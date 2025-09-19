Everything We Know About 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Movie

My finale tears haven't even dried yet, and we already have another update from Cousins Beach: The Summer I Turned Pretty the movie is officially in the works! The announcement heard round the highly-divided fandoms came on Instagram today, and it's safe to say everyone's freaking out. Here's everything we know about the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty movie so far — including what Jenny Han said it'll be about!

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about The Summer I Turned Pretty movie!

Is there really a Summer I Turned Pretty movie coming? Prime Video On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Prime Video announced on Instagram that The Summer I Turned Pretty would officially get a feature-length film. So while everyone was still reeling from (and theorizing about) that end credits photo book (I really hope this means we get a little Christmas moment), the mastermind herself, Jenny Han knew we'd get more of the story. In a press release, Courtenay Valenti (head of film, streaming and theatrical for Amazon MGM Studios) and Vernon Sanders (Global Head of Television, at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios) said, “The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation. We’re proud of the series’ extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter.”



What is The Summer I Turned Pretty movie about? Prime Video Fans had plenty of theories and speculations about what the season finale would bring for Belly, Conrad, and the rest of the Cousins crew based on the books (and lots of little easter eggs), but an 80-minute episode could only give us so much. Still, notably missing from the finale was Jenny Han's beautiful (and beloved) epilogue where Belly and Conrad end up getting married. “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due," Jenny Han said. "I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans." Here are a few key plot points we can probably expect from the movie: Belly and Conrads engagement, wedding planning, and wedding. After finally getting back together after the will-they-won't-they of the century (sorry, Ross and Rachel), Belly and Conrad deserve some joy (especially Connie baby). I'd love to see them in this blissful, mature state of love. This is the only part of the final book we haven't seen yet and I can't wait!

After finally getting back together after the will-they-won't-they of the century (sorry, Ross and Rachel), Belly and Conrad deserve some joy (especially Connie baby). I'd love to see them in this blissful, mature state of love. This is the only part of the final book we haven't seen yet and I can't wait! Steven and Taylor in California. We've seen Steven and Taylor's relationship ebb and flow, and now they've taken on a level of maturity that matches the passionate love they have for one another. In this next installment, I'm guessing we'll get to see a slice of life they've carved out for themselves in San Francisco, from Taylor being the PR baddie that she is to Steven taking on Silicon Valley and the tech world by storm.

We've seen Steven and Taylor's relationship ebb and flow, and now they've taken on a level of maturity that matches the passionate love they have for one another. In this next installment, I'm guessing we'll get to see a slice of life they've carved out for themselves in San Francisco, from Taylor being the PR baddie that she is to Steven taking on Silicon Valley and the tech world by storm. Jeremiah and Denise? I'm not really sure if these two are end game, but I'd like to know more about what happened between them after their season finale flirtation. Has Jeremiah really grown? Can he be a better fit for a relationship now? Will Redbird be jealous? Only time will tell.



Adam still drinking that wedding champagne. For the rest of his life, I fear.

The return of Cam Cameron. I don't know how or why or when, but I just miss him.



When will The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out? Prime Video "We don't know when it's coming out, but not next year," Jenny Han said on TODAY. "Still have to make it." But fans are already theorizing that "not next year" actually means we'll see the movie this Christmas, to coincide with the Christmas credits on the finale. So long story short, there's no official release date, but you'll be the first to know. Given that there've been two years between The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 and season 3, we could be looking at a similar timeline for a feature-length movie. However, a movie has less of a runtime than an 11-episode season, so maybe we could be looking at a year to a year-and-a-half for production time, putting an expected release around early 2027.

Where is The Summer I Turned Pretty movie on? Prime Video While we're pretty sure you'll eventually be able to stream The Summer I Turned Pretty the movie on Prime Video, we wouldn't be surprised if Amazon MGM Studios drummed up a theatrical run first! We'll keep you updated as we know more, though.

Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

This post has been updated.