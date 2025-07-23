Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Products Are A Crowd Favorite — Here's When They Return

Now that Starbucks has (un)officially declared the start of pumpkin spice season with the release date of their famed PSL , I’m in the mood for all things pumpkin spice – especially those amazing seasonal treats from Trader Joe’s . I’m talkin’ pumpkin spice muffins. Joe-Joe’s. Samosas. Pancakes. Yogurt. I could go on!

Bigger food chains like Starbucks and Dunkin’ will start bringing back pumpkin spice at the end of August, but I’ve already spotted some fall-themed treats in grocery stores like Target and Walmart. Trader Joe’s shelves are sadly still missing pumpkin spice products as of now – so, when exactly will they come back?

Scroll on to find out when you can buy pumpkin spice products at Trader Joe’s!

Trader Joe's Given that several major brands are reviving pumpkin spice at the end of August (crazy, right?), I wouldn’t be surprised to see Trader Joe’s bring back PSL-themed items around then. Historically , the grocer has started their big rollout during the first week of September, but sometimes, the launches for certain products can be spread out.



Trader Joe's I reached out to Trader Joe’s for an official comment on the start of their pumpkin spice season, and they noted that they do not have an exact date for when fall items will drop – but they did reference last year's rollout that started in late August. I’ll keep you posted here if I hear anything more concrete! Based on previous years, I’m willing to bet that they’ll bring back all their best pumpkin sweet teats and savory bites by Labor Day, which lands on September 1 this year.



Trader Joe's As for some of my absolute favorite Trader Joe's pumpkin spice items? I’m super excited to see if the Pumpkin Spice Joe-Joe’s, Chocolate Mousse Pumpkins, Pumpkin Butter, and Spicy Pumpkin Samosas will return. I’m craving ‘em already! Plus, I can’t forget about more of their tasty fall items like apple cider and apple cider donuts.

Which pumpkin spice products are you most excited to see this year? Let us know in the comments below and make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for more food + grocery news!

This post has been updated.