering. But for a really unique twist at your next brunch party, try making mango the fruity centerpiece of your spread. These 16 mango breakfast recipes add a splash of tropical flair to any table spread!
Brit + Co
Tropical Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies
These breakfast cookies are packed with banana, pineapple, and mango to fully deliver on the tropical flavor front. White chocolate chips join in on the mix to make things a bit more indulgent! (via Brit + Co)
Hello Little Home
Mango Overnight Oats
Overnight oats are the *best* breakfast meal prep. This batch gets its fruity punch from fresh mango pieces! (via Hello Little Home)
Crowded Kitchen
Easy Homemade Mango Jam
Make this easy mango jam to have on-hand for toasts, yogurt bowls, and smoothies. It'll give any dish a great burst of freshness! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Averie Cooks
Pineapple Mango Vitamin C Booster Smoothie
For a lighter mango breakfast recipe, try this smoothie that's packed with beneficial ingredients to keep you powered up all day long. (via Averie Cooks)
The Yellow Butterfly
Mango Cream Cheese Crostata
Like a cross between a tart and danish, this crostata makes any brunch a little sweeter. The tropical tang of mango is perfectly offset by the creamy cheese and buttery crust. (via The Yellow Butterfly)
Amy’s Healthy Baking
Blueberry Mango Crumble
Made with whole wheat flour, oats, and lots of fruit, this mango breakfast dish is a tasty way to start your day. Serve with a dollop of tangy Greek yogurt for added protein. (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)
Bakerita
Vegan Mango Coconut Crumble Muffins
Each bite of these vegan muffins is bursting with fresh bits of mango. Add in some coconut, and you’ve got yourself a tropical brunch dish you’ll make more than once. (via Bakerita)
Alyssa Ponticello
Tropical Scones
Mango, pineapple, and coconut flakes give big flavor to these buttery scones. A tangy passion fruit glaze finishes them off, for a truly brunch-worthy bake. (via Alyssa Ponticello)
Little Sunny Kitchen
Green Tea Matcha Waffles
Green tea isn’t just for drinking. These matcha wafflestopped with fresh mango and coconut flakes are a verdant start to your day. (via Little Sunny Kitchen)
Heartbeet Kitchen
Mango Breakfast Sausage
Really wow your brunch guests with this homemade sausage. This five-ingredient recipe is sweet and savory, with a little kick of heat, thanks to dried red pepper flakes. (via Heartbeet Kitchen)
Baking With Blondie
Mango & Toasted Coconut Toast
Forget the jam and use fresh fruit on your toast instead! Mango, Greek yogurt, and toasted coconut make this simple brunch dish a winner. (via Baking With Blondie)
Sandhya’s Kitchen
Mango Coconut Overnight Oats
If you’re worried about timing, these overnight oats are the key to a stress-free brunch. Mix them up the night before, then serve at brunch, topping with fresh fruit for extra flair. (via Sandhya’s Kitchen)
Kiipfit
Vegan Mango Pancakes
These pancakes offer up a double dose of mango. Mango is mixed into the batter, and then the fluffy pancakes are topped with a silky mango puree. (via Kiipfit)
Food Fanatic
Broiled Mango with Greek Yogurt
Sometimes simple breakfasts can make the biggest impact. Mangos get caramelized after a brief stint under the broiler, and a topping of Greek yogurt and coconut flakes makes this dish more than the sum of its parts. (Food Fanatic)
Chef de Home
Mango Blueberry Bread Pudding
Decadent bread pudding made with mango and blueberry is definitely a dish worth waking up for. Serve it with Greek yogurt at brunch, then switch that out for ice cream when it’s time for dessert. (via Chef de Home)
Cooking on the Front Burner
Tropical Breakfast Granola Tarts
For a truly elegant brunch, nothing hits the mark like these tarts. A granola tart shell is filled with yogurt, then topped with mango and other tropical fruits for a dish that goes great with mimosas. (via Cooking on the Front Burner)
