Hulu’s April Lineup: ‘The Testaments’ and More Essentials to Stream Now

April’s streaming schedule is usually a gamble, but Hulu is making a definitive play for your attention. We’ve sifted through the noise to find the five absolute essentials—ranging from psychological horrors that will stick with you to the high-stakes comedy specials we’ve been waiting for. These aren't just 'new releases'; they're the shows everyone will be talking about by Monday.

These Hulu releases are worth your streaming time this month.

The Testaments — Watch on Hulu April 8, 2026 Hulu The Testaments — April 8 Remember the terrifying, dystopian landscape of Gilead in The Handmaid's Tale? There's a whole lot more where that came from. While the original series follows June, an outsider enduring a fish-out-of-water story as she goes from a normal life in Boston to the buttoned-up confines of Gilead, The Testaments follows two teens: Agnes, who grew up inside the regime, and Daisy, a newcomer from beyond Gilead's borders, as they navigate life under Aunt Lydia's iron rule. Obviously, it's not going to be easy. Like…at all.

IMDB Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair — April 10 The more things seem to change, the more they stay the same. Prepare for the ultimate dose of millennial nostalgia with Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair. The long-awaited follow-up series arrives on Hulu with all-new episodes on April 10, reuniting the original cast including Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz, and Jane Kaczmarek for one last hurrah.

IMDB Good Boy — April 25 Ready for the most adorable horror movie you've ever seen? We say that because it stars a dog, told through the perspective of a loyal canine. The movie is praised by critics for being equal parts heartfelt and terrifying. Be sure to stream it when it drops on April 25.

IMDB Nikki Glaser: Good Girl — April 24 Who's ready for a great time with Nikki Glaser's new standup special? The comedian has gone from small stages with three audience members to hosting the Golden Globes, all in the span of a few years. Now, she's gracing fans with her fifth special, heading to Hulu on April 24. "I couldn't be prouder of my 5th hour special, Good Girl," Glaser revealed to Done + Dusted. "I put everything I had into this hour of material and luckily for me, so did everyone who worked on it with me. I truly saved the best for 5th."

IMDB Pizza Movie — April 3 Sometimes, you just want to shut your brain off and tune in to a stoner film filled with adventure and unexpected friendships. Pizza Movie delivers on that, and it stars Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, and Lulu Wilson. It follows along with a group of college friends who take a peculiar drug. The only way to get off it? Eat pizza, of course. Note: if it sounds wild and chaotic, that's because it is. Which show or movie are you most looking forward to streaming this April?

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