8 Romance Movies Coming In 2026 That We're Already Obsessing Over

If you’re the kind of person who still believes in meet-cutes, cries during airport reunion scenes, and judges an entire movie by how good the final kiss is, you're in good company (also, same). From slow-burn love stories to grand, heart-fluttering romances, these are the most romantic movies hitting theaters this year — and yes, you’ll want to mark every single one on your calendar.

Here are 8 romance movies coming in 2026!

The Drama IMDB Who wouldn’t want to watch a toxic bride and groom drama between Zendaya and Robert Pattinson? I’m already sitting in the theater, and the movie hasn’t even come out yet. Plus, it’s A24, so you know it’s gonna be messy in the best way possible, of course.

Verity ivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb/John Nacion/Getty Images Say what you will about Colleen Hoover novels, but there’s no denying how downright fun Verity is. Plus, the fact that it’s starring Anne Hathaway as the lead? I’m sat. Expect an Oct. 2 release!

Relationship Goals There’s nothing I love more than the romance trope of two exes who are forced to work together in close proximity. It’s perfect for fans of the second-chance storyline, where past pain points and miscommunications have nothing on the electric chemistry shared between the main characters. The film stars Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland and Method Man, so it’s sure to be a hit.

Sense And Sensibility Getty While the 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel was perfect, what’s the harm in indulging in a new iteration? This one stars Paul Mescal’s bestie, Daisy Edgar-Jones, as Elinor Dashwood, and is set to premiere in September.

Wuthering Heights Most Anticipated Romance Movies Of 2026 Warners Bros I’ve never seen an Emerald Fennell film that I didn’t automatically fall in love with, and Wuthering Heights looks like it will be no exception. Everything from the vintage marketing for this movie to the casting choices makes for elite cinema. Plus, it’s Emily freaking Brontë, people. In the words of the novel’s protagonist, “He's more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” I can not wait to see Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi take on these iconic characters on February 13.

You, Me & Tuscany Italy-based romance movies are my catnip, so I truly cannot wait to check out this flick. Based on the trailer, You, Me & Tuscany is equal parts funny and swoon-worthy, which is precisely what I look for in a rom-com. If you loved Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid, you will love her in this, too.

Reminders Of Him Frazer Harrison/Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images/Amazon Here’s another best-selling Colleen Hoover novel adaptation that’s got fans on the edge of their seats! The stakes are incredibly high with this romance flick, which centers around love and redemption just when you thought all hope was lost. Release date: March 13.

The Bride! IMDB Following Guillermo del Toro’s incredibly moving adaptation of Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein, fans of the gothic tale are dying for more. Fortunately, The Bride! will deliver just that and then some, which tells the tale of Frankenstein’s monster and his female companion. The film stars our boy Christian Bale alongside Jessie Buckley, so you already know it’s top-tier. I’m ready to be blown away by this one.

