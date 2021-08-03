24 Juicy Ideas To Celebrate National Watermelon Day
There are many reasons to love summer and the abundance of tasty seasonal fruit is at the top of that list. Sweet and refreshing, watermelon is one of our favorite summer fruits to eat when it's hot outside but also a potent beauty ingredient and cute motif in summer fashion, DIY or otherwise. This National Watermelon Day (August 3), check out these 24 ideas to infuse the summery snack into your life.
Beauty
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer ($21+)
Keep your skin plump and hydrated with this moisturizer that repairs damaged cells. On top of that, it protects and soothes for the perfect final step in your skincare routine.
DREAMHOUSE Cold Pressed Watermelon Wave Spray ($29)
Whether you need a boost in the morning or a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, this spray is sure to leave you feeling refreshed.
e.l.f. Jelly Pop Cleanser ($8)
We're big fans of keeping our skin's essential moisture, even when cleansing, and this pick from e.l.f. removes oil while keeping your skin hydrated with watermelon extract and vitamins. It's perfect for all skin types and it's totally vegan and cruelty-free.
Yes to Watermelon Super Fresh Paper Mask ($4)
All you need is 10 minutes with this mask for hydrated and moisturized skin. It conforms to all the curves of your face for a total coverage treatment.
Fashion
Boden Lena Embroidered Jersey Tee ($39, was $55)
This tee is just the right amount of cute, and it's the perfect way to add summer detail to your closet.
Watermelon Socks ($6, was $11)
Pair these cuties with sneakers for Saturday errands or with strappy block heels for an unexpected dinner outfit.
DIY Watermelon Halloween Costume
It's never too early to plan your Halloween costume! Go all out with this two-toned costume for a fruity look that will turn heads. (via Brit + Co)
Watermelon Sun Shirt ($11)
Nothing says summer like sunsets and watermelon. It's a match made in heaven.
Knick Knacks
Claire's Palm Leaf Hair Claw ($4, was $7)
A claw clip is one of our favorite lazy girl hairstyle hacks, and this summery take on the accessory makes us love it even more.
DavidsTea Watermelon Nordic Mug ($19)
Sip on your morning coffee in this mug that's equal parts useful and adorable.
Round Braided Placemats ($19)
Style your summer table with these placemats that'll take your summer barbecue to the next level.
Watermelon Stud Earrings ($14)
Add a final touch to your summer outfit with stud earrings that look real enough to eat!
Watermelon Enamel Pin ($13)
Because you deserve to remember that you're "one in a melon"!
Recipes
Watermelon Jelly Margaritas
Spice up girls' day, date night, or an evening alone with these tasty pink drinks. (via Brit + Co)
Watermelon + Cantaloupe Fruit "Cake"
Fruitcake never looked so good. Layers of cantaloupe and watermelon make up this dessert that's actually good for you.
Image via Aww, Sam
Watermelon Push Pop Popsicles
We're all over these watermelon popsicles, which have layers of mint, vanilla, and and strawberry chocolate chip ice cream. Find 16 other fruity ideas for your next cookout too. (via Brit + Co)
Crazy Good Watermelon Jerky
You've never had fruit leather like this! Dehydrate some thin watermelon slices with lemon or lime juice (to prevent oxidation) and add some vanilla bean whipped cream for an extra dose of delicious. (via Brit + Co)
Watermelon Cake
Perfect for summer birthdays and cookouts alike, this recipe is easier (and tastier!) than we could dream of. (via Brit + Co)
Crafts
DIY Watermelon Pom Pom Keychain
This DIY will get your creative juices flowing and add some one-of-a-kind color to your favorite bag. (via Brit + Co)
Image via The House That Lars Built
DIY Picnic Blanket
Take your summer picnic to the next level with a blanket that's *almost* too cute for grassy coverage. All you need is a white cotton tablecloth, dye, fabric paint and pom pom trim. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Watermelon Planter
If you're looking to give your decor an upgrade, consider this Anthropologie hack that will brighten up any side table.
Watermelon Keg
Your party will never be the same after you serve drinks with this watermelon keg.
DIY Fanny Pack
Fanny packs are definitely back in style, so make a statement with this colorful DIY. Need to brush up on your sewing skills? Check out our Sewing Online Class!
Host A Watermelon Party
Go all out with a watermelon-themed get-together that just screams "summer" for anything from kid birthdays to baby and bridal showers.
