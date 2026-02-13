Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Swap your $16 Anthropologie glass for Costco’s 4-pack and save big for the same exact look.

Costco Shoppers Are Going Crazy For This $6 Anthropologie Icon Juice Glass Dupe

Costco is selling a cheaper dupe for ​Anthropologie's Icon Juice Glasses for a limited time
Anthropologie
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 13, 2026
Meredith Holser
If you’ve spent any time on home barista TikTok, you’ve likely seen dozens of delicious coffee or matcha drinks being made inside the famed Icon Juice Glass from Anthropologie. Their glasses are simply adorable and typically feature tiny motifs that make sipping from them especially whimsical. However, at $16 per glass, building a full set for your kitchen can quickly turn into a $100 investment.

That’s where Costco comes in. The bulk retailer just dropped a dupe for the coveted Anthropologie glassware, and it's a must for any budgeter with high-end taste.

Set of 4 Pandex Icon Glasses

Costco

Meet the Pandex Icon Glasses that just hit Costco shelves. Costco is stocking a four-pack of them, and they look remarkably similar to Anthropologie's version. While the name brand version would cost you $64 for a set of four, Costco is offering their version for just $24.99 in stores (online, the set is listed for $34.99). That means a single glass is $6.25 so you can have space in your budget for more coffee ingredients or some summer cocktail components.

Set of 4 Pandex Icon Glasses

Costco

The four-piece set features four fruity designs: orange, cherry, strawberry, and lemon. With a 14-ounce capacity, they can work in many scenarios beyond a quick morning coffee. They are the ideal size for warm-weather mocktails or a crisp patio mojito. The Pandex glasses are also dishwasher safe, making them a practical choice for busy summer hosting or daily use for the whole fam.

Set of 4 Pandex Icon Glasses

@costco.savvy

The internet is already buzzing about Costco’s Anthropologie Icon Juice Glass dupe, with fan accounts sparking FOMO. Shoppers are undoubtedly excited.

“I really need them all,” one person commented on Instagram.

“Love these glasses,” another said. “So pretty and perfect for summer drinks.”

As with most viral Costco finds, these are unlikely to stay on shelves for very long. If you want to elevate your glassware game without the boutique price tag, keep a keen eye out during your next Costco run.

