Costco Shoppers Are Going Crazy For This $6 Anthropologie Icon Juice Glass Dupe

If you’ve spent any time on home barista TikTok, you’ve likely seen dozens of delicious coffee or matcha drinks being made inside the famed Icon Juice Glass from Anthropologie. Their glasses are simply adorable and typically feature tiny motifs that make sipping from them especially whimsical. However, at $16 per glass, building a full set for your kitchen can quickly turn into a $100 investment.

That’s where Costco comes in. The bulk retailer just dropped a dupe for the coveted Anthropologie glassware, and it's a must for any budgeter with high-end taste.

Costco Meet the Pandex Icon Glasses that just hit Costco shelves. Costco is stocking a four-pack of them, and they look remarkably similar to Anthropologie's version. While the name brand version would cost you $64 for a set of four, Costco is offering their version for just $24.99 in stores (online, the set is listed for $34.99). That means a single glass is $6.25 so you can have space in your budget for more coffee ingredients or some summer cocktail components.

Costco The four-piece set features four fruity designs: orange, cherry, strawberry, and lemon. With a 14-ounce capacity, they can work in many scenarios beyond a quick morning coffee. They are the ideal size for warm-weather mocktails or a crisp patio mojito. The Pandex glasses are also dishwasher safe, making them a practical choice for busy summer hosting or daily use for the whole fam.

@costco.savvy The internet is already buzzing about Costco’s Anthropologie Icon Juice Glass dupe, with fan accounts sparking FOMO. Shoppers are undoubtedly excited. “I really need them all,” one person commented on Instagram. “Love these glasses,” another said. “So pretty and perfect for summer drinks.” As with most viral Costco finds, these are unlikely to stay on shelves for very long. If you want to elevate your glassware game without the boutique price tag, keep a keen eye out during your next Costco run.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more can't-miss dupes!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.