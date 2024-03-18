Gigi Hadid And Bradley Cooper’s Full Relationship Timeline
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been pretty private about their relationship, but the two have been out and about more frequently as of late.
The pair has been linked since October 2023, with plenty of dinner dates, city strolls, and weekend getaways under their belts since. They were reportedlyintroduced to each other by Bradley’s ex-girlfriend (and the mother of his daughter), Irina Shayk, who has mutual friends in the acting and modeling industries.
However they met, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are a couple we’ve come to really love. Read on for a full timeline of their relationship!
Who is Gigi Hadid?
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid is an American model from Los Angeles, California. She is 28 years old, and has been modeling since she was two. Since then, she’s walked countless runways for designers like Tom Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Miu Miu, and many more. She’s been featured numerous times on US-based and international magazine covers and continues to represent Maybelline as a spokesmodel. Gigi is Bella Hadid’s sister, who is also an esteemed model. Gigi also has her own fashion line called Guest in Residence, which launched in 2022.
Gigi has most notably dated Cody Simpson, Joe Jonas, and Zayn Malik. She began dating Zayn in 2015, and the couple were on-again, off-again for quite some time until they announced their pregnancy with daughter Khai in April 2020. They officially split after the relationship between Zayn and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda, turned tense and came to a head. TMZ had claimed Zayn had grown angry with her and things had gotten out of hand. Zayn then entered a no-contest plea to multiple charges of harassment against Yolanda.
Still, Zayn and Gigi are set on co-parenting Khai the best they can.
"Since I've had my daughter and since she was born, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her in terms of, I can do things and I can achieve things and I can overcome things and you can do this, too," he told People in July 2023.
Gigi has also previously been linked to actor Leonardo DiCaprio, but according to People, things were never serious between the two, and they fizzled out around February 2023.
Who is Bradley Cooper?
John Phillips/Getty Images
Bradley Cooper is an award-winning American actor, producer, screenwriter, and director from Pennsylvania. He is 49 years old. Bradley made his acting debut in 1999 with a guest role in Sex and the City, and has since starred in films like The Hangover, The Place Beyond the Pines, Silver Linings Playbook, A Star is Born, and Maestro.
Bradley has won one BAFTA, one SAG Award, and two Grammys for his work in the film industry.
Bradley was briefly married to actress Jennifer Esposito in 2006 before they divorced in 2007. He’s most notably dated Renée Zellweger, Zoe Saldaña, and Suki Waterhouse. Bradley also dated Russian model Irina Shayk from 2015 to 2019, and they share a daughter, Lea de Seine (born 2017), together.
Bradley is known to engage in philanthropy (most notably with The One Family Foundation focused on cancer), but has also used his platform to raise awareness around Alzheimer’s disease, climate change, and politics. He is very close with his family and has fully recovered from substance addiction and alcoholism.
What's Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's age difference?
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid is 28, and Bradley Cooper is 49, so their age difference is 21 years.
Is Bradley Cooper with Gigi Hadid?
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Though the pair hasn’t officially launched their relationship, it appears that Bradley Cooper is with Gigi Hadid. After months of dates, vacations, dinner parties, and recent counts of PDA, it’s likely that they’re going steady. Read on for a full relationship timeline for Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper!
The Full Relationship Timeline: Gigi Hadid And Bradley Cooper
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
October 2023
Gigi and Bradley’s first public sighting was on October 5, 2023 over a casual dinner date at Via Carota in New York City. Daily Mail had captured photos of the pair hopping into the same car post-dinner. Their first date came about 8 months after Gigi had ended things with Leonardo DiCaprio.
The two were spotted together again the following weekend on October 8 – they were traveling back to NYC via Jeep after what seemed like a private weekend getaway (thatreportedly took place at Taylor Swift’s mansion in Rhode Island).
At this point, neither Gigi nor Bradley had publicly addressed their relationship.
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
November 2023
Gigi and Bradley were seen together more frequently in November 2023. Theyattended an Off Broadway play, and were even seen leaving NYC club Zero Bond together after Gigi had a girl’s night out with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Brittany Mahomes, and Sophie Turner!Later that month, Bradley was seenwalking the city streets repping a stripedcashmere sweater from Gigi’s very own clothing line, Guest in Residence. We love to see the support!
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards 2019
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
December 2023
In December, Bradley co-opened Danny & Coop’s, a Philly cheesesteak food truck serving NYC. Gigi sweetly stopped by during his first shift promoting the biz to pick up some food!
Bradley’s ex-wife, Irina Shayk, also popped by the truck at a separate time, with their 6 year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, in tow. Bradley and Irina separated in June 2019.
According to a source that spoke with Entertainment Tonight, there was zero hostility coming from Gigi and Bradley’s respective exes – Zayn Malik and Irina Shayk – regarding their budding relationship.
"Gigi, Bradley, Irina, and Zayn are all in a place where they want each person to be happy and healthy,” the source said, “Zayn's priority is to have a good co-parenting relationship with Gigi."
Gigi shares 3 year-old daughter, Khai, with Zayn. The couple separated in October 2021.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik at the 2016 Met Gala
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com
January 2024
Gigi and Bradley embarked on another dinner date alongside Bradley's mother after the81st Golden Globes in Los Angeles. The three of them reportedlygrabbed a celebratory dinner at Giorgio Baldi.Later in January, the couple seemed to confirm their then-vague romance with a trip to London. The pair was spotted holding hands – their first documented case of PDA, according toPage Six – as they strolled the streets together.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
February 2024Gigi and Bradley returned to NYC after their London trip, appearing much more comfortable being together in public. They were spotted walking hand-in-hand around the city, going on abrunch date, and stopping by Gigi’s Guest in Residence retail store.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
March 2024
Gigi and Bradley attended Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski’s birthday dinner at Via Carota in NYC (of which Bradley is a “regular”), with plenty of PDA to boot!
According to Daily Mail, the pair was spotted in good spirits, laughing and kissing all evening long.
Although Gigi and Bradley have yet to comment on their relationship, one source told People that the pair is just “having fun” with it, but going strong because of their shared love and dedication to parenting.
“[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress," the source said. “It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute… and there is an attraction."
Come back here for updates on Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship timeline!
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.