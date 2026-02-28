A crop of all-new Trader Joe's items has emerged for the month of March. The grocer's latest lineup includes two new riffs on the fan-favorite Chili & Lime Rolled Tortilla Chips, spicy snacks, and plenty of high-protein finds worthy of adding to your meal prep rotation. We simply cannot contain our excitement about the new drop and hope to see these eight standout items in stores very soon. Which ones will you spot first?

Scroll on to discover 8 new items that just hit Trader Joe's aisles for March!

Trader Joe's Chicken Breast Bites Packaged for easy snacking, these $3.99 chicken breast bites contain 22 grams of protein to help you reach your goals. The bits are pre-seasoned and fully cooked, so you can either eat them straight from the packaging or doctor them up by heating them through and putting them on a fuller dish, like pasta or salad.

Trader Joe's Toaster Waffles Ready within minutes from the freezer to the toaster, these classic grab-and-go waffles will change your morning routine for the better, especially if you often find yourself super hungry, yet strapped for time. Find them for $2.79.

Trader Joe's Spicy Cheese Crunchies Like a take on the classic Hot Cheeto, these new 'crunchies' from Trader Joe's pack a spicy punch with a seasoning blend of cheddar cheese powder, garlic powder, and chili pepper. They're totally gluten-free and primed for group snacking if you're planning a springtime potluck or movie night. They're in Trader Joe's stores now for $2.49 a bag.

Trader Joe's Korean Bugak Sticky Rice and Seaweed Crisps These delightfully crunchy crisps are made of dried clumps of seaweed and sticky rice. The mixture puffs up when dried, allowing for a super satisfying mouthfeel. They're umami-packed and work just as well as a salad or soup topper as they do as a standalone snack. The bag is in stores now for $3.29.

Trader Joe's Jambalaya This blend of white rice, diced onion, tomato, green bell pepper, green onion, and Andouille sausage is ready in the microwave or on the stovetop in mere minutes, so you can get your NOLA-inspired fix just about any time. Find it in Trader Joe's freezers now for $5.49.

Trader Joe's Greek Style Chicken Salad Influenced by Greek cuisine, this ready-to-eat chicken salad can be spooned up on its own or generously slathered on a slice of bread or a tortilla for an easy high-protein treat. It takes the extra prep work and energy out of actually having to make your own chicken salad so your workweek lunches can be more streamlined, yet still delish. Snag the tub for $5.49.

Trader Joe's Breakfast Bowl Jimmy Dean is quaking right now. Trader Joe's just dropped this breakfast bowl that only requires a quick trip to the microwave. It boasts a medley of eggs, potatoes, cheese, pork sausage, and bacon, delivering a fully savory breakfast experience. Track it down before it's gone for $3.49 per bowl.

@koshertraderjoes New Rolled Corn Tortilla Chip Flavors: Ranch & Nacho Cheese And to finish everything off, there's rumors of two new Rolled Corn Tortilla Chip flavors surfacing amongst Trader Joe's fans. Word has it that Ranch and Nacho Cheese versions will be available some time in March for $2.99 a bag. We'll be keeping a keen eye out to see if the rumors are really true because these mock-ups look ahh-mazing.

