Surprise! Here's Your First Look At Netflix's 'Pride And Prejudice' — & The Full Cast List.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that I will absolutely eat up any Pride and Prejudice adaptation. Jane Austen's most famous story has everything: romance, sisterly love, and the blueprint for the enemies-to-lovers trope. To this day, I've never read a fight with dialogue as memorable as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, and the fact the story eventually gave us THE hand flex in Joe Wright's 2005 adaptation? That's just the cherry on top.



If you've been on TikTok for more than a day, you've probably seen the scene, which stars Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, replayed at different speeds and angles, which is both its own commentary on the female gaze and a testament to how rich Austen's books are. There are countless glances and touches between Elizabeth and Darcy that add so much nuance to their relationship. And it looks like we're getting countless other moments to turn into TikTok edits because a brand new limited series is coming to Netflix! And the new Pride and Prejudice cast is unbelievable.

Here's everything we know about Netflix's Pride and Prejudice, starring Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Colman.

Who's in the Netflix Pride and Prejudice cast? Netflix The Pride and Prejudice cast is already a super buzzy lineup (and "fantastic," according to one X user). I agree! This first look image finally shows us Netflix's interpretation of the Bennet women and I am on the edge of my seat.

as Elizabeth Bennet: a headstrong and intelligent young woman determined to marry for love. Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy: a handsome and wealthy bachelor that has a reputation for his pride.

as Mr. Darcy: a handsome and wealthy bachelor that has a reputation for his pride. Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet: Lizzy's very enthusiastic mother, who wants her daughters married and cared for.

as Mrs. Bennet: Lizzy's very enthusiastic mother, who wants her daughters married and cared for. Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet

as Mr. Bennet Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet

as Jane Bennet Hopey Parish as Mary Bennet

as Mary Bennet Hollie Avery as Kitty Bennet

as Kitty Bennet Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet

as Lydia Bennet Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins

as Mr. Collins Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley

as Mr. Bingley Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham

as Mr. Wickham Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley

as Caroline Bingley Isabella Sermon as Georgiana Darcy

as Georgiana Darcy Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg

as Lady Catherine de Bourg Anjana Vasan as Mrs. Gardiner

as Mrs. Gardiner Sebastian Armesto as Mr. Gardiner

as Mr. Gardiner Rosie Cavaliero as Lady Lucas

as Lady Lucas Saffron Coomber as Mrs. Hurst

as Mrs. Hurst James Dryden as Mr. Hurst

as Mr. Hurst Justin Edwards as Sir William Lucas

as Sir William Lucas James Northcote as Colonel Forster

as Colonel Forster Eloise Webb as Harriet Forster “Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Emma says in an interview with Netflix. “To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor. I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.” The other characters we're still waiting on are Jane Bennet, Mr. Charles Bingley, Caroline Bingley, Mary Bennet, Kitty Bennet, Mr. George Wickham, Lydia Bennet, and Mr. Bennet. According to The Daily Mail, Daisy Edgar-Jones (Twisters) has been sent scripts for the series, and now I just NEED to see her as Jane! (Maybe we could get Paul Mescal as Bingley?)

Is there a new Pride and Prejudice coming out in 2026? Focus Features Yes we're getting a brand new Pride and Prejudice! THR reports the series is set to film later this year, so there's a good chance we'll see the show next year. Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love) is writing the script for Pride and Prejudice while Euros Lyn will direct. “Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it,” Dolly tells Netflix. “Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life." "The book is a gift to adapt — packed with drama and depth as well as comedy and charm," she continues. "In it lies the opportunity to examine the complexities of love, family, friendship and society, while aspiring to Austen’s delightfully observational voice. With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favorite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy.”

Where can I watch Pride and Prejudice? Nick Wall/Netflix You'll be able to watch the show on Netflix, but stay tuned for the Pride and Prejudice release date! This is going to mark the first time the streamer's adapted a Jane Austen story since 2022's Persuasion, which received a 30 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and led to reviews with titles like Netflix's Persuasion is an absolute disaster and ‘Persuasion’ Is Awful and It’s Also Everything That’s Wrong with Netflix. The report also follows the news that the BBC is adapting The Other Bennet Sister, which revolves around Mary. With Dolly Alderton behind the scenes, I'm sure the new adaptation will have the same wit as the original story, with a modern edge that will attempt to make it more relatable, with (hopefully) enough respect for the original work to make it not feel untrue to the original story.

How many episodes of Pride and Prejudice are there? ​John-Mark Smith/Pexels Pride and Prejudice on Netflix will have six episodes total.

Where is Pride and Prejudice filming? Pixabay/Pexels Pride and Prejudice began filming in the U.K. in July 2025.

What is Pride and Prejudice about? Amazon Pride and Prejudice follows the Bennet family and their five daughters: Jane, Elizabeth, Mary, Kitty, and Lydia. When Mr. Darcy arrives to town — and Elizabeth immediately dislikes him — she strives to see as little of him as possible. This proves to be a difficult task when Jane falls for his best friend Mr. Bingley.

Does Netflix have Pride and Prejudice? Focus Features Wondering, Where can I watch the original Pride and Prejudice movie? Both the 2005 Pride & Prejudice and Persuasion are on Netflix now! The 1995 Pride and Prejudice is on Peacock.

This post has been updated.