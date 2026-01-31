Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Gothic fling or second-chance love?

8 Romance Movies Coming In 2026 That We're Already Obsessing Over

A couple in vintage attire pose in a brightly lit, elegant room with red accents.
Most Anticipated Romance Movies Of 2026
Warners Bros
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryJan 31, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

If you’re the kind of person who still believes in meet-cutes, cries during airport reunion scenes, and judges an entire movie by how good the final kiss is, you're in good company (also, same). From slow-burn love stories to grand, heart-fluttering romances, these are the most romantic movies hitting theaters this year — and yes, you’ll want to mark every single one on your calendar.

Here are 8 romance movies coming in 2026!

The Drama

A couple posing in a film poster for "The Drama," releasing April 3.

IMDB

Who wouldn’t want to watch a toxic bride and groom drama between Zendaya and Robert Pattinson? I’m already sitting in the theater, and the movie hasn’t even come out yet. Plus, it’s A24, so you know it’s gonna be messy in the best way possible, of course.

Verity

Two women with "Verity" book cover by Colleen Hoover in the center.

ivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb/John Nacion/Getty Images

Say what you will about Colleen Hoover novels, but there’s no denying how downright fun Verity is. Plus, the fact that it’s starring Anne Hathaway as the lead? I’m sat. Expect an Oct. 2 release!

Relationship Goals

There’s nothing I love more than the romance trope of two exes who are forced to work together in close proximity. It’s perfect for fans of the second-chance storyline, where past pain points and miscommunications have nothing on the electric chemistry shared between the main characters. The film stars Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland and Method Man, so it’s sure to be a hit.

Sense And Sensibility

Smiling woman in a strapless dress with a necklace, posing on a red carpet.

Getty

While the 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel was perfect, what’s the harm in indulging in a new iteration? This one stars Paul Mescal’s bestie, Daisy Edgar-Jones, as Elinor Dashwood, and is set to premiere in September.

Wuthering Heights

A couple in vintage attire pose in a brightly lit, elegant room with red accents.Most Anticipated Romance Movies Of 2026Warners Bros

I’ve never seen an Emerald Fennell film that I didn’t automatically fall in love with, and Wuthering Heights looks like it will be no exception. Everything from the vintage marketing for this movie to the casting choices makes for elite cinema. Plus, it’s Emily freaking Brontë, people. In the words of the novel’s protagonist, “He's more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” I can not wait to see Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi take on these iconic characters on February 13.

You, Me & Tuscany

Italy-based romance movies are my catnip, so I truly cannot wait to check out this flick. Based on the trailer, You, Me & Tuscany is equal parts funny and swoon-worthy, which is precisely what I look for in a rom-com. If you loved Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid, you will love her in this, too.

Reminders Of Him

Book cover "Reminders of Him" between two people in formal attire.

Frazer Harrison/Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images/Amazon

Here’s another best-selling Colleen Hoover novel adaptation that’s got fans on the edge of their seats! The stakes are incredibly high with this romance flick, which centers around love and redemption just when you thought all hope was lost. Release date: March 13.

The Bride!

Horror movie poster: couple with scars and makeup, "Bride!" text in bold orange.

IMDB

Following Guillermo del Toro’s incredibly moving adaptation of Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein, fans of the gothic tale are dying for more. Fortunately, The Bride! will deliver just that and then some, which tells the tale of Frankenstein’s monster and his female companion. The film stars our boy Christian Bale alongside Jessie Buckley, so you already know it’s top-tier. I’m ready to be blown away by this one.

What movie are you most excited about? Let us know on Facebook!

entertainmentmoviesmovie newsmovie roundupcelebrity news

The Latest

the beatles cast first look
Movies

Your Unbelievable First Look At 'The Beatles'

catherine o'hara death reactions
Celebrity News

The Legendary Catherine O'Hara Has Passed Away. Here Are The Sweetest Celebrity Reactions.

​Dunkin' Valentine's Day menu 2026
Food News & Menu Updates

The Dunkin' 2026 Valentine’s Menu Is Here With Festive Drinks, Heart Donuts, & A Collectible Munchkins Tin

bridgerton benedict sophie kite scene
TV

This One Sweet 'Bridgerton' S4 Detail Proves Benedict & Sophie Are Perfect Together

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit