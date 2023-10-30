This Smokin' Hot F1 Driver Is The Easiest Last Minute Halloween Costume
When we're dressing up for Halloween, we love a good pop culture costume, TV character costume, or Disney princess. But the items needed for those costumes aren't as versatile as we'd like them to be, considering a giant ballgown can't necessarily be worn in real-world situations. That's where this F1 driver (or Formula 1 driver) costume comes into play. No race car required.
Every element of this costume can be reworn, which is a big plus, and you might already have a lot of it in your closet. The red jumpsuit is a statement if we've ever seen one, and it's as comfy as it is eye-catching. It's also a super-easy outfit to put together (we're talking under 10 minutes), which makes it a great option for any last-minute Halloween parties you get invited to *and* anyone who hates dressing up.
F1 Racecar Driver Halloween Costume
The bold red of this look is the perfect color to match the ferociousness of an F1 driver. Unzipping the top of the jumpsuit, as well as adding a bold lip, beach waves, and a fresh manibring some femininity to the look if you want extra detail. However, you'll look just as good fresh-faced with a messy bun if that's more your speed...no pun intended.
The great thing about wearing a jumpsuit for your Halloween costume is that you only need to worry about one base instead of multiple pieces. Roll up the sleeves if you don't want to deal with extra fabric near your wrists or if you want to wear bracelets. Any details on the jumpsuit — including zippers, buckles, or snaps — will give it even more of a utility look.
In terms of accessories, feel free to break out your favorite fall shoe trend, whether it's white boots or metallic shoes for some shine. We'd recommend keeping the color palette and textures simple so that the jumpsuit really takes center stage. Oh yeah, and don't forget the racing helmet.
Whether you want to do a fall makeup look or go sans makeup for this Halloween costume is totally up to you, but you can't go wrong with some messy waves and a red lip. It's classic!
More F1 Driver Fashion Inspo
With the popularity of the F1 drivers — and F1 racing in general — we've gotten a whole new wave of racing-inspired fashion. We're talking checkered prints, baggy pants, and huge jackets that create a look that feels laidback and edgy at the same time. You don't have to be an F1 or NASCAR driver to knock these looks out of the park.
Give racing fashion a chic upgrade when you dress in head-to-toe black. You still have that laidback feel, but the monochromatic 'fit keeps things cohesive.
Just because you're wearing cargo pants doesn't mean you have to go super casual. A pop of color and even a pair of heels can dress up your look in a totally unexpected way.
If you're not too sure about the '90s feel of baggy jackets and sweatpants, opt for a cropped and fitted leather jacket that still looks amazing.
Follow us on Pinterest for more Halloween content, and check out Olivia Rodrigo, Euphoria's Cassie Howard, and the rest of our pop culture Halloween costumes!
Photography and Art Direction by Isabella Behravan
Wardrobe and Styling by Haley Roemen and Christina Loughborough
Hair and Makeup by Ghazal Hashemi
Modeling by Tara Stout
Production by Alison Ives
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!