13 Low-Carb Desserts That Still Pack A Sweet Punch
Healthy desserts can sometimes seem a bit boring, but we promise that these low-carb desserts are anything but! When you're craving something sweet (but don't want to go into a total carbohydrate comatose), reach for any these low-carb desserts, and they're sure to satisfy.
All 13 of these low-carb desserts will fit right in to your low- or moderate-carb diet with ease. The best part about these dessert recipes is they don't sacrifice flavor one bit. From brownies to cookies, these low-carb desserts defy tradition in the tastiest way possible!
Keto Matcha Cheesecake
This low-carb dessert recipe leverages the power of the Instant Pot to give the cheesecake that cheesecake-y texture we all know and love. While the adventurous combo of chocolate and matchacould lead you to think this recipe's super complicated, it's actually one of the easiest low-carb desserts you can make with just a handful of ingredients! (via The Essential Instant Pot Keto Cookbook by Casey Thaler for Brit + Co)
Keto Carrot Cake
Since the Keto diet is one of the strictest when it comes to eating low-carb, Keto desserts like this carrot cake are a great option when you're looking for low-carb desserts. This one is especially suitable for a crowd, since it yields 8 whole servings of nutrient-dense, icing-slathered carrot cake. (via Keto Fat Bombs, Sweets & Treats by by Urvashi Pitre for Brit + Co)
Matcha Frozen Yogurt Bark
Frozen yogurt bark is perhaps as low-carb as low-carb desserts get, and even more so when you opt for plain Greek yogurt as the base. This matcha-infused dessert is decorated with raspberries, coconut flakes, and lemon zest, but you can totally get creative with it and omit the matcha or throw in some chocolate chips to your heart's desire. With this recipe, not only are you gonna be snacking on a sweet that's low-carb, but one that's also high in protein! (via Brit + Co)
Keto Strawberry Shortcake
Have you ever seen a mug cake so beautiful?! We certainly hadn't until we discovered the greatness of this Keto-approved, low-carb dessert. You will need a handful of pantry staples to make it, but the extra lift is worth it. The result is this delicately-layered strawberry shortcake that provides the perfect platform for fresh berries and yogurt icing! (via Brit + Co)
Low-Carb Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
"Mini" and "cheesecakes" were all we needed to hear to be sold on these low-carb desserts. These finger food-sized cheesecake bites abide by a low-carb or Keto diet, but aren't devoid of flavor or sweetness at all. Each piece is sweetened using stevia and vanilla extract, and of course, there's plenty of pumpkin spice to boot. (via Brit + Co)
Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Cookies
High-protein desserts that qualify as low-carb desserts are simply iconic. Case in point are these decadent chocolate-peanut butter cookies crafted with low-sugar chocolate chips, natural PB, and flavored collagen or protein powder! They'll come out of the oven unbelievably tender and gooey – the ideal form for dipping into cold milk, or enjoying with coffee. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Keto Chocolate Cups
These chocolate bites are one of those 3-ingredient desserts that live rent-free in our heads. They're basically like fat "bombs" for satisfying strong sweet cravings and maintaining ketosis (if that's what you're going for) with a small dose of healthy fats. While the cups are low in carbs, they are higher in calories than your typical candy, so they're best enjoyed in moderation. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Chocolate Chia Pudding
Whether you chow down on chia seed pudding for breakfast or dessert is really up to you, but this recipe in particular is just perfect for an after-dinner treat! You only need 5 ingredients to make the base, and from there, you can go wild with adding berries, nut butters, or even a drizzle of honey for garnish. Since this dessert requires an overnight chilling period, you can meal prep several jars to have at the ready when your sweet tooth strikes. Craving more? Check out our recipes for Apple Pie Chia Pudding and Papaya Boats with Chia Filling! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Keto Cereal Bars
Healthy? Check. Indulgent? Check. These cereal bars are the answer to all your low-carb dessert dreams! Each one boasts an impressive balance of crunchy Keto cereal, creamy chocolate chips, and nutritious almond slices that easily tackles any craving. You can use any type of cereal you'd like for these low-carb desserts, but the classic cinnamon squares are simply impeccable. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Keto Brownies
We're so thankful brownies can still be part of a low-carb diet! Where most other low-carb brownie recipes fall flat, this one shines with a fudgy texture and an uber-chocolatey flavor. This pick uses butter for the fatty base, but you can easily swap in ghee or even coconut oil for a healthier, dairy-free option. (via Olive You Whole)
Cottage Cheese Chocolate Pudding
Let's hear it for another high-protein, low-carb dessert! This chocolate pudding is surprisingly made with cottage cheese that's sweetened and blended until smooth. You'll pop the mixture into the fridge for an hour or so to firm up a bit, then you can coat it with a satisfying chocolate shell and dig in! (via Rachel Mansfield)
Frozen Yogurt-Covered Strawberries
These frozen yogurt-covered strawberries are super low in carbs, and they're the perfect thing to have on your plate on a hot summer's day. The combo of fresh fruit and creamy yogurt will feel oh-so refreshing, plus you can easily eat a high volume of this sweet snack without ever feeling weighed down! (via Live Eat Learn)
Vegan Samoa Macaroons
Girl Scout cookie lovers, listen up! These low-carb desserts were made for you. Each one of these vegan bites emulates the flavors of chocolatey, coconutty Samoas – but without an intense amount of carbs. Just one of these rich and dense macaroons will satisfy you 'til it's time for the next sweet treat. (via Munching with Mariyah)
