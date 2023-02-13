These Nutella Brownies Make For A Decadent Valentine's Treat
Chocolate is one dessert that tastes good no matter what time of year it is. It's a solid standalone dessert, and it's easy to turn it into something seasonal, like these Vegan Peppermint Chocolates for winter or 2-ingredient ice cream for summer. Case in point: these Nutella brownies from Maman NYC, complete with pink and red sprinkles, of course.
Maman is a classy and Parisian-inspired bakery in New York City that celebrates family traditions and delicious food, and we got a peek at everything you need to make this dessert in your own kitchen. Whether you're pairing them with a hot cup of coffee and a good book or you're adding them to a Galentine's brunch spread, you really can't go wrong when you add these treats to the menu.
Image via Maman
Ingredients:
- 3.5 cups nutella
- 1 cup plus 2.5 tbsp granulated sugar
- 1 1/3 cup plus 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 6 eggs
- 3 sticks plus 6 tbsp butter
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ¾ tsp salt
Toppings
- Caramel
- Annie’s bunny grahams
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and prepare a 9x13 sheet pan with parchment paper or nonstick spray. Set aside.
- Whisk together flour, salt and baking powder and set aside.
- Combine the butter and nutella together in a double boiler. Melt on low heat and set aside.
- Whisk together eggs and sugar in a large mixing bowl.
- Slowly whisk the melted nutella and butter into the egg mixture. Add the dry ingredients and whisk until just combined. Be careful not to overmix.
- Spread the batter out evenly in the prepared sheet pan and place in the oven.
- Bake for about 10-15 minutes or until done. Cool completely.
- Once cooled, brownies can be topped with your favorite caramel and annie’s bunny grahams. Cut, serve and enjoy!
Loving these Nutella brownies? You'll definitely want to check out our Champagne Soaked Chocolate Strawberries, Best Chocolate Cake Recipe, and other Valentine's Day Desserts.
