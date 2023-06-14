21 Of The Best Summer Finds From Revolve
Tularosa Kylo Jumpsuit in Pecan Brown ($268)
Known for its ability to keep you cool during summer, linen is essential during hotter months. This trendy, cut-out jumpsuit from Tularosa is functional and cute, so you don't have to worry about sacrificing one for the other.
Faithfull the Brand La Loza Top in Lilac ($129)
The '90s are making a major come back with handkerchief hemlines and bold, playful colors. If you love '90s fashion as much as we do, this stylish top by Faithfull The Brand will provide all the nostalgia you need.
Faithfull the Brand Katala Skirt ($239)
If you don't mind a monochromatic moment, pair the above La Loza top with the matching Katala skirt. Or, you grab a white, linen corset to break up the monotony of your outfit.
Michael Costello Variegated Rib Bodycon Dress in Tangerine
Taking a cue from Fanta's orange soda, this tangerine bodycon dress is perfect for a night out on the town. Whether you're with your besties or a special someone, you'll turn heads with this sexy number.
Aexae Linen Trousers in White ($250)
Aside from being functional and stylish, linen pants are versatile. You can pair them with a matching linen blazer and slingback heels, or you can wear a plain, white t-shirt and espadrille sandals with them. No matter what you choose, you'll look great in your linen trousers.
Aexae Linen Woven Shirt ($190)
Similar to the Aexae linen trousers, this trendy shirt can be worn so many different ways. Think denim shorts or trendy, oversized cargo pants for your next 'fit.
Free People Encinitas Set in Cinnamon Brown ($98)
Free People knows a simple, matching skirt set is perfect for those scorching hot days when you just can't be bothered to put an outfit together. Available in cinnamon brown and autumn peach, this set proves you don't have to do much to make an outfit statement.
Show Me Your Mumu Jasmine Halter Mini Dress in Bright Yellow
Fancy a night of non-stop dancing with your best friends (especially if Janelle Monae's latest album The Age of Pleasure is involved)? Then you need this show-stopping mini dress. Its fun, flirty appeal will make you wanna dance and sing and sip on something tasty.
SNDYS T Tahlia Dress in White ($85)
Apparently, the perfect white summer dress exists and it looks like SNDYS' Tahlia White Dress. It also features a kerchief hemline so you'll have lots of airy movement, whether there's a breeze outside or not.
Superdown Eleanor Skirt Set in Olive ($82)
You can never have too many "going out" options, especially if you don't want to worry about being confined to maxi-length dresses or skirts. After tanning at the beach, this skirt set is great to slip into after hours.
Ser.o.ya Natalia Scarf Top in Bandana Print ($178)
Although this top doesn't scream "quiet luxury," there's still something luminous about it. We have a feeling you'll wear this to impress a special someone during date night.
Ser.o.ya Zarri Pant in Turquoise ($395)
Whether you choose to wear these pants with the matching Scarf Top, or with a white lace corset, the vibrant turquoise will turn heads to let you stand out like the jewel you are.
NBD Brenna Knit Lace Mini Dress With Thumbholes ($188)
As the weather gets warmer, hemlines get shorter and this dress is no exception. If you're feeling daring, this knit mini dress was designed with you in mind.
Sndys x Revolve Lottie Dress ($82)
We love a good cut-out maxi dress moment because it perfectly balances coy and sexy vibes. It's great for a long day of shopping — yes, window shopping counts — and a heartwarming dinner with whoever you deem lucky enough to be in your presence.
Tularose Maeve Knit Pants in Chocolate ($168)
We're calling it now — this pair of knit pants are going to be the swimsuit coverup you didn't know you needed. Available in chocolate and ivory, they're "intentionally sheer" so you can finally wear that thong bikini you've been eyeing.
Tularose Green Thea Top in Vanilla Yellow ($88)
There are certain tops, like this Tularose Green Thea Top, that have summer vacation written all over them. Featuring slightly puffed sleeves for a modern take on the maiden trend, this top can go with your favorite pair of high-waist shorts, trousers or distressed jeans.
Tularosa Green Thea Skirt in Vanilla Yellow ($108)
Just like the Tularosa Green Thea Top, this light and airy skirt is also versatile. You can wear it with the above Tularosa Green Thea Top for a cute monochromatic moment, or you can pair it with your favorite sleeveless white top.
Allsaints Bryony Rosalia Dress in Sunrise Blue ($169)
Silk and satin dresses aren't showing any signs of slowing down trend-wise. They're effortless so you'll be cute and chic in this dress.
L'Academie The Aries Top in White ($105)
If plunging necklines are the cherry on top of your favorite milkshake, you'll love this L'Academie Aeris Top. It's a sexier take on a sleeveless white t-shirt, making it a great evening and nighttime option.
Lovers and Friends Edina Top in Bouquet Floral Multi ($168)
Even if you aren't the biggest fan of floral print, it'll be hard not to slip into this boned bodice with it's adjustable straps asnd lace design. Fun fact: If you've been wanting to hop on the denim maxi skirt trend but aren't sure how to style it, pair it with this top for a fun, flirty look.
Cult Gaia Kendall Knit Dress in Sangria ($388)
Knit mini dresses are having a moment this summer and we're not mad at that. This Cult Gaia dress in available in shades Sangria and off-white. Although we can't tell you which one to buy, we have a feeling you'll love wearing a shade that reminds you of a tasty summer drink.
The next time you feel you don't know where how to start building your summer capsule wardrobe, feel free to use these summer finds as a chic starting point. We know you're going to look stunning in whatever you wear!
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.