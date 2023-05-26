6 Cocktails To Pair With Your Summer Blockbusters
If you're someone who describes yourself in relation to your favorite fictional character (I'm the Rachel Green of my family) or dresses in outfits that have a Netflix twist (I'm wearing outfits inspired by Emily in Paris on my trip to France), you might be looking to put a fun spin on your summer cocktails. In honor of this year's biggest summer movies — from The Little Mermaid to Barbie — here are six cocktails you can sip while you watch this summer's biggest blockbusters.
The Little Mermaid: The Lavender Marg/Poor Unfortunate Souls
Lavendar Margarita via Rosewood San Miguel de Allende/Poor Unfortunate Souls via The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum
Pick which kind of The Little Mermaid-inspired cocktail you want to take you "under the sea." The bright blue of the margarita reminds us of the underwater kingdom, while the dark purple glow of the rum cocktail is as eerie as Ursula!
For Rosewood San Miguel de Allende's Lavender Margarita bring 2-3 tablespoons of lavender syrup (made from sugar, water, and lavender) to a boil. Once boiling, reduce to a simmer for one minute and then remove mixture from the heat. Add ice, 2-3 tbsp of the lavender syrup, 1 oz. of Casa Dragones Joven Tequila, ½ organic lime juice, and 0.5 oz. of Controy.
To make The Kraken's moody Poor Unfortunate Souls, pour 1 oz Kraken Gold Spiced Rum and ½ oz Blue Curaçao into a glass. Add in 1 oz Raspberry Syrup and top with lemon-flavored soda. Enjoy!
Barbie: Watermelon Jelly Margarita
Image via B+C
This fruity cocktail is more than meets the eye — just like Margot Robbie's Barbie. The drink's refreshing finish is emphasized by its unexpected texture, not to mention the bright color!
All you need is 2 cups blanco tequila, 1 cup lime juice, 1/2 cup orange liqueur like Cointreau, 4 cups watermelon juice, at least 1/4 cup watermelon jelly, 1 small watermelon, pink Himalayan salt for the rim, and ice. Blend the ingredients, prep your garnish and salt rims, shake, and enjoy!
Transformers: The Spicy Paloma Cocktail
Image via B+C
The way that the Spicy Paloma's low-key look goes hand-in-hand with its bold flavor is exactly why we're pairing it with Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. The movie takes place in '90s Brooklyn and is going to be an action-packed adventure that might make you break a sweat — just like the Paloma.
To make the Grapefruit Cordial, let the zest from three grapefruits sit with 1 cup of sugar for up to a week. Mix in 1 cup freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and 1/2 cup lime juice. Strain into a mason jar, seal, and keep refrigerated for one to two days.
To make the cocktail, shake ice, 1 1/2 ounces blanco tequila, like Don Julio, 1 ounce grapefruit cordial, and a dash of fresh jalapeño juice. Strain into a glass, top with soda water, and garnish with a hot chili gummy.
Elemental: Citrus Mezcal Cocktails
Image via B+C
Elemental brings together the four elements (Air, Earth, Fire, and Water) which makes these multicolored Mezcals the perfect choice for a watch party. Whether you make the fiery Tangerine Orange cocktail or keep things low-key with a green Mezcalima, everyone will love these sips.
In addition to the Tangerine Orange and Mezcalima, you can choose from Rosé and Blood Orange as well. Each drink features Mezcal and a sparkling mixer, so you can mix and match with your ingredients to find something you love.
Asteroid City: Sunshine Juice
Image via B+C
Wes Anderson is known for his symmetrical, bright films and the latest addition to his filmography is all about a space convention. Juice inspired by the sun sounds like the perfect choice ;). Aside from the out-of-this-world theme, the bright orange of this mocktail also matches Asteroid City's orange aesthetic.
To make sunshine juice, run 1 orange (rind cut off), 1 lemon (rind cut off), 2 large carrots, 1/2 cup papaya, and 1-inch ginger through a juicer. Blend with water or coconut water and enjoy!
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Galactic Blue Margarita
Image via B+C
If you're still thinking about Guardians 3, then consider making this delicious cocktail for your next rewatch. The star-shaped ice, glitter, and blue and purple sugar rim are definitely galaxy-worthy. Plus, it just tastes amazing.
Set aside one slice from a lime, then squeeze the rest of 4 limes until they're juiced. Combine the lime juice with 1 1/2 ounces tequila, 1 1/2 ounces Blue Curacao, and ice until the shaker is cold. Place blue and purple sanding sugars on a plate, then wet the rim of a serving glass with the slice of lime, dip and twist the glass into the sanding sugar to thoroughly cover it. Fill your glass with fresh ice, strain, and add 1 ounce of pomegranate juice.
