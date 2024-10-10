Every Shocking Detail You Missed In 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Part 1
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
- Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1 finally brings the cast back to the OBX.
- John B., Sarah, Cleo, Pope, Kiara, and JJ are up against the Kooks — and other treasure hunters.
- Season 4 feels more grounded and relatable than past seasons, making it a very strong installment.
If you know me, you know I'm a die hard Outer Banks season 1 fan. I binge watched the entire thing with my family in 2020 while quarantining on the real OBX, I joined the Drew Starkey fan club the moment he stepped onscreen, and I was obsessed with JJ and Kiara way before the internet started shipping them. So, needless to say, I've been waiting for Outer Banks season 4 with baited breath — especially when I heard rumors it would focus on JJ (Rudy Pankow) the way previous seasons had focused on John B. (Chase Stokes) in season 1, Pope (Jonathan Daviss) in season 2, and Kiara (Madison Bailey) in season 3.
I think season 1 will always be my favorite, but Outer Banks season 4 part 1 pleasantly surprised me. We're far enough into the show that we really care about the characters, and they have enough history with one another that we're invested in their decisions. Plus, returning to the OBX provided real-world stakes I could relate to as a viewer: family drama, dealing with bullies, and more. No matter whether you really love JJ, or you're always dreaming about your next beach vacation, here's whyOuter Banks season 4 absolutely NEEDS to be your weekend binge. (Serious spoilers ahead!!!)
We're Back On The Outer Banks!
FINALLY! After a couple of seasons in the Caribbean and South America, Outer Banks is back, well, on the Outer Banks. Honestly, this automatically makes the season better because it provides a ton of familiarity, nostalgia, and comfort for readers. And it also provides a realistic, grounded aspect to the adventure. Because let's be honest, a group of teens hopping on a tiny plane and taking part in a jungle treasure hunt requires a little too much suspension of disbelief for me. Plus, just like Gossip Girl wouldn't be the same without Blair and Serena hitting up Bergdorf's, a Pogue beach & surfing day just feels right.
The Pogues Open Their Own Shop
The first episode of Outer Banks season 4 catches us up on that season 3 time jump. After learning how much money they actually have their hands on, the Pogues move into JJ's old house (renaming it "Poguelandia 2.0"), and open a bait, tackle, and charter shop. While I have a few questions about how six teens literally built a business without the help of a contractor, I love seeing this group lead regular lives. The shop plays into their strengths and allows them to cultivate their relationships in normal settings instead of life-or-death ones. Friendships are made in those boring moments, IMO.
The Pogues And Kooks Are Fighting Again
Because so much of Outer Banks season 4 takes place on the OBX, it means John B., Sarah, JJ, Kie, Pope, and Cleo are once again clashing with Topper, Rafe, and the rest of the Kooks. Despite the fact this season features plenty of death-defying stunts, the scene that will stick with me the most is when the Pogues and Kooks wind up at the same beach access.
I audibly gasped when Ruthie, Topper's new girlfriend, plays chicken with the Pogues on the beach, almost hitting Kiara with her Jeep and running over a turtle hatch in the process. (IRL, protecting endangered sea turtles & their hatches are a big deal on the Outer Banks, so this definitely got a visceral reaction from me).
At the end of the day, the major (and arguably, the most painful) conflict of this teen drama is how the Kooks make the Pogues feel like they don't belong anywhere. And if you ask me, exploring this tension and these relationships is where the show truly shines.
The Villains Are Actually Scary
That being said, I found the villains this season, Lightner and Dalia, to be way scarier than I expected — especially once Lightner killed Terrance and almost killed Cleo. Every time he showed up onscreen, my heart started pounding like he was chasing me! The thought of being stuck in my bait shop alone with a creepy guy, especially one brandishing a knife? Thank you, next.
The Pogues Are Searching For More Than Blackbeard's Treasure
After Outer Banks season 3, the one thing I said I didn't want the show to do was go into supernatural, ghost territory. Turns out, that's exactly where we're going. Wes Genrette and his son-in-law Chandler Groff hire the Pogues to find Blackbeard's treasure, but it doesn't take long for them to realize they're once again in over their heads.
Wes is a direct descendent of Francis Genrette, the man responsible for killing Blackbeard and his wife Elizabeth. Now, Elizabeth haunts every generation of the Genrette family, and once she appears, you don't have long to live. Wes reveals his daughter Larissa (Chandler's late wife) saw Elizabeth a week before she died, and Wes himself has seen her, which means his days are numbered.
Now the Pogues have to find Elizabeth's amulet to break the curse. Their race against Lightner and Dalia brings Pope, Cleo, Sarah, and John B. to Charleston — and leavesPope and Sarah trapped in a crypt as it slowly floods.
Powers At Be Want To Bulldoze The Cut
If this show has proven anything, it's that the OBX is far from paradise. This season, some big names are trying to turn The Cut — including Poguelandia 2.0 — into an extension of the wealthier Figure Eight. Things get even more complicated when Hollis, who worked with Ward before he died, wants Rafe to be her financial partner...and then gets his girlfriend Sofia to convince him to sign her contract.
Rafe Could Actually Be Getting A Redemption Arc
Drew Starkey admitted after season 1 that he didn't care whether Rafe got a redemption arc, and I agreed at the time. I found the idea of Rafe, who was so driven to please his father he'd literally murder for him, incredibly compelling. Plus, he's been the ringleader of the War on Pogues this whole time, so suddenly making him sympathetic towards them felt like backtracking on his character.
But now that I've seen him with Sofia, the romantic in me is kicking her feet and giggling.
Rafe still has his moments (like saying he'd never date a Pogue after finding out Sofia was from The Cut), but for better or worse, Sofia brings out the best in him. And in the aftermath of Ward's death, and his ultimate wish that Sarah and Rafe would make up, feeling sympathy for the Pogues might be Rafe's way of staying loyal to his dad.
I just want to know how Rafe is going to respond when he finds out Sofia overheard his comments about never dating a Pogue...and then tricked him into signing Hollis' contract. Messy, messy.
Luke Is Back
After JJ & Kiara said goodbye to JJ's dad Luke in Outer Banks season 2, he's been totally off the grid. Except, apparently, he hasn't? JJ learns Luke is back when he visits Barracuda Mike, but the father-son bonding quickly takes a turn for the crazy when Luke drops a piece of news that changes everything: he isn't JJ's biological father. Chandler Groff is.
JJ Has Actually Been A Kook This Whole Time
JJ's entire character is based around the fact he's proud to be a Pogue. He hates the Kooks and everything they stand for, which is why when Luke reveals he isn't JJ's biological father, and that JJ is related to the Groff/Genrette clan, it totally sends JJ into orbit.
This Kook identity is something he's been running from the entire series — even before Kie had to reassure him that finding the gold didn't make them Kooks — and he's going to have to do some serious soul searching to figure out who he actually is now.
I was wholly sold on the theory Outer Banks 4 would reveal JJ and Sarah were siblings, but this is a pretty good alternative. And who knows? Maybe they're cousins. Fingers crossed JJ doesn't get a deadly visit from Elizabeth's ghost in part 2...
