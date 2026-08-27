Inside 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 5 Release Date, Cast & What To Expect

After two wild years, #MomTok is hotter than hot, but its tight-knit sisterhood is officially on the brink of burning down. Hulu has dropped the official trailer and release details for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5, promising more crazy drama, personal reckonings, and shocking career pivots than ever before.

Here's everything we know about 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 5!

When Does Season 5 Premiere? Hulu Mark your calendars! The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5 is set to premiere on Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers) on Thursday, September 10th. Unlike previous 10-episode runs, Season 5 will be a tightly packed, five-episode event where every minute delivers maximum chaos. Watch the trailer here.

The Plot: Old Temptations and New Horizons Hulu The explosive new season picks up after a rocky stretch for the Utah group. Taylor Frankie Paul returns to the fold fresh off her stint on The Bachelorette, bringing unfinished business, an old temptation, and the crushing pressure of living under the harsh glare of the public eye.

Hulu Meanwhile, the sisterhood faces its biggest test yet as fame, hidden secrets, and relentless backlash threaten to dismantle #MomTok from the inside. As rumors spiral out of control and headlines hit the press daily, the group’s foundational loyalties are tested to their limits. With every blowup, the women are forced to ask themselves: how much, and who, are they willing to sacrifice to keep the brand alive?

Hulu Outside of Utah, big career moves add extra fuel to the fire. Whitney Leavitt takes center stage as she debuts on Broadway in New York City, attempting to put distance between herself and the drama back home. But distance can only do so much when unresolved tension follows every step, leaving fans to wonder whether #MomTok has finally flown too close to the sun.

The Season 5 Cast & Executive Producers Hulu The main cast features eight core members of the #MomTok universe: Taylor Frankie Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

(@taylorfrankiepaul) Jen Affleck (@jenniferaffleckk)

(@jenniferaffleckk) Jessi Draper (@_justjessiiii)

(@_justjessiiii) Layla Taylor (@laylaleannetaylor)

(@laylaleannetaylor) Mayci Neeley (@maycineeley)

(@maycineeley) Mikayla Matthews (@mikaylamatthews)

(@mikaylamatthews) Miranda Hope (@miran da__hope)

(@miran da__hope) Whitney Leavitt (@whitneyleavitt) In a unique move for reality television, all eight main cast members — Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper, Taylor Frankie Paul, Miranda Hope, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, and Layla Taylor — also serve as executive producers on the series. The show continues its backing by heavy-hitter production teams. Season 5 is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions (Bling Empire, The McBee Dynasty) in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Joining the cast on the executive producer roster are Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Andrea Metz, and Dan Cerny for Jeff Jenkins Productions; Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans for 3BMG; and Lisa Filipelli, Georgia Berger, and Danielle Pistotnik for Select Entertainment.

Will #MomTok Survive the Fallout? Hulu With public scrutiny mounting and internal divisions widening, Season 5 promises an explosive look into what happens when a digital empire collides with real-world consequences. Be sure to stream all five episodes when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5 drops September 10th on Hulu!

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