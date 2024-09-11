Nicola Coughlan & Andrew Garfield's Magical Family Adventure Movie Is For 'Narnia' Fans
If you grew up on fantasy books, you’ve probably dreamed of taking classes at Hogwarts and escaping to Narnia more times than you can count. But for the niche group of The Magic Faraway Tree readers who wish they could visit the Land of Birthdays in real life, living out your fantasies isn’t such a faraway concept anymore — Enid Blyton’s classic British children’s series is officially being adapted for the big screen!
The Magic Faraway Tree is an upcoming family adventure film about three children who climb a magical tree, meet the wonderful creatures who live inside, and travel to fantastical lands. It’s the kind of movie that will give you alllll the nostalgic feels even if you didn’t grow up on the books (though its absolutely stacked cast probably did!). The film is currently in production, with principal photography having started in June. Here’s everything we know so far about The Magic Faraway Tree.
What is the main plot of The Magic Faraway Tree?
Amazon
The Magic Faraway Tree Plot
When the Thompson family moves to the English countryside, the three children — Joe, Beth, and Frannie — “discover a magical tree and its extraordinary and eccentric residents, including treasured characters Moonface, Silky, Dame Washalot, and Saucepan Man," according to Variety. When they reach the top of the tree, the children "are transported to spectacular and fantastical lands and, through the joys and challenges of their adventures, the family learns to reconnect and value each other for the first time in years.”
When is the Magic Faraway Tree coming out?
The Magic Faraway Tree Release Date
The Magic Faraway Tree is currently filming, which means we could see it in the fall or winter of 2025. This would be the perfect movie for the holiday season!
Who is starring in the movie?
Joe Maher/Amy Sussman/Robert Okine/Getty Images
The Magic Faraway Tree Cast
Joe, Beth, and Frannie’s actors have yet to be announced, but the adult cast is chock-full of familiar names. Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy are set to play the children’s parents, Tim and Polly. (The film’s screenwriter cheekily said, “I mean, even Enid Blyton might be impressed we got Spider-Man and the Queen.”) Nicola Coughlan will be playing a woodland fairy named Silky, and Rebecca Ferguson will be playing one of the film’s villains, Dame Snap.
Nonso Anozie, Jessica Gunning, Jennifer Saunders, and Dustin Demri-Burns are also in the cast.
Who is writing and directing the movie?
Joe Maher/Getty Images
Fans of the Faraway Tree series can breathe a sigh of relief — the film is in great hands. The Magic Faraway Tree’s screenwriter, Simon Fanaby, is no stranger to adapting beloved British children’s classics from page to screen. He’s one of the pens behind Wonka and Paddington 2, which is a great sign that The Magic Faraway Tree is sure to be as whimsical and fun as the books it’s adapting.
A less familiar name (unless you’re a fan of BBC’s Black Ops) is Ben Gregor, who has been tapped to direct the film. According to his talent agency, Gregor specializes in making comedies with visual flair. This writer/director combo is magical.
Will The Magic Faraway Tree be a franchise?
Amazon
The Magic Faraway Tree seems to be a standalone film at the moment. The book series it’s based on is made up of four books total: The Enchanted Wood, The Magic Faraway Tree, The Folk of the Faraway Tree, and Up the Faraway Tree. Although the movie gets its name from the second book, its plot seems more similar to that of the first book. It’s very possible that the movie will incorporate all four books in one since plans for a franchise have yet to be announced.
I may be in my twenties, but I’ll happily be joining elementary schoolers at AMC on opening night when The Magic Faraway Tree hits theaters! Can't get enough of all things fantasy? Check out the latest Wicked movie news.
Lead images via Amy Sussman/Robert Okine/Getty Images